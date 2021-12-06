Market Research Report-Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Market Analysis 2021

Global Info Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026”. The Global Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segment by Type, covers

Fixed-Wing UAVs

Multi-Rotor Aerial Vehicles

Rotary Blade Type UAV

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Agriculture

Energy

Construction

Media and Entertainment

Government

Others

The key market players for global Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle market are listed below:

AeroVironment Inc.

BAE Systems

DJI

Elbit Systems

General Atomics

Israel Aerospace Industries

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman

Parrot SA

Textron Inc.

The Boeing Company

3D Robotics

SAIC

Denel Dynamics

Textron Inc

Ambarella

Aurora Flight

Challis Heliplane Uav Inc

Draganflyer

General Dynamic Corporation

Aerospace Industry

Prox Dynamic A

Thales Group

Turkish Aerospace Industry Inc

PrecisionHawk Inc

Aeryon Labs Inc.

The content of this report includes 14 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle from 2019 to 2021.

Chapter 3, the Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2016 to 2026.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2016 to 2026.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2016 to 2021.and Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 12, 13 and 14, to describe Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Revenue by Type: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.2.2 Atomic Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle

1.2.3 Molecular Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Revenue by Application: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.3.2 Environmental Monitoring

1.3.3 Food Safety

1.3.4 Agriculture

1.3.5 Medical

1.3.6 Automotive

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Sales in Value (2016-2026))

1.4.2 Global Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Sales in Volume (2016-2026)

1.4.3 Global Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Price by Type (2016-2026) & (US$/Unit)

1.5 Global Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Total Production Capacity (2016-2026)

1.5.2 Global Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Market Drivers

1.6.2 Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Market Restraints

1.6.3 Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 AeroVironment Inc.

2.1.1 AeroVironment Inc. Details

2.1.2 AeroVironment Inc. Major Business

2.1.3 AeroVironment Inc. Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Product and Services

2.1.4 AeroVironment Inc. Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.2 BAE Systems

2.2.1 BAE Systems Details

2.2.2 BAE Systems Major Business

2.2.3 BAE Systems Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Product and Services

2.2.4 BAE Systems Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.3 DJI

2.3.1 DJI Details

2.3.2 DJI Major Business

2.3.3 DJI Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Product and Services

2.3.4 DJI Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.4 Elbit Systems

2.4.1 Elbit Systems Details

2.4.2 Elbit Systems Major Business

2.4.3 Elbit Systems Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Product and Services

2.4.4 Elbit Systems Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.5 General Atomics

2.5.1 General Atomics Details

2.5.2 General Atomics Major Business

2.5.3 General Atomics Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Product and Services

2.5.4 General Atomics Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.6 Israel Aerospace Industries

2.6.1 Israel Aerospace Industries Details

2.6.2 Israel Aerospace Industries Major Business

2.6.3 Israel Aerospace Industries Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Product and Services

2.6.4 Israel Aerospace Industries Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.7 Lockheed Martin Corporation

2.7.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation Details

2.7.2 Lockheed Martin Corporation Major Business

2.7.3 Lockheed Martin Corporation Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Product and Services

2.7.4 Lockheed Martin Corporation Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.8 Northrop Grumman

2.8.1 Northrop Grumman Details

2.8.2 Northrop Grumman Major Business

2.8.3 Northrop Grumman Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Product and Services

2.8.4 Northrop Grumman Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.9 Parrot SA

2.9.1 Parrot SA Details

2.9.2 Parrot SA Major Business

2.9.3 Parrot SA Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Product and Services

2.9.4 Parrot SA Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.10 Textron Inc.

2.10.1 Textron Inc. Details

2.10.2 Textron Inc. Major Business

2.10.3 Textron Inc. Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Product and Services

2.10.4 Textron Inc. Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.11 The Boeing Company

2.11.1 The Boeing Company Details

2.11.2 The Boeing Company Major Business

2.11.3 The Boeing Company Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Product and Services

2.11.4 The Boeing Company Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.12 3D Robotics

2.12.1 3D Robotics Details

2.12.2 3D Robotics Major Business

2.12.3 3D Robotics Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Product and Services

2.12.4 3D Robotics Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.13 SAIC

2.13.1 SAIC Details

2.13.2 SAIC Major Business

2.13.3 SAIC Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Product and Services

2.13.4 SAIC Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.14 Denel Dynamics

2.14.1 Denel Dynamics Details

2.14.2 Denel Dynamics Major Business

2.14.3 Denel Dynamics Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Product and Services

2.14.4 Denel Dynamics Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.15 Textron Inc

2.15.1 Textron Inc Details

2.15.2 Textron Inc Major Business

2.15.3 Textron Inc Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Product and Services

2.15.4 Textron Inc Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.16 Ambarella

2.16.1 Ambarella Details

2.16.2 Ambarella Major Business

2.16.3 Ambarella Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Product and Services

2.16.4 Ambarella Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.17 Aurora Flight

2.17.1 Aurora Flight Details

2.17.2 Aurora Flight Major Business

2.17.3 Aurora Flight Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Product and Services

2.17.4 Aurora Flight Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.18 Challis Heliplane Uav Inc

2.18.1 Challis Heliplane Uav Inc Details

2.18.2 Challis Heliplane Uav Inc Major Business

2.18.3 Challis Heliplane Uav Inc Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Product and Services

2.18.4 Challis Heliplane Uav Inc Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.19 Draganflyer

2.19.1 Draganflyer Details

2.19.2 Draganflyer Major Business

2.19.3 Draganflyer Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Product and Services

2.19.4 Draganflyer Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.20 General Dynamic Corporation

2.20.1 General Dynamic Corporation Details

2.20.2 General Dynamic Corporation Major Business

2.20.3 General Dynamic Corporation Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Product and Services

2.20.4 General Dynamic Corporation Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.21 Aerospace Industry

2.21.1 Aerospace Industry Details

2.21.2 Aerospace Industry Major Business

2.21.3 Aerospace Industry Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Product and Services

2.21.4 Aerospace Industry Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.22 Prox Dynamic A

2.22.1 Prox Dynamic A Details

2.22.2 Prox Dynamic A Major Business

2.22.3 Prox Dynamic A Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Product and Services

2.22.4 Prox Dynamic A Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.23 Thales Group

2.23.1 Thales Group Details

2.23.2 Thales Group Major Business

2.23.3 Thales Group Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Product and Services

2.23.4 Thales Group Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.24 Turkish Aerospace Industry Inc

2.24.1 Turkish Aerospace Industry Inc Details

2.24.2 Turkish Aerospace Industry Inc Major Business

2.24.3 Turkish Aerospace Industry Inc Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Product and Services

2.24.4 Turkish Aerospace Industry Inc Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.25 PrecisionHawk Inc

2.25.1 PrecisionHawk Inc Details

2.25.2 PrecisionHawk Inc Major Business

2.25.3 PrecisionHawk Inc Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Product and Services

2.25.4 PrecisionHawk Inc Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.26 Aeryon Labs Inc.

2.26.1 Aeryon Labs Inc. Details

2.26.2 Aeryon Labs Inc. Major Business

2.26.3 Aeryon Labs Inc. Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Product and Services

2.26.4 Aeryon Labs Inc. Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

3 Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Sales by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.2 Global Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Revenue by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Manufacturer Market Share

3.4.2 Top 6 Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Manufacturer Market Share

3.5 Global Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Production Capacity by Company

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

4.1.2 Global Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

4.2 North America Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Revenue (2016-2026)

4.3 Europe Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Revenue (2016-2026)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Revenue (2016-2026)

4.5 South America Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Revenue (2016-2026)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Revenue (2016-2026)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Sales in Volume by Type (2016-2026)

5.2 Global Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Revenue by Type (2016-2026)

5.3 Global Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Price by Type (2016-2026)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Sales in Volume by Application (2016-2026)

6.2 Global Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Revenue by Application (2016-2026)

6.3 Global Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Price by Application (2016-2026)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Sales by Type (2016-2026)

7.2 North America Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Sales by Application (2016-2026)

7.3 North America Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.2 North America Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Sales by Type (2016-2026)

8.2 Europe Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Sales by Application (2016-2026)

8.3 Europe Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.2 Europe Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9 Asia-Pacific by Country, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Sales by Type (2016-2026)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Sales by Application (2016-2026)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10 South America by Country, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Sales by Type (2016-2026)

10.2 South America Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Sales by Application (2016-2026)

10.3 South America Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.2 South America Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Sales by Type (2016-2026)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Sales by Application (2016-2026)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

12 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

12.1 Sales Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.2 Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Typical Distributors

12.3 Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Typical Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Process and Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

