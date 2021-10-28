Teeth Whitening Market Trends 2020 | Industry Size, Share, Price, Growth, Demand and Future Scope 2025

The global teeth whitening market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019−2025. The growing oral hygiene awareness is expected to be one of the key contributors to the overall market growth of dental products and technological developments. This rising awareness can mainly be attributed to the efforts put in by manufacturers for the introduction of several advanced and innovative dental techniques.

Key Vendors Analysis

These are Key Vendors Colgate-Palmolive Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Beaming White, Brodie & Stone, Cavex Holland, CCA Industries, Global Whitening, Evolve Dental Technologies

The rapidly changing technological environment could adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades in the teeth whitening segment. Manufacturers are emphasizing to identify different opportunities to increase the productivity and efficiency of their products. The current scenario is driving vendors to alter and refine their unique value propositions to achieve a strong market presence. One of the key strategies implemented by vendors includes the introduction of differentiated products and solutions for the application segments. Hence, companies are striving to offer differentiated channels for distribution and better product mix to cater to changing requirements of the target customers. Key manufacturers are offering and expanding their product line-up with the launch of innovative products to gain an edge over their competitors.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the teeth whitening market during the forecast period:

• Increasing Incidences of Teeth Discoloration

• Growing Marketing and Advertising of Teeth Whitening Products

• Technological Innovations

• Stringent Regulatory Standards

Teeth Whitening Market: Segmentation

The research report includes detailed segmentation by product, application type, distribution channels, and geography. The whitening toothpaste segment is expected to witness a surge during the forecast period due to the quicker results offered by bleaching products. These products are expected to gain significant demand as they are easily accessible over the counter and comprise several additives and abrasives, which, in turn, enable easy removal of stains. Further, the presence of abrasives such as silica, dicalcium phosphate dihydrate, and alumina in toothpaste formulations helps in promoting whitening toothpaste.

Teeth whitening solutions are expected to witness demand from in-house and at-home application segments. The usage is growing as these products are quick and convenient and require less application time. An increase in advertising and promotional activities and the participation of dental professionals, emphasizing efficacy, efficiency, and safety of these products are expected to drive the in-office segment. Moreover, the growing oral/dental hygiene awareness among individuals is expected to spur the demand for several technologically advanced products and solutions, thereby favorably affecting the demand. The usage of several teeth bleaching solutions at home is a major driver contributing to the market growth. Further, changing lifestyles are expected to affect the purchase decision of consumers, therefore, the shifting toward the products, which are flexible, easy, and convenient, is growing. Hence, the introduction of innovative teeth bleaching products and changing consumer preferences is expected to drive the segment.

The retail distribution of teeth bleaching products includes manufacturers, wholesale distributors, retailers, and consumers. Several manufacturers are expected to rely on retailers, representatives, distributors, sales agents as well as a combination of intermediaries for the effective distribution of the products. To gain a competitive edge in the market, manufacturers are expected to make changes in their respective business practices and strategies. Prominent vendors are striving to gain an understanding of several megatrends, which are affecting the teeth whitening market as well as operations. Vendors are aiming to deliver high-value services and customer-focused solutions. Besides, companies are engaged in offering products that enable higher profitability gains. With the advancements in technology, the online distribution channels are expected to gain prominence over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Product

• Whitening Toothpaste

• Whitening Strips

• Whitening Gels

• Others

Market Segmentation by Application Type

• In-office

• At-home

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channels

• Retail

• Online

The global teeth whitening market is expected to witness increased demand during the period 2019–2025. Teeth whitening procedures are gaining significant demand due to the growing oral care awareness among consumers. With the availability of several bleaching products, the demand for whitening procedures is gaining prominence among consumers. Several techniques are being introduced by major players to enhance the appearance of teeth by lightening the internal pigments and removing the staining from the internal as well as external surfaces of the teeth. North America accounted for the largest share in the global market, followed by APAC.

Key Market Insights

The report provides the following insights into the teeth whitening market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Offers sizing and growth prospects of the market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

• Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

