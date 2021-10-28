Sexual Wellness Market in East Asia Price Trends, Industry Overview, Growth and Forecast till 2020-2025

The East Asia sexual wellness market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during 2018−2024. The increasing demand for condoms and other sexual wellness products in China, Japan, and South Korea is driving the East Asia sexual wellness market. The growing openness toward the concept of sex is increasing growth opportunities in the sexual wellness market.

The presence of a large young population, the growth in per capita disposable incomes in several East Asian countries, and the increasing openness toward sexual fantasies are the significant factors contributing to the growth of the East Asia sexual wellness market. Branding has emerged as a critical strategy for vendors to create a lasting impression on the end-user. The use of social media is one of the most effective branding strategies, which is boosting the East Asia sexual wellness market. The rapid growth of the digital world is helping vendors to increase their reach and scope in the market. Attractive and informative branding and campaigning is emerging as a significant source of revenue for vendors. Further, the increasing collaboration with government agencies for increasing awareness about STD, the growing use of contraceptives, the popularity of sexual education, and the acceptance of sexual wellness products among women are likely to boost the sale of sexual wellness products in socially restrictive societies such as East Asia.

East Asia Sexual Wellness Market: Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by product, distribution channel, end-users, and geography. A high inclination toward adopting new technology in sexual wellness products is a significant factor, which is contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, the introduction of sex dolls, which are manufactured in China, powered with artificial intelligence, is expected to disrupt the sexual wellness market worldwide. China has emerged as a key manufacturer of sex toys, which is encouraging other vendors to set up manufacturing units in the country. Further, Japan has also shown incremental growth in the demand for sex dolls due to low levels of sexual satisfaction in the aging population.

Condoms have emerged as a preventive solution for preventing STDs and decreasing fertility rates, thereby helping to evolve demographics changes and prevent the population explosion in East Asia. China and Malaysia are the key condom manufacturers. Further, the sex lubricants market is witnessing a rise in the demand for female-centric lubricants. Herbal sexual lubricants have noticed a significant growth in the East Asia sexual wellness market. Similarly, the exotic lingerie market is also witnessing strong demand from developing countries such as Singapore, Thailand, and South Korea.

The increasing likeness of males toward sexual wellness products is expected to drive the East Asia sexual wellness market during the forecast period. Further, the sexual wellness market has witnessed a shift as it is increasingly introducing women sexual products. The introduction of several female-centric products is driving the market.

Sexual wellness products are mainly sold through retail distribution channels such as specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, mass-market players, drug stores or pharmacies, and grocery stores. Sexual wellness product manufacturers are harnessing sex specialty stores and supermarkets due to personalized customer services, which is boosting the offline retail market. Although online purchasing is increasing, a significant share of sexual wellness product distribution takes place through sex specialty stores.

Market Segmentation by Product Types

• Sex Toys

• Condoms

• Exotic Lingerie

• Sexual Lubricants

• Others

Market Segmentation by End-users

• Male

• Female

Market Segmentation by Distribution Types

• Retail

• Online

The study considers the present scenario of the East Asia sexual wellness market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2024. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It also profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the East Asia sexual wellness market.

Key market insights include

The report provides the following insights into the East Asia sexual wellness market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• It offers comprehensive insights on current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the East Asia sexual wellness market.

• The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of East Asia sexual wellness market.

• The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the East Asia sexual wellness market.

