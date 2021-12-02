Market Research Report-Helium Market Analysis 2021

The Global Helium industry is comprehensively and accurately presented in the report with strong focus on dynamics, competitive scenarios, production, sales, revenue, consumption, geographical expansion, key players, and other critical aspects. Each subject related to the global Helium industry has been broadly studied by the research analysts and explained in an easy-to-understand manner. The research analysts have backed their exclusive and crucial findings with reliable forecasts and statistics for the global Helium industry. The forecasts are mainly for revenue, CAGR, segment size, industry size, revenue, value, volume, company share, and other factors as well.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.globalinforesearch.com/reports/523233/helium

All of the companies included in the Helium Market report have been deeply studied while paying close attention to their recent developments, technologies in use, upcoming products, applications, share, regional presence, and many other factors. The Helium report offers thorough analysis on product type and application segments and shows how and why the leading ones are securing major shares. This information will help players to make informed decisions when it comes to investment, strategy planning, and exploring new segments.

Market segment by Type, covers

Liquid Helium

Gaseous Helium

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Cryogenics

Aerostatics

Semiconductor & Fiber Optics

Leak Detection & Gas Chromatography

Welding

Others

The key market players for global Helium market are listed below:

Rasgas (Qa)

Exxon (Us)

Linde (Us, Au)

Air Product (Us)

Praxair (Us)

Air Liquide (Dz)

Gazprom (Ru)

PGNiG (Pl)

Qatargas (Qa)

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Messer

In the successive chapters, the reports study the segments present in the global Helium market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, type of product, service, and end users. Each of these segments have a dedicated chapter, which highlights the reasons for its progress and decline. Analysts have justified the reasons for the progress of each of these segments. The approach of end users, affordability, durability, and impact on business have been studied in great detail by analysts to understand the evolution of segments in the global Helium market. Furthermore, the regional segment includes an explanation of factors that influence each regional market. Government policies and climate changes have been discussed in this part of the report.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.globalinforesearch.com/reports/523233/helium

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Helium Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Helium Revenue by Type: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.2.2 Liquid Helium

1.2.3 Gaseous Helium

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Helium Revenue by Application: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.3.2 Cryogenics

1.3.3 Aerostatics

1.3.4 Semiconductor & Fiber Optics

1.3.5 Leak Detection & Gas Chromatography

1.3.6 Welding

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Helium Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Helium Sales in Value (2016-2026))

1.4.2 Global Helium Sales in Volume (2016-2026)

1.4.3 Global Helium Price by Type (2016-2026) & (USD/Cubic Metre)

1.5 Global Helium Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Helium Total Production Capacity (2016-2026)

1.5.2 Global Helium Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Helium Market Drivers

1.6.2 Helium Market Restraints

1.6.3 Helium Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Rasgas (Qa)

2.1.1 Rasgas (Qa) Details

2.1.2 Rasgas (Qa) Major Business

2.1.3 Rasgas (Qa) Helium Product and Services

2.1.4 Rasgas (Qa) Helium Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.2 Exxon (Us)

2.2.1 Exxon (Us) Details

2.2.2 Exxon (Us) Major Business

2.2.3 Exxon (Us) Helium Product and Services

2.2.4 Exxon (Us) Helium Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.3 Linde (Us, Au)

2.3.1 Linde (Us, Au) Details

2.3.2 Linde (Us, Au) Major Business

2.3.3 Linde (Us, Au) Helium Product and Services

2.3.4 Linde (Us, Au) Helium Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.4 Air Product (Us)

2.4.1 Air Product (Us) Details

2.4.2 Air Product (Us) Major Business

2.4.3 Air Product (Us) Helium Product and Services

2.4.4 Air Product (Us) Helium Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.5 Praxair (Us)

2.5.1 Praxair (Us) Details

2.5.2 Praxair (Us) Major Business

2.5.3 Praxair (Us) Helium Product and Services

2.5.4 Praxair (Us) Helium Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.6 Air Liquide (Dz)

2.6.1 Air Liquide (Dz) Details

2.6.2 Air Liquide (Dz) Major Business

2.6.3 Air Liquide (Dz) Helium Product and Services

2.6.4 Air Liquide (Dz) Helium Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.7 Gazprom (Ru)

2.7.1 Gazprom (Ru) Details

2.7.2 Gazprom (Ru) Major Business

2.7.3 Gazprom (Ru) Helium Product and Services

2.7.4 Gazprom (Ru) Helium Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.8 PGNiG (Pl)

2.8.1 PGNiG (Pl) Details

2.8.2 PGNiG (Pl) Major Business

2.8.3 PGNiG (Pl) Helium Product and Services

2.8.4 PGNiG (Pl) Helium Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.9 Qatargas (Qa)

2.9.1 Qatargas (Qa) Details

2.9.2 Qatargas (Qa) Major Business

2.9.3 Qatargas (Qa) Helium Product and Services

2.9.4 Qatargas (Qa) Helium Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.10 Taiyo Nippon Sanso

2.10.1 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Details

2.10.2 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Major Business

2.10.3 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Helium Product and Services

2.10.4 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Helium Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.11 Messer

2.11.1 Messer Details

2.11.2 Messer Major Business

2.11.3 Messer Helium Product and Services

2.11.4 Messer Helium Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

3 Helium Sales by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Helium Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.2 Global Helium Revenue by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Helium

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Helium Manufacturer Market Share

3.4.2 Top 6 Helium Manufacturer Market Share

3.5 Global Helium Production Capacity by Company

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Helium Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Helium Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Helium Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

4.1.2 Global Helium Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

4.2 North America Helium Revenue (2016-2026)

4.3 Europe Helium Revenue (2016-2026)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Helium Revenue (2016-2026)

4.5 South America Helium Revenue (2016-2026)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Helium Revenue (2016-2026)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Helium Sales in Volume by Type (2016-2026)

5.2 Global Helium Revenue by Type (2016-2026)

5.3 Global Helium Price by Type (2016-2026)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Helium Sales in Volume by Application (2016-2026)

6.2 Global Helium Revenue by Application (2016-2026)

6.3 Global Helium Price by Application (2016-2026)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Helium Sales by Type (2016-2026)

7.2 North America Helium Sales by Application (2016-2026)

7.3 North America Helium Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Helium Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.2 North America Helium Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Helium Sales by Type (2016-2026)

8.2 Europe Helium Sales by Application (2016-2026)

8.3 Europe Helium Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Helium Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.2 Europe Helium Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9 Asia-Pacific by Country, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Helium Sales by Type (2016-2026)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Helium Sales by Application (2016-2026)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Helium Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Helium Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Helium Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10 South America by Country, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Helium Sales by Type (2016-2026)

10.2 South America Helium Sales by Application (2016-2026)

10.3 South America Helium Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Helium Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.2 South America Helium Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Helium Sales by Type (2016-2026)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Helium Sales by Application (2016-2026)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Helium Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Helium Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Helium Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

12 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

12.1 Sales Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.2 Helium Typical Distributors

12.3 Helium Typical Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Process and Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. GlobalInfoResearch will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

WeChat: 17665052062

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG