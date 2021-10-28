Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 14% During The Forecast Period 2020–2025

The cardiac prosthetic devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 14% during the period 2019–2025. The global cardiac prosthetic devices market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growing incidence of arrhythmia caused by arterial fibrillation (AF), structural heart diseases, especially heart valve diseases worldwide, is the major factor contributing to the growth. As the occurrence of AF in the general population in developed countries is between 1.5% and 3%, and in the elderly population around 20%, the market is likely to increase its market share considerably. Besides, the prevalence of several valvular disorders such as aortic stenosis (AS), mitral regurgitation, pulmonary stenosis, tricuspid regurgitation, and congenital heart defects has increased at a significant rate over the past few years globally.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91057

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Key Vendors

• Medtronic

• Boston Scientific

• Abbott

• Edwards Lifesciences

• BIOTRONIK

Insights by Vendors

The global cardiac prosthetic devices market is highly competitive and characterized by the presence of a few key players and a significant number of other prominent players offering a wide range of advanced and innovative devices. The market is witnessing rapid technological advancements and is significantly affected by new product launches. Abbott, BIOTRONIK, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences, and Medtronic are the major players with dominant shares in the market. The dominant presence of major players is attributable to their strong presence and endorsement for their products due to the availability of abundant clinical data/evidence regarding safety and efficacy.

Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market: Segmentation

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by products, end-user, and geography. The heart valve replacement devices market is growing at a healthy rate. An increase in the aging population and the presence of a large pool of patients with heart valve diseases is a major factor in driving the segment growth. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the growing demand for transcatheter heart valve replacement procedures, especially TAVR and availability of next-generation prosthetic tissue heart valves.

The growth of the transcatheter heart valves can mainly be attributed to superior safety and efficacy features, coupled with the growing prevalence of heart valve diseases globally. The penetration is high in developed countries such as the US, Germany, Japan, France, the UK, Italy, and Spain. Similarly, advances in heart valve replacement technologies have helped to boost unit sales of tissue heart valves as the improvement in tissue valves has increased durability, which makes them suitable for implantation in young patients. However, the share of mitral tissue valve replacement procedures is expected to increase during the forecast period as end-users are opting for TAVR procedures over aortic tissue valve replacement procedures. The mechanical heart valves segment is likely to account for a slower rate than the tissue and transcatheter heart valves segments. The demand for mechanical heart valves is declining, especially in developed economies, due to high risks and complications associated with these devices and the rapid evolution of advanced tissue and transcatheter heart valves with higher safety and efficacy. However, the global mechanical heart valves market is growing due to a steady increase in demand for mechanical heart valves in developing and emerging countries as these devices are relatively less expensive and offer long-life expectancy.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91057

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Hospitals are the major end-users for cardiac prosthetic devices as they perform a high number of implantation procedures. The increasing number of heart ailments and the growing implantations in the hospitals are fueling the growth of the segment. Healthcare professionals in hospitals use advanced cardiac prosthetic devices such as implantable pacemakers, CRT-Ps, transcatheter, tissue, and mechanical heart valves as a treatment procedure of cardiac diseases. The specialty cardiology centers segment is expected to grow at an absolute growth of over 140% during the forecast period. The segment is likely to grow at a faster rate than hospitals as they are equipped with better infrastructure for cardiology care. Specialty cardiac centers provide exclusive healthcare services to patients with suspected or diagnosed heart diseases. These centers are solely dedicated to treating patients that are suffering from several ailments such as arrhythmia and structural heart diseases. Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC) are growing at a promising rate as they are modern healthcare settings equipped with sophisticated healthcare infrastructure. This segment is expected to witness healthy growth, especially in developed countries, due to the growing popularity of procedures such as pacemaker implants and TAVR over conventional open surgical techniques for implanting cardiac prosthetic devices.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Product

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by End-User

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

The study considers the present scenario of the cardiac prosthetic devices market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.

Key Market Insights

The analysis of the cardiac prosthetic devices market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the period 2019–2025.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

• Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Reports:

Mozambique: Closets, Nightstands and Dressers Market

Morocco: Closets, Nightstands and Dressers Market

Mauritius: Closets, Nightstands and Dressers Market

Malawi: Closets, Nightstands and Dressers Market

Madagascar: Closets, Nightstands and Dressers Market

Lesotho: Closets, Nightstands and Dressers Market

Kenya: Closets, Nightstands and Dressers Market

Ivory Coast: Closets, Nightstands and Dressers Market

Guinea: Closets, Nightstands and Dressers Market

Ghana: Closets, Nightstands and Dressers Market