Cardiac Pacemaker Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 2% During The Forecast Period 2020–2025

The cardiac pacemaker market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during the period 2019–2025. The growing prevalence of abnormal cardiac rhythm disorders, coupled with the increasing elderly population, which is prone to cardiac arrhythmias, is expected to drive the global cardiac pacemaker market. Advancements in technology and engineering provide clinicians innovative ways to care for the aging population. Cardiac pacing, particularly, has witnessed a series of game-changing technologies in the past several years spurred by low-power electronics, high-density batteries, and innovative software designs. Such innovations are expected to drive the cardiac pacemaker market.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91016

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Key Vendors

• Medtronic

• Boston Scientific

• MicroPort Scientific

• Abbott

• BIOTRONIK

Insights by Vendors

The global cardiac pacemaker market is highly competitive and characterized by the presence of vendors offering a wide range of advanced and innovative cardiac pacemakers. Going forward, R&D activities is expected to become crucial for companies to maintain revenue growth in the coming years. Global players with their huge infrastructure, marketing strategies, distribution network, and R&D support are likely to expanding their footprint in the market. Thus, small and emerging vendors find it increasingly difficult to compete with them in terms of innovation, brand image, technology, and price.

Cardiac Pacemaker Market: Segmentation

This research report includes detailed segmentation by products, technology, implantability, end-user, and geography. The MRI-conditional segment accounted for over 50% of market revenue share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a faster rate in the near future as several pieces of research have confirmed that over 70% of patients implanted with pacemakers require MRI scan during their lifespan. Many public organizations recommend implanting MRI-conditional ones to minimize the risk associated with MRI scans. Moreover, several public and private insurance companies offer reimbursement coverage for MRI scans for patients implanted with MRI-conditional devices, which increase affordability thereby driving the market. Advancements in technology are influencing the market positively as traditional pacemakers are expected to malfunction, thus leading to complications. Hence, the increased complications related to traditional devices are likely to decrease the share of this equipment.

Dual-chamber technology is accounted for the major share. This type of technology is likely to continue its dominance due to the increasing number of patients with abnormal heart rhythm defects. These models are highly efficient in treating cardiac arrhythmias. Besides, the number of vendors offering such pacemakers is growing as many patients prefer this type. Biventricular cardiac pacemakers/CRT-P is growing at a rapid pace as these devices minimize heart failure chances and efficiently treat rhythm disorders. All these advantages, along with increased public and private reimbursement coverage, are expected to boost the segment.

Implantable pacemakers are growing at a rapid pace due to the increase in the geriatric population and the rise in arrhythmia and abnormal cardiovascular disorder prevalence rates. Advancements in technology, including the introduction of leadless, MRI-compatible, and other remote monitoring pacemaker devices have fueled the demand for implantable ones, and the segment is expected to contribute significantly to the market. External pacemakers are expected to grow at a steady pace due to the increased number of patients opting for temporary cardiac devices.

Hospitals are the major end-user segment as a significant number of patients prefer to undergo surgeries in these settings due to better reimbursement policies. The growing aging population and the increasing prevalence of abnormal cardiovascular disorders are the other major factors contributing to the increase in implantation in hospitals.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Product

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Technology

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Implantability

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by End-user

4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

The study considers the present scenario of the cardiac pacemaker market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91016

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Key Market Insights

The analysis of the cardiac pacemaker market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the forecast period 2020–2025.

• Offers sizing and growth prospects of the market for the forecast period 2020–2025.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

• Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Reports:

Nickel Naphthenate Market

Marine Slow Speed Engine Oil Market

Marine Medium Speed Engine Oil Market

Marine High Speed Engine Oils Market

Iron 2-Ethylhexanoate Market

Copper Woven Wire Market

Copper Naphthenate Market

Cobalt Naphthenate Market

Asphalt Waterproof Coating Market

Vinegar Bottles Market

Bio-Based Surfactant Market

Passenger Car Transmission Oil Market

DL-Mandelic Acid Market

Commercial Vehicle Transmission Oil Market

Mud Guns Market

Insulation Coating Materials Market

Stretchable Conductive Pastes Market

Phosphorescent Ink Market