Global Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Market Survey Report 2021

The Global Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats industry is comprehensively and accurately presented in the report with strong focus on dynamics, competitive scenarios, production, sales, revenue, consumption, geographical expansion, key players, and other critical aspects. Each subject related to the global Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats industry has been broadly studied by the research analysts and explained in an easy-to-understand manner. The research analysts have backed their exclusive and crucial findings with reliable forecasts and statistics for the global Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats industry. The forecasts are mainly for revenue, CAGR, segment size, industry size, revenue, value, volume, company share, and other factors as well.

All of the companies included in the Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Market report have been deeply studied while paying close attention to their recent developments, technologies in use, upcoming products, applications, share, regional presence, and many other factors. The Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats report offers thorough analysis on product type and application segments and shows how and why the leading ones are securing major shares. This information will help players to make informed decisions when it comes to investment, strategy planning, and exploring new segments.

Market segment by Type, covers

Heating Mats

Heating Cable

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Residential Building

Commercial Building

The key market players for global Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats market are listed below:

nVent Electric

Emerson

ProWarm

Warmup

ThermoSoft International Corporation

Anhui Huanrui

Danfoss

Nexans

Rehau

Wuhu Jiahong New Material

Anbang Corporation

Purmo Group (Myson)

Fenix Group

Watts (SunTouch)

Anhui Anze Electric Heating

Heatcom Corporation A/S

Ensto

In the successive chapters, the reports study the segments present in the global Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, type of product, service, and end users. Each of these segments have a dedicated chapter, which highlights the reasons for its progress and decline. Analysts have justified the reasons for the progress of each of these segments. The approach of end users, affordability, durability, and impact on business have been studied in great detail by analysts to understand the evolution of segments in the global Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats market. Furthermore, the regional segment includes an explanation of factors that influence each regional market. Government policies and climate changes have been discussed in this part of the report.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Revenue by Type: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.2.2 Liquid Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats

1.2.3 Gaseous Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Revenue by Application: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.3.2 Cryogenics

1.3.3 Aerostatics

1.3.4 Semiconductor & Fiber Optics

1.3.5 Leak Detection & Gas Chromatography

1.3.6 Welding

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Sales in Value (2016-2026))

1.4.2 Global Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Sales in Volume (2016-2026)

1.4.3 Global Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Price by Type (2016-2026) & (USD/Cubic Metre)

1.5 Global Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Total Production Capacity (2016-2026)

1.5.2 Global Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Market Drivers

1.6.2 Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Market Restraints

1.6.3 Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 nVent Electric

2.1.1 nVent Electric Details

2.1.2 nVent Electric Major Business

2.1.3 nVent Electric Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Product and Services

2.1.4 nVent Electric Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.2 Emerson

2.2.1 Emerson Details

2.2.2 Emerson Major Business

2.2.3 Emerson Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Product and Services

2.2.4 Emerson Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.3 ProWarm

2.3.1 ProWarm Details

2.3.2 ProWarm Major Business

2.3.3 ProWarm Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Product and Services

2.3.4 ProWarm Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.4 Warmup

2.4.1 Warmup Details

2.4.2 Warmup Major Business

2.4.3 Warmup Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Product and Services

2.4.4 Warmup Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.5 ThermoSoft International Corporation

2.5.1 ThermoSoft International Corporation Details

2.5.2 ThermoSoft International Corporation Major Business

2.5.3 ThermoSoft International Corporation Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Product and Services

2.5.4 ThermoSoft International Corporation Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.6 Anhui Huanrui

2.6.1 Anhui Huanrui Details

2.6.2 Anhui Huanrui Major Business

2.6.3 Anhui Huanrui Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Product and Services

2.6.4 Anhui Huanrui Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.7 Danfoss

2.7.1 Danfoss Details

2.7.2 Danfoss Major Business

2.7.3 Danfoss Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Product and Services

2.7.4 Danfoss Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.8 Nexans

2.8.1 Nexans Details

2.8.2 Nexans Major Business

2.8.3 Nexans Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Product and Services

2.8.4 Nexans Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.9 Rehau

2.9.1 Rehau Details

2.9.2 Rehau Major Business

2.9.3 Rehau Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Product and Services

2.9.4 Rehau Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.10 Wuhu Jiahong New Material

2.10.1 Wuhu Jiahong New Material Details

2.10.2 Wuhu Jiahong New Material Major Business

2.10.3 Wuhu Jiahong New Material Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Product and Services

2.10.4 Wuhu Jiahong New Material Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.11 Anbang Corporation

2.11.1 Anbang Corporation Details

2.11.2 Anbang Corporation Major Business

2.11.3 Anbang Corporation Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Product and Services

2.11.4 Anbang Corporation Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.12 Purmo Group (Myson)

2.12.1 Purmo Group (Myson) Details

2.12.2 Purmo Group (Myson) Major Business

2.12.3 Purmo Group (Myson) Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Product and Services

2.12.4 Purmo Group (Myson) Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.13 Fenix Group

2.13.1 Fenix Group Details

2.13.2 Fenix Group Major Business

2.13.3 Fenix Group Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Product and Services

2.13.4 Fenix Group Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.14 Watts (SunTouch)

2.14.1 Watts (SunTouch) Details

2.14.2 Watts (SunTouch) Major Business

2.14.3 Watts (SunTouch) Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Product and Services

2.14.4 Watts (SunTouch) Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.15 Anhui Anze Electric Heating

2.15.1 Anhui Anze Electric Heating Details

2.15.2 Anhui Anze Electric Heating Major Business

2.15.3 Anhui Anze Electric Heating Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Product and Services

2.15.4 Anhui Anze Electric Heating Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.16 Heatcom Corporation A/S

2.16.1 Heatcom Corporation A/S Details

2.16.2 Heatcom Corporation A/S Major Business

2.16.3 Heatcom Corporation A/S Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Product and Services

2.16.4 Heatcom Corporation A/S Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.17 Ensto

2.17.1 Ensto Details

2.17.2 Ensto Major Business

2.17.3 Ensto Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Product and Services

2.17.4 Ensto Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

3 Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Sales by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.2 Global Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Revenue by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Manufacturer Market Share

3.4.2 Top 6 Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Manufacturer Market Share

3.5 Global Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Production Capacity by Company

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

4.1.2 Global Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

4.2 North America Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Revenue (2016-2026)

4.3 Europe Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Revenue (2016-2026)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Revenue (2016-2026)

4.5 South America Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Revenue (2016-2026)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Revenue (2016-2026)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Sales in Volume by Type (2016-2026)

5.2 Global Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Revenue by Type (2016-2026)

5.3 Global Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Price by Type (2016-2026)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Sales in Volume by Application (2016-2026)

6.2 Global Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Revenue by Application (2016-2026)

6.3 Global Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Price by Application (2016-2026)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Sales by Type (2016-2026)

7.2 North America Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Sales by Application (2016-2026)

7.3 North America Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.2 North America Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Sales by Type (2016-2026)

8.2 Europe Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Sales by Application (2016-2026)

8.3 Europe Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.2 Europe Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9 Asia-Pacific by Country, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Sales by Type (2016-2026)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Sales by Application (2016-2026)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10 South America by Country, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Sales by Type (2016-2026)

10.2 South America Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Sales by Application (2016-2026)

10.3 South America Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.2 South America Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Sales by Type (2016-2026)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Sales by Application (2016-2026)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

12 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

12.1 Sales Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.2 Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Typical Distributors

12.3 Underfloor Heating Cables and Mats Typical Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Process and Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

