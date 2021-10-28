Anesthesia Face Masks Market Trends 2020-2025 | Industry Insights, Revenue Analysis, Growth, Demand and Future Scope

The anesthesia face mask market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2021–2026. The global market includes a rapidly growing advanced category of treatment devices that help patients suffering from diseases to improve their quality of life. In the last several decades, these devices have been available across the world, and the adoption has been increasing steadily. The growing adoption of percutaneous surgery procedures for diagnosis and treatment is expected to drive the growth of the anesthesia face masks market. Moreover, the increasing uptake of latex-free thermoplastics and silicone material with improved biocompatibility, bio-durability, and high chemical-resistance is likely to increase product innovations, thereby influencing the market growth.

Insights By Vendors

Ambu, Cardinal Health, GE Healthcare, Medline Industries, and ARMSTRONG MEDICAL are the key vendors.

Advances in technology, particularly in material, are leading to rapid change in the market. The key vendors include large manufacturers with multiple business lines and small manufacturers with limited but specialized product offerings. Vendors, especially global players, are increasingly focusing on pursuing organic growth strategies such as product innovations and emerging companies to expand their presence, enhance product portfolio, and improve expertise in the market. Such initiatives will complement vendors’ growth strategies, thereby gaining traction among end-users in the market.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the anesthesia face mask market during the forecast period:

• Technological Advances in Mask Designs

• Demand for Pediatric Anesthesia Face Masks

• High Growth Potential in LMICs

• Increasing Number of MR Procedures

Global Anesthesia Face Masks Market Segmentation

Silicone masks constitute the highest market share as they are commercially viable and are easily available in the market. Over the last few decades, the use of silicone material has grown steadily. As the material is biocompatible, it is an ideal choice during surgical procedures. The segment is likely to grow on account of several factors, including flexibility in temperature ranges, resistance to compression sets, which are increasing their popularity overall.

Single-use or disposable anesthesia masks have become crucial for maintaining hygiene and patient safety in healthcare settings. As these masks score high on comfort, safety, performance, and reliability along with antibacterial assurance and environmental safety, disposable masks become an ideal choice. Amid the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of single-use medical products, including masks, is highly recommended to prevent infections in healthcare settings. This is further fueling the uptake of single-use face masks. On the other hand, economic effectiveness and environmental concerns are the major factors responsible for the growth of reusable masks. Although these masks account for less than 12% of the market share, factors such as sustainability and cost efficiency are driving the application of reusable anesthesia face masks.

The high incidence and prevalence of several chronic and acute diseases that need surgical treatment, is boosting the application of anesthesia masks among adults. Also, the growing geriatric population and changes in lifestyles are other major factors contributing to the growth of the market. With the rise in the aging population, which is vulnerable to several acute and chronic disorders, adult anesthesia face masks are likely to dominate the revenues.

