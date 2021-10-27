3 Reasons Why Blockchain in Manufacturing Market May Double Its Revenue Size in Coming Decade

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Blockchain in Manufacturing Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Microsoft Corporation (United States), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (United States), International Business Machines Corporation (United States), Intel Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Factom (United States), BigchainDB GmbH (Germany) ,Blockchain Foundry Inc. (Canada), Wipro Ltd. (India) Amazon.com Inc. (United States), Syncron International AB (Sweden),

The Factory of the Future ranges across an entire organization of machine parts items and worth chain members including machinery suppliers and logistics organizations. Now more than ever before producers face the challenge of safely sharing information inside and outside manufacturing plant dividers. Manufacturing Global examines the influence of blockchain technology in the industry the manufacturer can then choose the most appropriate option from the available technology solutions. Manufacturers are developing blockchain implementations that have the potential to help them streamline operations gain greater visibility into supply chains and track assets with unprecedented precision. Blockchain can possibly alter how makers configuration engineers make and scale their items. Furthermore, because of its power to foster trust among competitors who must nonetheless cooperate within common ecosystems, itâ€™s rewriting how firms interact. Blockchain is becoming a legitimate disruptor in a myriad of industries. The technology has become so promising that none other than tech giant IBM is investing more than USD 200 million in research. Furthermore than 90% of European and US banks are researching blockchain options. The innovation can alter government finance protection and individual character security among many different fields is booming the demand for the Blockchain in Manufacturing.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Application (Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Counterfeit Management, Quality Control and Compliance, Other Applications), Functionality (Enhancing track and trace, Protecting and monetizing critical intellectual property, Simplifying and safeguarding quality checks, Advancing machines as a service, Enabling machine-controlled maintenance), End User (Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Pharmaceutical, Electronics and Semiconductor, Other End-user Verticals)

The Blockchain in Manufacturing Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail.

Market Trends:

Utilization of the Internet of Things (IoT) technology in blockchain manufacturing

Market Drivers:

As factories around the world become increasingly interconnected, the influence of blockchain is becoming more prevalent

Advancement in 3D printing technology

Challenges:

Lack of awareness about blockchainâ€™s potential among manufacturers

Opportunities:

Transforming international trade and supply chain management

High adoption of blockchain technology for payments, smart contracts, and digital identities

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Blockchain in Manufacturing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Blockchain in Manufacturing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Blockchain in Manufacturing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Blockchain in Manufacturing

Chapter 4: Presenting the Blockchain in Manufacturing Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Blockchain in Manufacturing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Research Methodology:

-The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Blockchain in Manufacturing market.

-In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Blockchain in Manufacturing various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

-Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Blockchain in Manufacturing.

-In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

-Finally, the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

-Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

