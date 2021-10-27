Know How FDI Opportunities May Double Its Market Size in Years to Come

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Walmart (United States),Sinopec (China),Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands),Volkswagen Group (Germany),Samsung Electronics (South Korea),UnitedHealth Group (United States),Glencore International (Switzerland),Toyota Motor (Japan),Apple (United States),Berkshire Hathaway (United States),McKesson (United States),Amazon (United States),Daimler (Germany),CVS Health (United States),ICBC (China),EXOR (Netherlands)

Foreign direct investment (FDI) involves a long-term relationship and reflecting a long-term interest and control by a tenant entity in one economy in an enterprise resident in an economy other than that of the foreign direct investor. Flows of FDI comprise capital provided by a foreign direct investor to an enterprise, or capital received from an investing enterprise by a foreign direct investor. FDI has three components which consist of equity capital, reinvested earnings and intra-company loans. Growing international linkages through FDI is an important feature of financial globalization and raises important challenges for policymakers and statisticians in industrial and developing countries alike. FDI flows fell sharply in developed economies and economies in the transition while those to developing economies remained stable. In 2018, according to UNCTADâ€™s count, 55 countries and economies introduced 112 policy measures affecting foreign investment and global FDI flows in 2018 was USD 1.3 trillion.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Horizontal FDI, Vertical FDI, Conglomerate FDI, Platform FDI, Others), Economic Group (Developed Economies, Developing Economies, Transition Economies), Sectors (Primary (Oil & Gas, Mining), Manufacturing (Food & Beverage, Chemicals, Machinery, Pharmaceutical, Automotive and Others), Service (Construction, Real Estate, Financial Service, Telecommunication, Others)), Methods (Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Subsidiary, Acquiring Voting Stock in a Foreign Company, Others)

The FDI Opportunities Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail.

Market Trends:

Growing Number of Investors Are Integrating ESG Factors into Their Investment

Rising Number of FDI Greenfield Projects in Service Sector

Market Drivers:

Increasing Importance of Multinational Enterprises in the Global Economy

New Regulations Have Expanded Disclosure Obligations of Foreign Investors

Opportunities:

Developing Countries in Asia is Adopting New Investment Policy Measures

Countries Are Attracting Investment in Digital Technologies

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of FDI Opportunities Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the FDI Opportunities market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the FDI Opportunities Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the FDI Opportunities

Chapter 4: Presenting the FDI Opportunities Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the FDI Opportunities market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Research Methodology:

-The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global FDI Opportunities market.

-In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer FDI Opportunities various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

-Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. FDI Opportunities.

-In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

-Finally, the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

-Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

