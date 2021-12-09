Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Market Industry Research Report 2021

Global Info Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026”. The Global Automatic Wafer Mounters market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segment by Type, covers

Fully-automatic

Semi-automatic

Market segment by Application can be divided into

12 Inch Wafer

6 & 8 Inch Wafer

Others

The key market players for global Automatic Wafer Mounters market are listed below:

Nitto Denko

LINTEC Corporation

Teikoku Taping System

Takatori Corporation

Dynatech Co., Ltd

NTEC

DISCO Corporation

Advanced Dicing Technologies (ADT)

Shanghai Haizhan

Powatec

CUON Solution

Ultron Systems Inc

NPMT (NDS)

Jiangsu Jcxj

Technovision

AE Advanced Engineering

Heyan Technology

Waftech Sdn. Bhd.

Semiconductor Equipment Corporation

TOYO ADTEC INC

The content of this report includes 14 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Automatic Wafer Mounters product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automatic Wafer Mounters, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automatic Wafer Mounters from 2019 to 2021.

Chapter 3, the Automatic Wafer Mounters competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Automatic Wafer Mounters breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2016 to 2026.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2016 to 2026.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2016 to 2021.and Automatic Wafer Mounters market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 12, 13 and 14, to describe Automatic Wafer Mounters sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Automatic Wafer Mounters Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Revenue by Type: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.2.2 Atomic Automatic Wafer Mounters

1.2.3 Molecular Automatic Wafer Mounters

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Revenue by Application: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.3.2 Environmental Monitoring

1.3.3 Food Safety

1.3.4 Agriculture

1.3.5 Medical

1.3.6 Automotive

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales in Value (2016-2026))

1.4.2 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales in Volume (2016-2026)

1.4.3 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Price by Type (2016-2026) & (US$/Unit)

1.5 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Total Production Capacity (2016-2026)

1.5.2 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Automatic Wafer Mounters Market Drivers

1.6.2 Automatic Wafer Mounters Market Restraints

1.6.3 Automatic Wafer Mounters Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Nitto Denko

2.1.1 Nitto Denko Details

2.1.2 Nitto Denko Major Business

2.1.3 Nitto Denko Automatic Wafer Mounters Product and Services

2.1.4 Nitto Denko Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.2 LINTEC Corporation

2.2.1 LINTEC Corporation Details

2.2.2 LINTEC Corporation Major Business

2.2.3 LINTEC Corporation Automatic Wafer Mounters Product and Services

2.2.4 LINTEC Corporation Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.3 Teikoku Taping System

2.3.1 Teikoku Taping System Details

2.3.2 Teikoku Taping System Major Business

2.3.3 Teikoku Taping System Automatic Wafer Mounters Product and Services

2.3.4 Teikoku Taping System Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.4 Takatori Corporation

2.4.1 Takatori Corporation Details

2.4.2 Takatori Corporation Major Business

2.4.3 Takatori Corporation Automatic Wafer Mounters Product and Services

2.4.4 Takatori Corporation Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.5 Dynatech Co., Ltd

2.5.1 Dynatech Co., Ltd Details

2.5.2 Dynatech Co., Ltd Major Business

2.5.3 Dynatech Co., Ltd Automatic Wafer Mounters Product and Services

2.5.4 Dynatech Co., Ltd Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.6 NTEC

2.6.1 NTEC Details

2.6.2 NTEC Major Business

2.6.3 NTEC Automatic Wafer Mounters Product and Services

2.6.4 NTEC Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.7 DISCO Corporation

2.7.1 DISCO Corporation Details

2.7.2 DISCO Corporation Major Business

2.7.3 DISCO Corporation Automatic Wafer Mounters Product and Services

2.7.4 DISCO Corporation Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.8 Advanced Dicing Technologies (ADT)

2.8.1 Advanced Dicing Technologies (ADT) Details

2.8.2 Advanced Dicing Technologies (ADT) Major Business

2.8.3 Advanced Dicing Technologies (ADT) Automatic Wafer Mounters Product and Services

2.8.4 Advanced Dicing Technologies (ADT) Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.9 Shanghai Haizhan

2.9.1 Shanghai Haizhan Details

2.9.2 Shanghai Haizhan Major Business

2.9.3 Shanghai Haizhan Automatic Wafer Mounters Product and Services

2.9.4 Shanghai Haizhan Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.10 Powatec

2.10.1 Powatec Details

2.10.2 Powatec Major Business

2.10.3 Powatec Automatic Wafer Mounters Product and Services

2.10.4 Powatec Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.11 CUON Solution

2.11.1 CUON Solution Details

2.11.2 CUON Solution Major Business

2.11.3 CUON Solution Automatic Wafer Mounters Product and Services

2.11.4 CUON Solution Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.12 Ultron Systems Inc

2.12.1 Ultron Systems Inc Details

2.12.2 Ultron Systems Inc Major Business

2.12.3 Ultron Systems Inc Automatic Wafer Mounters Product and Services

2.12.4 Ultron Systems Inc Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.13 NPMT (NDS)

2.13.1 NPMT (NDS) Details

2.13.2 NPMT (NDS) Major Business

2.13.3 NPMT (NDS) Automatic Wafer Mounters Product and Services

2.13.4 NPMT (NDS) Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.14 Jiangsu Jcxj

2.14.1 Jiangsu Jcxj Details

2.14.2 Jiangsu Jcxj Major Business

2.14.3 Jiangsu Jcxj Automatic Wafer Mounters Product and Services

2.14.4 Jiangsu Jcxj Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.15 Technovision

2.15.1 Technovision Details

2.15.2 Technovision Major Business

2.15.3 Technovision Automatic Wafer Mounters Product and Services

2.15.4 Technovision Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.16 AE Advanced Engineering

2.16.1 AE Advanced Engineering Details

2.16.2 AE Advanced Engineering Major Business

2.16.3 AE Advanced Engineering Automatic Wafer Mounters Product and Services

2.16.4 AE Advanced Engineering Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.17 Heyan Technology

2.17.1 Heyan Technology Details

2.17.2 Heyan Technology Major Business

2.17.3 Heyan Technology Automatic Wafer Mounters Product and Services

2.17.4 Heyan Technology Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.18 Waftech Sdn. Bhd.

2.18.1 Waftech Sdn. Bhd. Details

2.18.2 Waftech Sdn. Bhd. Major Business

2.18.3 Waftech Sdn. Bhd. Automatic Wafer Mounters Product and Services

2.18.4 Waftech Sdn. Bhd. Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.19 Semiconductor Equipment Corporation

2.19.1 Semiconductor Equipment Corporation Details

2.19.2 Semiconductor Equipment Corporation Major Business

2.19.3 Semiconductor Equipment Corporation Automatic Wafer Mounters Product and Services

2.19.4 Semiconductor Equipment Corporation Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.20 TOYO ADTEC INC

2.20.1 TOYO ADTEC INC Details

2.20.2 TOYO ADTEC INC Major Business

2.20.3 TOYO ADTEC INC Automatic Wafer Mounters Product and Services

2.20.4 TOYO ADTEC INC Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

3 Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.2 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Revenue by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Automatic Wafer Mounters

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Automatic Wafer Mounters Manufacturer Market Share

3.4.2 Top 6 Automatic Wafer Mounters Manufacturer Market Share

3.5 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Production Capacity by Company

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Automatic Wafer Mounters Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

4.1.2 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

4.2 North America Automatic Wafer Mounters Revenue (2016-2026)

4.3 Europe Automatic Wafer Mounters Revenue (2016-2026)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Automatic Wafer Mounters Revenue (2016-2026)

4.5 South America Automatic Wafer Mounters Revenue (2016-2026)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Automatic Wafer Mounters Revenue (2016-2026)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales in Volume by Type (2016-2026)

5.2 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Revenue by Type (2016-2026)

5.3 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Price by Type (2016-2026)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales in Volume by Application (2016-2026)

6.2 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Revenue by Application (2016-2026)

6.3 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Price by Application (2016-2026)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales by Type (2016-2026)

7.2 North America Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales by Application (2016-2026)

7.3 North America Automatic Wafer Mounters Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.2 North America Automatic Wafer Mounters Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales by Type (2016-2026)

8.2 Europe Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales by Application (2016-2026)

8.3 Europe Automatic Wafer Mounters Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.2 Europe Automatic Wafer Mounters Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9 Asia-Pacific by Country, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales by Type (2016-2026)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales by Application (2016-2026)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Automatic Wafer Mounters Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Automatic Wafer Mounters Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10 South America by Country, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales by Type (2016-2026)

10.2 South America Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales by Application (2016-2026)

10.3 South America Automatic Wafer Mounters Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.2 South America Automatic Wafer Mounters Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales by Type (2016-2026)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales by Application (2016-2026)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Automatic Wafer Mounters Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Automatic Wafer Mounters Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Automatic Wafer Mounters Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

12 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

12.1 Sales Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.2 Automatic Wafer Mounters Typical Distributors

12.3 Automatic Wafer Mounters Typical Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Process and Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

