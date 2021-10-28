Orthopedic Mattress Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 2% During The Forecast Period 2020–2025

The orthopedic mattress market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during the period 2019–2025. The global orthopedic mattress market is in the nascent growth stage; however, it is expected to grow exponentially during the forecast period. A sound sleep is recognized as an essential factor for good health and body, thereby increasing efficiency and the quality of life. As people are becoming health conscious, the increased awareness of good sleep and sleeping postures is likely to drive the demand for the high-quality orthopedic bed mattress.

Key Vendors

• Spring Air

• Serta Inc

• Illinois Sleep Products

• SilentNight Mattress

• Sealy Mattress

• King Koil Mattress

• Relyon

Insights by Vendors

The orthopedic mattress market is characterized by intense competition with many global and regional manufacturers in both domestic and global markets. The entrance of online players has relatively increased competition in the market. Vendors are focusing on innovative products and technologies such as bed-in-a-box type mattresses. They are also aiming to develop the product portfolio, which is expected to help in increasing shares. Manufacturers are competing by launching products at regular intervals at competitive prices. Key vendors in North America and Europe dominate the ortho mattress market; however, regional and local vendors are finding it difficult to compete with global players. In the APAC region, major vendors are facing stiff competition from unorganized players.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the orthopedic mattress market during the forecast period:

• Increase in Disposable Income and Rapid Urbanization

• Growth of Real Estate Sector

• Increasing Demand for Eco-Friendly Mattresses

• Awareness of Good Sleep

Orthopedic Mattress Market: Segmentation

This research report includes detailed segmentation by product type, distribution type, end-user type, and geography. Low-cost availability and affordability of open coir and spring mattresses have enhanced their acceptability in Europe, North America, and MEA regions, thereby driving the segment. Pocket spring orthopedic mattresses offer individual comfort and support by causing less partner motion disturbance. Therefore, they are observing high demand, which is expected to continue during the forecast period.

The market share of non-spring segment is over 50% owing to the advantages such as maintaining body temperature and distributing the body weight evenly, which helps to reduce back pains. The market is expected to be driven by macro and microeconomic factors, unorganized market conditions, strong conventional offline channels, and the demand for coir-based beds from the APAC region. The demand for orthopedic memory foam mattress is higher than other types.

The demand is high in the residential sector and is likely to grow during the forecast period on account of the rise in residential construction. Increased awareness of proper sleeping postures in the population is driving demand. In addition, stability in the economic landscape, increase in disposable incomes, and the rise in orthopedic ailments are likely to impact market. The availability of inexpensive raw materials in APAC is another factor influencing the demand. The US residential market has been witnessing the demand for spring orthopedic mattresses, whereas MEA and APAC regions prefer non-spring ones.

The offline distribution segment accounts for over 80% of the share as most of the customers prefer to purchase from brick and mortar stores. However, the online segment has gained momentum in recent years and is likely to grow during the forecast period due to the increasing internet penetration, which has increased the awareness of orthopedic mattresses. Also, factors such as cost, product features, brand reputation, and post-sale services are likely to increase the share of the online segment.

The study considers the present scenario of the orthopedic mattress market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.

Key Market Insights

The analysis of the orthopedic mattress market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the forecast period 2020–2025.

• Offers sizing and growth prospects of the market for the forecast period 2020–2025.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

• Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.

