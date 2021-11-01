Global Yoga and Exercise Mats Market Research with COVID-19 – Barefoot Yoga, Gaiam, JadeYoga, Manduka, Adidas Group, Body-Solid, HuggerMugger, Indiegogo, La Vie Boheme Yoga, Merrithew, Nike, PrAna, TriMax Sports, YogaDirect

Report Covers the Detailed Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Yoga and Exercise Mats Market

According to 99Strategy, the Global Yoga and Exercise Mats Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2021 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during the 2022-2027. The report analyses the global Yoga and Exercise Mats market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.

The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels.The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.

Key Regions

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies

Barefoot Yoga

Gaiam

JadeYoga

Manduka

Adidas Group

Body-Solid

HuggerMugger

Indiegogo

La Vie Boheme Yoga

Merrithew

Nike

PrAna

TriMax Sports

YogaDirect

Key Product Type

PVC Mats

Rubber Mats

TPE Mats

Others

Market by Application

Household

Yoga Club

Others

Main Aspects covered in the Report

Overview of the Yoga and Exercise Mats market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth

2017-2021 historical data and 2022-2027 market forecast

Geographical analysis including major countries

Overview the product type market including development

Overview the end-user market including development

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Industrial Chain Overview

Chapter Two: Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

Chapter Three: Major Companies List

Chapter Four: Market Competition

Chapter Five: Product Type Segment

Chapter Six: Demand by End Market

Chapter Seven: Market Forecast & Trend

Chapter Eight: Marketing & Price

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers & Investment Environment

Chapter Ten: Research Conclusion

