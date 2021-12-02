Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2021

The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Digital Money Transfer and Remittances market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Digital Money Transfer and Remittances market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Digital Money Transfer and Remittances report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Market segment by Type, covers

Digital Money Transfer Operators

Banks Digital Remittance

Market segment by Application, can be divided into

Personal Customers

Micro and Small Businesses

Market segment by players, this report covers

Western Union (WU)

Ria Financial Services (Euronet)

PayPal/Xoom

Wise

Zepz (WorldRemit, Sendwave)

MoneyGram

Remitly

Azimo

TransferGo

NIUM, Inc (Instarem)

TNG FinTech

Coins.ph

OrbitRemit

Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation

FlyRemit

SingX

Flywire

Intermex

Small World

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 14 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Digital Money Transfer and Remittances product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Digital Money Transfer and Remittances, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Digital Money Transfer and Remittances in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Digital Money Transfer and Remittances competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Digital Money Transfer and Remittances breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2016 to 2021.and Digital Money Transfer and Remittances market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 12, 13 and 14, to describe Digital Money Transfer and Remittances sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Revenue by Type: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Revenue by Application: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.4 Global Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Sales in Value (2016-2026))

1.4.2 Global Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Sales in Volume (2016-2026)

1.4.3 Global Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Price by Type (2016-2026) & (US$/Unit)

1.5 Global Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Total Production Capacity (2016-2026)

1.5.2 Global Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Market Drivers

1.6.2 Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Market Restraints

1.6.3 Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Western Union (WU)

2.1.1 Western Union (WU) Details

2.1.2 Western Union (WU) Major Business

2.1.3 Western Union (WU) Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Western Union (WU) Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.1.5 Western Union (WU) Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.2 Ria Financial Services (Euronet)

2.2.1 Ria Financial Services (Euronet) Details

2.2.2 Ria Financial Services (Euronet) Major Business

2.2.3 Ria Financial Services (Euronet) Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Product and Solutions

2.2.4 Ria Financial Services (Euronet) Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.2.5 Ria Financial Services (Euronet) Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.3 PayPal/Xoom

2.3.1 PayPal/Xoom Details

2.3.2 PayPal/Xoom Major Business

2.3.3 PayPal/Xoom Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Product and Solutions

2.3.4 PayPal/Xoom Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.3.5 PayPal/Xoom Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.4 Wise

2.4.1 Wise Details

2.4.2 Wise Major Business

2.4.3 Wise Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Product and Solutions

2.4.4 Wise Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.4.5 Wise Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.5 Zepz (WorldRemit, Sendwave)

2.5.1 Zepz (WorldRemit, Sendwave) Details

2.5.2 Zepz (WorldRemit, Sendwave) Major Business

2.5.3 Zepz (WorldRemit, Sendwave) Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Product and Solutions

2.5.4 Zepz (WorldRemit, Sendwave) Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.5.5 Zepz (WorldRemit, Sendwave) Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.6 MoneyGram

2.6.1 MoneyGram Details

2.6.2 MoneyGram Major Business

2.6.3 MoneyGram Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Product and Solutions

2.6.4 MoneyGram Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.6.5 MoneyGram Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.7 Remitly

2.7.1 Remitly Details

2.7.2 Remitly Major Business

2.7.3 Remitly Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Product and Solutions

2.7.4 Remitly Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.7.5 Remitly Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.8 Azimo

2.8.1 Azimo Details

2.8.2 Azimo Major Business

2.8.3 Azimo Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Product and Solutions

2.8.4 Azimo Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.8.5 Azimo Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.9 TransferGo

2.9.1 TransferGo Details

2.9.2 TransferGo Major Business

2.9.3 TransferGo Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Product and Solutions

2.9.4 TransferGo Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.9.5 TransferGo Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.10 NIUM, Inc (Instarem)

2.10.1 NIUM, Inc (Instarem) Details

2.10.2 NIUM, Inc (Instarem) Major Business

2.10.3 NIUM, Inc (Instarem) Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Product and Solutions

2.10.4 NIUM, Inc (Instarem) Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.10.5 NIUM, Inc (Instarem) Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.11 TNG FinTech

2.11.1 TNG FinTech Details

2.11.2 TNG FinTech Major Business

2.11.3 TNG FinTech Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Product and Solutions

2.11.4 TNG FinTech Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.11.5 TNG FinTech Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.12 Coins.ph

2.12.1 Coins.ph Details

2.12.2 Coins.ph Major Business

2.12.3 Coins.ph Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Product and Solutions

2.12.4 Coins.ph Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.12.5 Coins.ph Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.13 OrbitRemit

2.13.1 OrbitRemit Details

2.13.2 OrbitRemit Major Business

2.13.3 OrbitRemit Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Product and Solutions

2.13.4 OrbitRemit Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.13.5 OrbitRemit Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.14 Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation

2.14.1 Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation Details

2.14.2 Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation Major Business

2.14.3 Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Product and Solutions

2.14.4 Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.14.5 Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.15 FlyRemit

2.15.1 FlyRemit Details

2.15.2 FlyRemit Major Business

2.15.3 FlyRemit Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Product and Solutions

2.15.4 FlyRemit Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.15.5 FlyRemit Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.16 SingX

2.16.1 SingX Details

2.16.2 SingX Major Business

2.16.3 SingX Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Product and Solutions

2.16.4 SingX Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.16.5 SingX Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.17 Flywire

2.17.1 Flywire Details

2.17.2 Flywire Major Business

2.17.3 Flywire Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Product and Solutions

2.17.4 Flywire Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.17.5 Flywire Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.18 Intermex

2.18.1 Intermex Details

2.18.2 Intermex Major Business

2.18.3 Intermex Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Product and Solutions

2.18.4 Intermex Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.18.5 Intermex Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.19 Small World

2.19.1 Small World Details

2.19.2 Small World Major Business

2.19.3 Small World Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Product and Solutions

2.19.4 Small World Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.19.5 Small World Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Sales by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.2 Global Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Revenue by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Digital Money Transfer and Remittances

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Manufacturer Market Share

3.4.2 Top 6 Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Manufacturer Market Share

3.5 Global Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Production Capacity by Company

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

4.1.2 Global Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

4.2 North America Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Revenue (2016-2026)

4.3 Europe Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Revenue (2016-2026)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Revenue (2016-2026)

4.5 South America Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Revenue (2016-2026)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Revenue (2016-2026)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Sales in Volume by Type (2016-2026)

5.2 Global Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Revenue by Type (2016-2026)

5.3 Global Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Price by Type (2016-2026)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Sales in Volume by Application (2016-2026)

6.2 Global Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Revenue by Application (2016-2026)

6.3 Global Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Price by Application (2016-2026)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Sales by Type (2016-2026)

7.2 North America Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Sales by Application (2016-2026)

7.3 North America Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.2 North America Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Sales by Type (2016-2026)

8.2 Europe Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Sales by Application (2016-2026)

8.3 Europe Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.2 Europe Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9 Asia-Pacific by Country, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Sales by Type (2016-2026)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Sales by Application (2016-2026)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10 South America by Country, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Sales by Type (2016-2026)

10.2 South America Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Sales by Application (2016-2026)

10.3 South America Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.2 South America Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Sales by Type (2016-2026)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Sales by Application (2016-2026)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

12 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

12.1 Sales Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.2 Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Typical Distributors

12.3 Digital Money Transfer and Remittances Typical Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Process and Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Digital Money Transfer and Remittancesmarket?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Digital Money Transfer and Remittancesindustry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Digital Money Transfer and Remittancesmarket may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Digital Money Transfer and Remittancesmarket?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Digital Money Transfer and Remittancesmarket?

