Market Research Report-Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Market Analysis 2021

The report titled Global Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to Global Info Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.globalinforesearch.com/reports/689628/conversational-ai-for-retail-e-commerce

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Market segment by Type, covers

IVA

Chatbots

Market segment by Application, can be divided into

Large Enterprises

SME

Market segment by players, this report covers

Google

Microsoft

IBM

AWS

Baidu

Oracle

SAP

Nuance

Artificial Solutions

Conversica

Haptik

The Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.globalinforesearch.com/reports/689628/conversational-ai-for-retail-e-commerce

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Revenue by Type: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.2.2 Universal Accepted Open Loop

1.2.3 E-Gifting

1.2.4 Restaurant Closed Loop

1.2.5 Retail Closed Loop

1.2.6 Miscellaneous Closed Loop

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Revenue by Application: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.3.2 Restaurant

1.3.3 Retail

1.3.4 Coffee Shop

1.3.5 Entertainment

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Sales in Value (2016-2026))

1.4.2 Global Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Sales in Volume (2016-2026)

1.4.3 Global Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Price by Type (2016-2026) & (US$/Unit)

1.5 Global Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Total Production Capacity (2016-2026)

1.5.2 Global Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Market Drivers

1.6.2 Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Market Restraints

1.6.3 Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Google

2.1.1 Google Details

2.1.2 Google Major Business

2.1.3 Google Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Google Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.1.5 Google Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.2 Microsoft

2.2.1 Microsoft Details

2.2.2 Microsoft Major Business

2.2.3 Microsoft Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Product and Solutions

2.2.4 Microsoft Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.2.5 Microsoft Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.3 IBM

2.3.1 IBM Details

2.3.2 IBM Major Business

2.3.3 IBM Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Product and Solutions

2.3.4 IBM Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.3.5 IBM Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.4 AWS

2.4.1 AWS Details

2.4.2 AWS Major Business

2.4.3 AWS Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Product and Solutions

2.4.4 AWS Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.4.5 AWS Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.5 Baidu

2.5.1 Baidu Details

2.5.2 Baidu Major Business

2.5.3 Baidu Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Product and Solutions

2.5.4 Baidu Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.5.5 Baidu Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.6 Oracle

2.6.1 Oracle Details

2.6.2 Oracle Major Business

2.6.3 Oracle Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Product and Solutions

2.6.4 Oracle Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.6.5 Oracle Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.7 SAP

2.7.1 SAP Details

2.7.2 SAP Major Business

2.7.3 SAP Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Product and Solutions

2.7.4 SAP Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.7.5 SAP Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.8 Nuance

2.8.1 Nuance Details

2.8.2 Nuance Major Business

2.8.3 Nuance Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Product and Solutions

2.8.4 Nuance Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.8.5 Nuance Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.9 Artificial Solutions

2.9.1 Artificial Solutions Details

2.9.2 Artificial Solutions Major Business

2.9.3 Artificial Solutions Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Product and Solutions

2.9.4 Artificial Solutions Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.9.5 Artificial Solutions Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.10 Conversica

2.10.1 Conversica Details

2.10.2 Conversica Major Business

2.10.3 Conversica Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Product and Solutions

2.10.4 Conversica Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.10.5 Conversica Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.11 Haptik

2.11.1 Haptik Details

2.11.2 Haptik Major Business

2.11.3 Haptik Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Product and Solutions

2.11.4 Haptik Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.11.5 Haptik Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Sales by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.2 Global Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Revenue by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Manufacturer Market Share

3.4.2 Top 6 Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Manufacturer Market Share

3.5 Global Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Production Capacity by Company

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

4.1.2 Global Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

4.2 North America Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Revenue (2016-2026)

4.3 Europe Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Revenue (2016-2026)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Revenue (2016-2026)

4.5 South America Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Revenue (2016-2026)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Revenue (2016-2026)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Sales in Volume by Type (2016-2026)

5.2 Global Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Revenue by Type (2016-2026)

5.3 Global Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Price by Type (2016-2026)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Sales in Volume by Application (2016-2026)

6.2 Global Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Revenue by Application (2016-2026)

6.3 Global Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Price by Application (2016-2026)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Sales by Type (2016-2026)

7.2 North America Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Sales by Application (2016-2026)

7.3 North America Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.2 North America Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Sales by Type (2016-2026)

8.2 Europe Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Sales by Application (2016-2026)

8.3 Europe Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.2 Europe Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9 Asia-Pacific by Country, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Sales by Type (2016-2026)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Sales by Application (2016-2026)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10 South America by Country, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Sales by Type (2016-2026)

10.2 South America Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Sales by Application (2016-2026)

10.3 South America Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.2 South America Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Sales by Type (2016-2026)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Sales by Application (2016-2026)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

12 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

12.1 Sales Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.2 Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Typical Distributors

12.3 Conversational AI for Retail and E-commerce Typical Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Process and Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. GlobalInfoResearch will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

WeChat: 17665052062

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG