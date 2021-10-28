Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market: Insights and Forecast, 2020-2025: End-Users, Leading Companies, Opportunities, Industry Trends, Price and Report

The data center precision air conditioning market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% during the period 2020–2025. The data center precision air conditioning market size to cross USD 1.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period. The global precision air conditioners market is expected to become competitive with the growing adoption of HPC infrastructure for artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads among data centers. Initiatives such as Open Commute Projects are expected to bring several new cooling techniques and technologies to the market, thereby increasing the competition among vendors. Data center operators are searching for vendors providing systems with real-time monitoring and management solutions. This includes analytics to predict cooling equipment failures and maintenance requirements. Data center operators’ preference over a single cooling vendor is changing rapidly because of the increased innovations in the market. Several operators are also adopting units from different vendors to provide energy-efficient & cost-effective cooling for the facility. Therefore, the competition is expected to decrease the cost associated with cooling systems in the market.

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

Prominent Critical IT Infrastructure Providers Airedale, Axis Communications, AIRSYS, ClimateWorx, Climaveneta, Data Aire, Delta Group, Emicon, Eaton, Huawei, Nortek Air Solutions, Pentair (Schroff), Rittal, Renovoair Zhuhai, Swegon, Schneider

The global data center precision air conditioning market comprises both global and local providers. There are several cooling infrastructure providers in the market offerings specific products or a complete range of infrastructure solutions to data centers. Over the past few years, the growing electricity consumption by data center cooling solutions has led to multiple innovations in the market by vendors. Innovations across infrastructure have led to the development of new products that have increased the efficiency of data center operations by 90% and reduce cooling OPEX up to 50%. The market comprises multiple systems that provide sufficient cooling for the growing rack power density.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the data center precision air conditioning market during the forecast period:

• Increasing Development of Facilities with Low PUE

• Implementation of Monitoring & Automation Solutions

• Deployment of Edge Data Centers

Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market Segmentation

This research report covers a detailed segmentation by products, deployment, tier standards, geography. In terms of cooling infrastructure, the North American region has witnessed a strong growth of cooling systems, evaporative coolers, and free cooling chillers in the last few years. The increasing procurement of artificial intelligence-based infrastructure solutions is a major driving factor for the adoption of rack-based and row-based cooling solutions. CRAC and CRAH units will continue to be the largest revenue contributors, followed by evaporative coolers and chillers. The US offers free cooling for over 4,000 hours per year, which helps to reduce the operational cost of data center operators. The UK region has witnessed an increase in free cooling chillers and water-cooled cooling systems. The trend is likely to continue due to high investments from colocation service providers during the forecast period. The facilities in Denmark have an advantage as the region offers 85% free cooling annually. This can reduce electricity consumption by cooling units by up to 50%. The data center market in Denmark is likely to witness the demand for data center construction that is designed to transfer waste heat from the facility to nearby local communities under the district heating concept.

The market is expected to witness the adoption of modular in-rack cooling solutions during the forecast period. In-row cooling technology, which is the most efficient, is used in data centers, which are equipped with a rack power density of over 5 kW per rack and above. As in-row cooling systems prevent the mixing of hot and cold air, they increase efficiency, thereby witnessing high adoption. The deployment of the 5G network is likely to increase the demand for high-performance computing infrastructure procurement as well as the construction of edge data centers. Hence, the installation of modular cooling infrastructure, which mostly include in-row cooling and rack-based cooling systems, is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Most data centers in the US and Canada are Tier III certified and have multiple levels of redundancy. In western Europe, Tier IV facilities adopt a 2N+1 redundant configuration for cooling systems. European countries are the major revenue generators for adiabatic cooling units to cool data centers using outside free air. In the UK, most facilities are either Tier III or Tier IV certified by the Uptime Institute due to high standard design and construction that include redundant configuration. In the Nordic region, colocation service providers are developing Tier III standard facilities adopting N+1 or 2N redundant cooling systems. The majority of data center facilities developed by colocation service providers in Russia from 2019 to June 2020 follow Tier III standards.

By Products

• CRAC Units

• CRAH Units

By Deployment

• In-row cooling

• In-rack cooling

By Tier Standards

• Tier I & Tier II

• Tier III

• Tier IV

The study considers the present scenario of the data center precision air conditioning market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

