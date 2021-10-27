Quantum Cryptography Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom | International Business Machines Corporation ,ID Quantique ,QuintessenceLabs

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Quantum Cryptography Market Insights, to 2026” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Quantum Cryptography market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

International Business Machines Corporation (United States),ID Quantique (Switzerland) ,QuintessenceLabs (Australia) ,Microsoft Corporation (United States),NuCrypt (United States) ,MagiQ Technologies (United States),Qasky (China) ,Mitsubishi Electric (Japan),Qubitekk (United States),HP (United States),NEC (Japan),Toshiba (Japan),Post-Quantum (United Kingdom) ,Crypta Labs (United Kingdom) ,ISARA (Canada) ,QuNu Labs (India) ,QuantumCTek (China)

Quantum cryptography is a technique for secret communication with ultimate security assurance of inviolability of a law of nature. It was invented by work of Stephen Wiesner and Gilles Brassard in early 1970. Modern Quantum cryptography encrypts the information at the network level in such a manner that one can never read by anyone other than the intended recipient. In the year 2004, the European Union showed interest to invest 11 Million Eur in the research and development of secure communication system based on this technology. The system is also known as SECOQC (secure communication based on Quantum Cryptography), a project that aims to develop quantum cryptography. The coordinator of SECOQC said that people and organizations in Austria, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Sweden, and Switzerland would participate in the project. The quantum cryptography as a whole is expected to grow exponentially in the forecasted period owing to the rising number of cyber-attacks and increasing government initiatives for maintaining customer data security.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Application (Data Base Encryption, Network Layer Encryption, Application Security, Others), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Government and Defense, Healthcare, Automotive, Retail, Others), Security Type (Application Security, Network Security), Component (Solution, Services)

The Quantum Cryptography Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail.

Market Trends:

Technological Advancement in Next-Generation Wireless Network Technologies

Market Drivers:

Rising Number of Cyberattack Incidents

Growing Demand for Security for IoT and Cloud Technologies

Increased Investment in Cybersecurity

Challenges:

Lack of Expertise

Opportunities:

Rising Usage of Quantum Cryptography to Protect Mobile Transactions

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Quantum Cryptography Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Quantum Cryptography market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Quantum Cryptography Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Quantum Cryptography

Chapter 4: Presenting the Quantum Cryptography Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Quantum Cryptography market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Research Methodology:

-The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Quantum Cryptography market.

-In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Quantum Cryptography various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

-Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Quantum Cryptography.

-In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

-Finally, the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

-Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

