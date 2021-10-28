Digital PCR (dpcr) and Real-Time PCR (qpcr) Market Industry Insights and Forecast 2020-2025 Leading Companies, Revenue Analysis, Demand and Future Scope

The dPCR and qPCR market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the period 2020–2025. The global digital PCR (dPCR) and the real-time PCR (qPCR) market is one of the dynamic and fast-growing segments in the diagnostic and life sciences industries. The dPCR and qPCR market is growing at a significant rate due to the rising incidence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders, continuous technological advancements in PCR technologies, the successful completion of the human genome project, and increasing R&D investments, funds, and grants as well as the increasing use of biomarker profiling for disease diagnostics. The surge in the growth can also be attributed to the growing prevalence/incidence of epidemics and pandemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

These are key players operating in the global dPCR and qPCR market Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, QIAGEN, Takara Biotech, and Thermo Fisher Scientific

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the dPCR and qPCR market during the forecast period:

• Surge in Demand for PCR Tests due to COVID-19

• Increase in Demand for POC PCR Diagnostics

• Prevalence of Infectious Disease and Genetic Disorder

Global dPCR and qPCR Market Segmentation

In 2019, the Real-time PCR (qPCR) segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of over 90%. One of the major reasons for the dominance of qPCRs is that they are widely used in infectious disease diagnosis and research projects. Real-time PCRs (qPCRs) have been well-established as credible and capable technology and are relied upon by researchers for their speed, sensitivity, specificity, and convenience. Several laboratories in developing countries are upgraded their infrastructure and technical training to perform PCR-based diagnosis for infectious diseases, thereby driving the segment growth.

The usage of a wide array of several standard reagents and test kits to perform several PCR-based tests is a major factor responsible for the growth of the consumable segment. The usage of consumables is reoccurring in nature, which is generating continuous revenue for vendors. Therefore, several renowned vendors are manufacturing consumables for PCR instruments. In recent years, the demand for consumables is increasing at a significant rate; hence, vendors are offering a wide array of reagents and other associated consumables to perform a range of procedures. Both global and local/regional players are offering a diverse range of consumables catering to the end-users requirements. The high prevalence of several infectious diseases across the globe has increased the demand for PCRs.

The clinical end-user segment dominates the market as PCRs play a significant role in the detection of DNA methylation, recognition of viruses and protozoa in infectious diseases, estimation of gene copy number aberrations, and primer extension. The application of qPCR is high in the clinical application end-user segment due to the high cost of dPCR. As real-time PCR assays offer immediate results for the detection of bacteria, clinicians can confirm the infection status of the patient more rapidly than culture methods, allowing more specific and timely administration of appropriate therapy. The research application segment is limited to users in developed countries. The segment accounted for a share of over 44% in the global dPCR and qPCR market. Gene expression, genotyping, sequencing cloning, mutagenesis, and methylation are the major applications for PCRs in the research segment.

Diagnostic laboratories are the largest end-user of PCR instruments and consumables than other segments. They use PCR instruments for diagnosis purposes. Commercial and public health laboratories prefer the latest diagnostic equipment. Their investment focuses on advanced equipment for accurate results to attract customers. Private laboratories have expanded their footprints, especially in developing countries, which has stimulated the growth prospects. Moreover, the demand for standalone reference laboratories is growing gradually owing to the prevalence of pandemic conditions, or the outbreak of unexpected infectious diseases, requiring immediate diagnosis of the diseases for the large population in a shorter period.

By Product

• Systems/Analyzers & Software

• Consumables

By Application

• Clinical

• Research

• Forensic

By Technology

• Real-Time PCR

• Digital PCR

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Research Laboratories

• Pharma & Biotech Companies

• Forensic Laboratories

• Others

Insights By Vendors

The global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) market is highly dynamic with the presence of global, regional, and local players, offering a diverse range of analyzers, software, and reagents for end-users. Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, QIAGEN, Takara Biotech, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the key players operating in the global dPCR and qPCR market. Global players are focusing on developing innovative products and expanding their product portfolio to remain competitive in the market. They are investing extensively in R&D and product development activities to expand their product portfolio. Manufacturers are continuously focusing on product launches & development and offering PCR instruments and software with new features to increase their market presence.

Key Questions Answered:

1. What is the Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) market size in 2020?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the dPCR and qPCR market share?

3. What is the growth of the digital PCR market?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the dPCR and qPCR market, and what are their market share?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the dPCR and qPCR market share?

