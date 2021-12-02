Global Gift Cards Market Analysis and Development 2021

The report titled Global Gift Cards Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to Global Info Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Gift Cards market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Gift Cards market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Gift Cards market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Gift Cards market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Gift Cards report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Gift Cards report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Gift Cards market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Gift Cards market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Gift Cards market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Gift Cards market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Gift Cards market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Market segment by Type, covers

Universal Accepted Open Loop

E-Gifting

Restaurant Closed Loop

Retail Closed Loop

Miscellaneous Closed Loop

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Restaurant

Retail

Coffee Shop

Entertainment

Others

The key market players for global Gift Cards market are listed below:

Amazon

ITunes

Walmart

Google Play

Starbucks

Home Depot

Walgreens

Sephora

Lowes

Carrefour

JD

Best Buy

Sainsbury’s

Macy’s

Virgin

IKEA

H&M

Zara

AL-FUTTAIM ACE

JCB Gift Card

The Gift Cards Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Gift Cards market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Gift Cards market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Gift Cards Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Gift Cards Revenue by Type: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.2.2 Universal Accepted Open Loop

1.2.3 E-Gifting

1.2.4 Restaurant Closed Loop

1.2.5 Retail Closed Loop

1.2.6 Miscellaneous Closed Loop

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Gift Cards Revenue by Application: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.3.2 Restaurant

1.3.3 Retail

1.3.4 Coffee Shop

1.3.5 Entertainment

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Gift Cards Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Gift Cards Sales in Value (2016-2026))

1.4.2 Global Gift Cards Sales in Volume (2016-2026)

1.4.3 Global Gift Cards Price by Type (2016-2026) & (US$/Unit)

1.5 Global Gift Cards Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Gift Cards Total Production Capacity (2016-2026)

1.5.2 Global Gift Cards Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Gift Cards Market Drivers

1.6.2 Gift Cards Market Restraints

1.6.3 Gift Cards Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Amazon

2.1.1 Amazon Details

2.1.2 Amazon Major Business

2.1.3 Amazon Gift Cards Product and Services

2.1.4 Amazon Gift Cards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.2 ITunes

2.2.1 ITunes Details

2.2.2 ITunes Major Business

2.2.3 ITunes Gift Cards Product and Services

2.2.4 ITunes Gift Cards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.3 Walmart

2.3.1 Walmart Details

2.3.2 Walmart Major Business

2.3.3 Walmart Gift Cards Product and Services

2.3.4 Walmart Gift Cards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.4 Google Play

2.4.1 Google Play Details

2.4.2 Google Play Major Business

2.4.3 Google Play Gift Cards Product and Services

2.4.4 Google Play Gift Cards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.5 Starbucks

2.5.1 Starbucks Details

2.5.2 Starbucks Major Business

2.5.3 Starbucks Gift Cards Product and Services

2.5.4 Starbucks Gift Cards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.6 Home Depot

2.6.1 Home Depot Details

2.6.2 Home Depot Major Business

2.6.3 Home Depot Gift Cards Product and Services

2.6.4 Home Depot Gift Cards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.7 Walgreens

2.7.1 Walgreens Details

2.7.2 Walgreens Major Business

2.7.3 Walgreens Gift Cards Product and Services

2.7.4 Walgreens Gift Cards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.8 Sephora

2.8.1 Sephora Details

2.8.2 Sephora Major Business

2.8.3 Sephora Gift Cards Product and Services

2.8.4 Sephora Gift Cards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.9 Lowes

2.9.1 Lowes Details

2.9.2 Lowes Major Business

2.9.3 Lowes Gift Cards Product and Services

2.9.4 Lowes Gift Cards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.10 Carrefour

2.10.1 Carrefour Details

2.10.2 Carrefour Major Business

2.10.3 Carrefour Gift Cards Product and Services

2.10.4 Carrefour Gift Cards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.11 JD

2.11.1 JD Details

2.11.2 JD Major Business

2.11.3 JD Gift Cards Product and Services

2.11.4 JD Gift Cards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.12 Best Buy

2.12.1 Best Buy Details

2.12.2 Best Buy Major Business

2.12.3 Best Buy Gift Cards Product and Services

2.12.4 Best Buy Gift Cards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.13 Sainsbury’s

2.13.1 Sainsbury’s Details

2.13.2 Sainsbury’s Major Business

2.13.3 Sainsbury’s Gift Cards Product and Services

2.13.4 Sainsbury’s Gift Cards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.14 Macy’s

2.14.1 Macy’s Details

2.14.2 Macy’s Major Business

2.14.3 Macy’s Gift Cards Product and Services

2.14.4 Macy’s Gift Cards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.15 Virgin

2.15.1 Virgin Details

2.15.2 Virgin Major Business

2.15.3 Virgin Gift Cards Product and Services

2.15.4 Virgin Gift Cards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.16 IKEA

2.16.1 IKEA Details

2.16.2 IKEA Major Business

2.16.3 IKEA Gift Cards Product and Services

2.16.4 IKEA Gift Cards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.17 H&M

2.17.1 H&M Details

2.17.2 H&M Major Business

2.17.3 H&M Gift Cards Product and Services

2.17.4 H&M Gift Cards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.18 Zara

2.18.1 Zara Details

2.18.2 Zara Major Business

2.18.3 Zara Gift Cards Product and Services

2.18.4 Zara Gift Cards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.19 AL-FUTTAIM ACE

2.19.1 AL-FUTTAIM ACE Details

2.19.2 AL-FUTTAIM ACE Major Business

2.19.3 AL-FUTTAIM ACE Gift Cards Product and Services

2.19.4 AL-FUTTAIM ACE Gift Cards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.20 JCB Gift Card

2.20.1 JCB Gift Card Details

2.20.2 JCB Gift Card Major Business

2.20.3 JCB Gift Card Gift Cards Product and Services

2.20.4 JCB Gift Card Gift Cards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

3 Gift Cards Sales by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Gift Cards Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.2 Global Gift Cards Revenue by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Gift Cards

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Gift Cards Manufacturer Market Share

3.4.2 Top 6 Gift Cards Manufacturer Market Share

3.5 Global Gift Cards Production Capacity by Company

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Gift Cards Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Gift Cards Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Gift Cards Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

4.1.2 Global Gift Cards Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

4.2 North America Gift Cards Revenue (2016-2026)

4.3 Europe Gift Cards Revenue (2016-2026)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Gift Cards Revenue (2016-2026)

4.5 South America Gift Cards Revenue (2016-2026)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Gift Cards Revenue (2016-2026)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Gift Cards Sales in Volume by Type (2016-2026)

5.2 Global Gift Cards Revenue by Type (2016-2026)

5.3 Global Gift Cards Price by Type (2016-2026)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Gift Cards Sales in Volume by Application (2016-2026)

6.2 Global Gift Cards Revenue by Application (2016-2026)

6.3 Global Gift Cards Price by Application (2016-2026)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Gift Cards Sales by Type (2016-2026)

7.2 North America Gift Cards Sales by Application (2016-2026)

7.3 North America Gift Cards Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Gift Cards Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.2 North America Gift Cards Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Gift Cards Sales by Type (2016-2026)

8.2 Europe Gift Cards Sales by Application (2016-2026)

8.3 Europe Gift Cards Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Gift Cards Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.2 Europe Gift Cards Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9 Asia-Pacific by Country, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Gift Cards Sales by Type (2016-2026)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Gift Cards Sales by Application (2016-2026)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Gift Cards Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Gift Cards Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Gift Cards Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10 South America by Country, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Gift Cards Sales by Type (2016-2026)

10.2 South America Gift Cards Sales by Application (2016-2026)

10.3 South America Gift Cards Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Gift Cards Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.2 South America Gift Cards Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Gift Cards Sales by Type (2016-2026)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Gift Cards Sales by Application (2016-2026)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Gift Cards Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Gift Cards Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Gift Cards Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

12 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

12.1 Sales Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.2 Gift Cards Typical Distributors

12.3 Gift Cards Typical Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Process and Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

