Global Atherectomy Devices Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 7% During The Forecast Period 2020–2025

The global atherectomy devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2019–2025. The atherectomy devices market is likely to witness significant growth on account of the increasing prevalence of coronary artery disease (CAD) and peripheral artery disease (PAD). Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) such as CAD and PAD are among the leading causes of death globally. Several factors, which include the growth in the aging population, the rise in diabetes and other lifestyle diseases, and the increase in the percentage of smokers, are expected to contribute to the growth of CVDs, which is likely to increase the demand for the devices.

Key Vendors

• Cardiovascular Systems

• Medtronic

• Koninklijke Philips

• Boston Scientific

Insights by Vendors

The global atherectomy devices market is moderately competitive and characterized by the presence of a few players. The market is expected to witness rapid technological advancements and new product launches. The key players are facing competition within themselves, and other prominent players are likely to compete by launching technologically advanced devices such as image-guided and laser systems. Multiple product launches, diversified product portfolio, and investment in R&D activities are expected to be key factors for companies to maintain revenue growth during the forecast period.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the atherectomy devices market during the forecast period:

• Rising Prevalence of Coronary & Peripheral Artery Diseases

• Growing Demand for Atherectomy to Treat Small Vessel Diseases & ISR

• Favorable Reimbursement for Atherectomy Procedures

• Increasing Popularity of Minimally Invasive (MI) Surgical Procedures

• Increasing demand for Atherectomy in Office-based Cath Labs

Atherectomy Devices Market: Segmentation

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by procedures, end-user, applications, and geography. The directional atherectomy segment is growing at a healthy rate. The growth can be attributed to the growing patient population with PAD and CAD. Arterial diseases remain increasingly common disorders and continue to be a major cause of chronic morbidities worldwide. Moreover, promising clinical outcomes of directional procedures for vein graft stenosis is another factor for the growth of the segment.

Orbital atherectomy is a promising new methodology mainly for treating various arterial diseases, including both CAD and PAD. With the aging population worldwide, and the increasing risk of coronary and peripheral artery calcification, the number of surgical procedures for the treatment of arterial plaque is growing at a steady rate. Therefore, the uptake for orbital devices is growing, contributing to future market growth. Further, low procedural complications and low rates of restenosis have led to increased demand for orbital devices.

Patients increasingly prefer to treat diagnosed CVDs in specialty cardiac centers over hospitals as these centers provide specialized cardiac healthcare services to patients. The segment is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the availability of sophisticated infrastructure related to the diagnosis and treatment of CVDs in standalone cardiology centers compared to hospitals. However, the hospital segment is likely to dominate the market due to favorable reimbursement policies and the availability of skilled healthcare professionals. Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) are cost-effective and offer high-quality care with the minimal indirect cost of treatment. ASCs provide advanced operating equipment, specialist surgeons, and well-equipped operating rooms without complex administrative procedures, and such factors are likely to bolster the segment growth. Further, ASCs are expected to witness major growth in developed countries as the end-users focus is increasingly shifting from open cardiovascular surgical techniques to percutaneous-based techniques.

With the rising burden of PAD globally, minimally invasive endovascular treatments such as atherectomy are growing compared to conventional procedures. Moreover, an atherectomy is specifically effective for treating blockages in arteries that happen around branches or in vessels that cannot be treated easily with stents or balloon angioplasty. Hence, their increased application for treating PAD is driving the uptake of these devices across the globe.

The CAD segment is expected to bolster the demand for atherectomy devices on account of the increasing prevalence of CVDs such as CAD. Atherectomy is an advanced treatment option that helps to treat heavily calcified lesions and complex vessel diseases. Hence, these procedures are increasingly replacing balloon angioplasty, which is likely to drive growth.

The study considers the present scenario of the atherectomy devices market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.

Key Market Insights

The analysis of the atherectomy devices market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the period 2019–2025.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

• Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.

