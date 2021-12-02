Global Tokenization Market Survey Report 2021

The report titled Global Tokenization Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to Global Info Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Tokenization market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Tokenization market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Tokenization market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Tokenization market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Tokenization report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Tokenization report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Tokenization market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Tokenization market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Tokenization market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Tokenization market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Tokenization market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Market segment by Type, covers

Service Tokenization

Software Tokenization

Market segment by Application, can be divided into

BFSI

IT, Telecom and Media

Healthcare and Pharma

Government and Defense

Others

Market segment by players, this report covers

Thales

American Express

Hewlett-Packard Enterprises

Lookout (CipherCloud)

Futurex

Protegrity

TokenEx

Fiserv

Global Payments

Visa (CyberSource)

The Tokenization Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Tokenization market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Tokenization market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Tokenization Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Tokenization Revenue by Type: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.2.2 Universal Accepted Open Loop

1.2.3 E-Gifting

1.2.4 Restaurant Closed Loop

1.2.5 Retail Closed Loop

1.2.6 Miscellaneous Closed Loop

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Tokenization Revenue by Application: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.3.2 Restaurant

1.3.3 Retail

1.3.4 Coffee Shop

1.3.5 Entertainment

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Tokenization Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Tokenization Sales in Value (2016-2026))

1.4.2 Global Tokenization Sales in Volume (2016-2026)

1.4.3 Global Tokenization Price by Type (2016-2026) & (US$/Unit)

1.5 Global Tokenization Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Tokenization Total Production Capacity (2016-2026)

1.5.2 Global Tokenization Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Tokenization Market Drivers

1.6.2 Tokenization Market Restraints

1.6.3 Tokenization Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Thales

2.1.1 Thales Details

2.1.2 Thales Major Business

2.1.3 Thales Tokenization Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Thales Tokenization Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.1.5 Thales Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.2 American Express

2.2.1 American Express Details

2.2.2 American Express Major Business

2.2.3 American Express Tokenization Product and Solutions

2.2.4 American Express Tokenization Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.2.5 American Express Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.3 Hewlett-Packard Enterprises

2.3.1 Hewlett-Packard Enterprises Details

2.3.2 Hewlett-Packard Enterprises Major Business

2.3.3 Hewlett-Packard Enterprises Tokenization Product and Solutions

2.3.4 Hewlett-Packard Enterprises Tokenization Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.3.5 Hewlett-Packard Enterprises Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.4 Lookout (CipherCloud)

2.4.1 Lookout (CipherCloud) Details

2.4.2 Lookout (CipherCloud) Major Business

2.4.3 Lookout (CipherCloud) Tokenization Product and Solutions

2.4.4 Lookout (CipherCloud) Tokenization Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.4.5 Lookout (CipherCloud) Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.5 Futurex

2.5.1 Futurex Details

2.5.2 Futurex Major Business

2.5.3 Futurex Tokenization Product and Solutions

2.5.4 Futurex Tokenization Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.5.5 Futurex Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.6 Protegrity

2.6.1 Protegrity Details

2.6.2 Protegrity Major Business

2.6.3 Protegrity Tokenization Product and Solutions

2.6.4 Protegrity Tokenization Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.6.5 Protegrity Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.7 TokenEx

2.7.1 TokenEx Details

2.7.2 TokenEx Major Business

2.7.3 TokenEx Tokenization Product and Solutions

2.7.4 TokenEx Tokenization Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.7.5 TokenEx Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.8 Fiserv

2.8.1 Fiserv Details

2.8.2 Fiserv Major Business

2.8.3 Fiserv Tokenization Product and Solutions

2.8.4 Fiserv Tokenization Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.8.5 Fiserv Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.9 Global Payments

2.9.1 Global Payments Details

2.9.2 Global Payments Major Business

2.9.3 Global Payments Tokenization Product and Solutions

2.9.4 Global Payments Tokenization Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.9.5 Global Payments Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.10 Visa (CyberSource)

2.10.1 Visa (CyberSource) Details

2.10.2 Visa (CyberSource) Major Business

2.10.3 Visa (CyberSource) Tokenization Product and Solutions

2.10.4 Visa (CyberSource) Tokenization Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.10.5 Visa (CyberSource) Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Tokenization Sales by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Tokenization Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.2 Global Tokenization Revenue by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Tokenization

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Tokenization Manufacturer Market Share

3.4.2 Top 6 Tokenization Manufacturer Market Share

3.5 Global Tokenization Production Capacity by Company

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Tokenization Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Tokenization Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Tokenization Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

4.1.2 Global Tokenization Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

4.2 North America Tokenization Revenue (2016-2026)

4.3 Europe Tokenization Revenue (2016-2026)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Tokenization Revenue (2016-2026)

4.5 South America Tokenization Revenue (2016-2026)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Tokenization Revenue (2016-2026)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Tokenization Sales in Volume by Type (2016-2026)

5.2 Global Tokenization Revenue by Type (2016-2026)

5.3 Global Tokenization Price by Type (2016-2026)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Tokenization Sales in Volume by Application (2016-2026)

6.2 Global Tokenization Revenue by Application (2016-2026)

6.3 Global Tokenization Price by Application (2016-2026)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Tokenization Sales by Type (2016-2026)

7.2 North America Tokenization Sales by Application (2016-2026)

7.3 North America Tokenization Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Tokenization Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.2 North America Tokenization Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Tokenization Sales by Type (2016-2026)

8.2 Europe Tokenization Sales by Application (2016-2026)

8.3 Europe Tokenization Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Tokenization Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.2 Europe Tokenization Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9 Asia-Pacific by Country, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Tokenization Sales by Type (2016-2026)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Tokenization Sales by Application (2016-2026)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Tokenization Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Tokenization Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Tokenization Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10 South America by Country, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Tokenization Sales by Type (2016-2026)

10.2 South America Tokenization Sales by Application (2016-2026)

10.3 South America Tokenization Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Tokenization Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.2 South America Tokenization Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Tokenization Sales by Type (2016-2026)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Tokenization Sales by Application (2016-2026)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Tokenization Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Tokenization Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Tokenization Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

12 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

12.1 Sales Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.2 Tokenization Typical Distributors

12.3 Tokenization Typical Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Process and Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

