Global Water Electrolysis Market States And Outlook 2021

?The global Water Electrolysis market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Water Electrolysis market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global?Water Electrolysis Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Water Electrolysis market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Water Electrolysis market.

Leading players of the global Water Electrolysis market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Water Electrolysis market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Water Electrolysis market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Water Electrolysis market.

Market segment by Type, covers

Traditional Alkaline Electroliser

PEM Electroliser

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Power Plants

Steel Plant

Electronics and Photovoltaics

Industrial Gases

Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV’s

Power to Gas

Others

The key market players for global Water Electrolysis market are listed below:

718th Research Institute of CSIC

Proton On-Site

Hydrogenics

Teledyne Energy Systems

Suzhou Jingli

McPhy

TianJin Mainland

Siemens

Nel Hydrogen

Toshiba

Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment

Areva H2gen

ITM Power

Idroenergy Spa

Erredue SpA

Kobelco Eco-Solutions

ShaanXi HuaQin

EM Solution

Beijing Zhongdian

H2B2

Elchemtech

Asahi Kasei

Verde LLC

Thyssenkrupp

Cummins

Elogen

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Water Electrolysis Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Water Electrolysis Revenue by Type: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Water Electrolysis Revenue by Application: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.4 Global Water Electrolysis Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Water Electrolysis Sales in Value (2016-2026))

1.4.2 Global Water Electrolysis Sales in Volume (2016-2026)

1.4.3 Global Water Electrolysis Price by Type (2016-2026) & (USD/Kg)

1.5 Global Water Electrolysis Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Water Electrolysis Total Production Capacity (2016-2026)

1.5.2 Global Water Electrolysis Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Water Electrolysis Market Drivers

1.6.2 Water Electrolysis Market Restraints

1.6.3 Water Electrolysis Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 718th Research Institute of CSIC

2.1.1 718th Research Institute of CSIC Details

2.1.2 718th Research Institute of CSIC Major Business

2.1.3 718th Research Institute of CSIC Water Electrolysis Product and Services

2.1.4 718th Research Institute of CSIC Water Electrolysis Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.2 Proton On-Site

2.2.1 Proton On-Site Details

2.2.2 Proton On-Site Major Business

2.2.3 Proton On-Site Water Electrolysis Product and Services

2.2.4 Proton On-Site Water Electrolysis Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.3 Hydrogenics

2.3.1 Hydrogenics Details

2.3.2 Hydrogenics Major Business

2.3.3 Hydrogenics Water Electrolysis Product and Services

2.3.4 Hydrogenics Water Electrolysis Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.4 Teledyne Energy Systems

2.4.1 Teledyne Energy Systems Details

2.4.2 Teledyne Energy Systems Major Business

2.4.3 Teledyne Energy Systems Water Electrolysis Product and Services

2.4.4 Teledyne Energy Systems Water Electrolysis Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.5 Suzhou Jingli

2.5.1 Suzhou Jingli Details

2.5.2 Suzhou Jingli Major Business

2.5.3 Suzhou Jingli Water Electrolysis Product and Services

2.5.4 Suzhou Jingli Water Electrolysis Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.6 McPhy

2.6.1 McPhy Details

2.6.2 McPhy Major Business

2.6.3 McPhy Water Electrolysis Product and Services

2.6.4 McPhy Water Electrolysis Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.7 TianJin Mainland

2.7.1 TianJin Mainland Details

2.7.2 TianJin Mainland Major Business

2.7.3 TianJin Mainland Water Electrolysis Product and Services

2.7.4 TianJin Mainland Water Electrolysis Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.8 Siemens

2.8.1 Siemens Details

2.8.2 Siemens Major Business

2.8.3 Siemens Water Electrolysis Product and Services

2.8.4 Siemens Water Electrolysis Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.9 Nel Hydrogen

2.9.1 Nel Hydrogen Details

2.9.2 Nel Hydrogen Major Business

2.9.3 Nel Hydrogen Water Electrolysis Product and Services

2.9.4 Nel Hydrogen Water Electrolysis Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.10 Toshiba

2.10.1 Toshiba Details

2.10.2 Toshiba Major Business

2.10.3 Toshiba Water Electrolysis Product and Services

2.10.4 Toshiba Water Electrolysis Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.11 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment

2.11.1 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Details

2.11.2 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Major Business

2.11.3 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Water Electrolysis Product and Services

2.11.4 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Water Electrolysis Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.12 Areva H2gen

2.12.1 Areva H2gen Details

2.12.2 Areva H2gen Major Business

2.12.3 Areva H2gen Water Electrolysis Product and Services

2.12.4 Areva H2gen Water Electrolysis Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.13 ITM Power

2.13.1 ITM Power Details

2.13.2 ITM Power Major Business

2.13.3 ITM Power Water Electrolysis Product and Services

2.13.4 ITM Power Water Electrolysis Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.14 Idroenergy Spa

2.14.1 Idroenergy Spa Details

2.14.2 Idroenergy Spa Major Business

2.14.3 Idroenergy Spa Water Electrolysis Product and Services

2.14.4 Idroenergy Spa Water Electrolysis Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.15 Erredue SpA

2.15.1 Erredue SpA Details

2.15.2 Erredue SpA Major Business

2.15.3 Erredue SpA Water Electrolysis Product and Services

2.15.4 Erredue SpA Water Electrolysis Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.16 Kobelco Eco-Solutions

2.16.1 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Details

2.16.2 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Major Business

2.16.3 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Water Electrolysis Product and Services

2.16.4 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Water Electrolysis Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.17 ShaanXi HuaQin

2.17.1 ShaanXi HuaQin Details

2.17.2 ShaanXi HuaQin Major Business

2.17.3 ShaanXi HuaQin Water Electrolysis Product and Services

2.17.4 ShaanXi HuaQin Water Electrolysis Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.18 EM Solution

2.18.1 EM Solution Details

2.18.2 EM Solution Major Business

2.18.3 EM Solution Water Electrolysis Product and Services

2.18.4 EM Solution Water Electrolysis Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.19 Beijing Zhongdian

2.19.1 Beijing Zhongdian Details

2.19.2 Beijing Zhongdian Major Business

2.19.3 Beijing Zhongdian Water Electrolysis Product and Services

2.19.4 Beijing Zhongdian Water Electrolysis Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.20 H2B2

2.20.1 H2B2 Details

2.20.2 H2B2 Major Business

2.20.3 H2B2 Water Electrolysis Product and Services

2.20.4 H2B2 Water Electrolysis Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.21 Elchemtech

2.21.1 Elchemtech Details

2.21.2 Elchemtech Major Business

2.21.3 Elchemtech Water Electrolysis Product and Services

2.21.4 Elchemtech Water Electrolysis Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.22 Asahi Kasei

2.22.1 Asahi Kasei Details

2.22.2 Asahi Kasei Major Business

2.22.3 Asahi Kasei Water Electrolysis Product and Services

2.22.4 Asahi Kasei Water Electrolysis Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.23 Verde LLC

2.23.1 Verde LLC Details

2.23.2 Verde LLC Major Business

2.23.3 Verde LLC Water Electrolysis Product and Services

2.23.4 Verde LLC Water Electrolysis Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.24 Thyssenkrupp

2.24.1 Thyssenkrupp Details

2.24.2 Thyssenkrupp Major Business

2.24.3 Thyssenkrupp Water Electrolysis Product and Services

2.24.4 Thyssenkrupp Water Electrolysis Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.25 Cummins

2.25.1 Cummins Details

2.25.2 Cummins Major Business

2.25.3 Cummins Water Electrolysis Product and Services

2.25.4 Cummins Water Electrolysis Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.26 Elogen

2.26.1 Elogen Details

2.26.2 Elogen Major Business

2.26.3 Elogen Water Electrolysis Product and Services

2.26.4 Elogen Water Electrolysis Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

3 Water Electrolysis Sales by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Water Electrolysis Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.2 Global Water Electrolysis Revenue by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Water Electrolysis

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Water Electrolysis Manufacturer Market Share

3.4.2 Top 6 Water Electrolysis Manufacturer Market Share

3.5 Global Water Electrolysis Production Capacity by Company

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Water Electrolysis Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Water Electrolysis Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Water Electrolysis Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

4.1.2 Global Water Electrolysis Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

4.2 North America Water Electrolysis Revenue (2016-2026)

4.3 Europe Water Electrolysis Revenue (2016-2026)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Water Electrolysis Revenue (2016-2026)

4.5 South America Water Electrolysis Revenue (2016-2026)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Water Electrolysis Revenue (2016-2026)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Water Electrolysis Sales in Volume by Type (2016-2026)

5.2 Global Water Electrolysis Revenue by Type (2016-2026)

5.3 Global Water Electrolysis Price by Type (2016-2026)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Water Electrolysis Sales in Volume by Application (2016-2026)

6.2 Global Water Electrolysis Revenue by Application (2016-2026)

6.3 Global Water Electrolysis Price by Application (2016-2026)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Water Electrolysis Sales by Type (2016-2026)

7.2 North America Water Electrolysis Sales by Application (2016-2026)

7.3 North America Water Electrolysis Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Water Electrolysis Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.2 North America Water Electrolysis Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Water Electrolysis Sales by Type (2016-2026)

8.2 Europe Water Electrolysis Sales by Application (2016-2026)

8.3 Europe Water Electrolysis Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Water Electrolysis Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.2 Europe Water Electrolysis Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9 Asia-Pacific by Country, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Water Electrolysis Sales by Type (2016-2026)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Water Electrolysis Sales by Application (2016-2026)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Water Electrolysis Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Water Electrolysis Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Water Electrolysis Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10 South America by Country, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Water Electrolysis Sales by Type (2016-2026)

10.2 South America Water Electrolysis Sales by Application (2016-2026)

10.3 South America Water Electrolysis Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Water Electrolysis Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.2 South America Water Electrolysis Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Water Electrolysis Sales by Type (2016-2026)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Water Electrolysis Sales by Application (2016-2026)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Water Electrolysis Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Water Electrolysis Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Water Electrolysis Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

12 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

12.1 Sales Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.2 Water Electrolysis Typical Distributors

12.3 Water Electrolysis Typical Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Process and Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

