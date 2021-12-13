Global LED Horticulture Lighting Industry Research Report 2021

Global Info Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global LED Horticulture Lighting Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026”. The Global LED Horticulture Lighting market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

If you need our report sample or have any problem about the report, please click our link: https://www.globalinforesearch.com/reports/690159/led-horticulture-lighting

Market segment by Type, covers

Low Power (Below 300W)

High Power (Above 300W)

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Commercial Greenhouse

Indoor and Vertical Farming

R&D

The key market players for global LED Horticulture Lighting market are listed below:

Philips

Osram

Everlight Electronics

Hubbell Lighting

Cree

General Electric

Gavita

Kessil

Fionia Lighting

Illumitex

Lumigrow

Valoya

Cidly

Heliospectra AB

Ohmax Optoelectronic

The content of this report includes 14 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe LED Horticulture Lighting product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of LED Horticulture Lighting, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of LED Horticulture Lighting from 2019 to 2021.

Chapter 3, the LED Horticulture Lighting competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the LED Horticulture Lighting breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2016 to 2026.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2016 to 2026.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2016 to 2021.and LED Horticulture Lighting market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 12, 13 and 14, to describe LED Horticulture Lighting sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 LED Horticulture Lighting Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global LED Horticulture Lighting Revenue by Type: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.2.2 Atomic LED Horticulture Lighting

1.2.3 Molecular LED Horticulture Lighting

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global LED Horticulture Lighting Revenue by Application: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.3.2 Environmental Monitoring

1.3.3 Food Safety

1.3.4 Agriculture

1.3.5 Medical

1.3.6 Automotive

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global LED Horticulture Lighting Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global LED Horticulture Lighting Sales in Value (2016-2026))

1.4.2 Global LED Horticulture Lighting Sales in Volume (2016-2026)

1.4.3 Global LED Horticulture Lighting Price by Type (2016-2026) & (US$/Unit)

1.5 Global LED Horticulture Lighting Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global LED Horticulture Lighting Total Production Capacity (2016-2026)

1.5.2 Global LED Horticulture Lighting Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 LED Horticulture Lighting Market Drivers

1.6.2 LED Horticulture Lighting Market Restraints

1.6.3 LED Horticulture Lighting Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Philips

2.1.1 Philips Details

2.1.2 Philips Major Business

2.1.3 Philips LED Horticulture Lighting Product and Services

2.1.4 Philips LED Horticulture Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.2 Osram

2.2.1 Osram Details

2.2.2 Osram Major Business

2.2.3 Osram LED Horticulture Lighting Product and Services

2.2.4 Osram LED Horticulture Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.3 Everlight Electronics

2.3.1 Everlight Electronics Details

2.3.2 Everlight Electronics Major Business

2.3.3 Everlight Electronics LED Horticulture Lighting Product and Services

2.3.4 Everlight Electronics LED Horticulture Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.4 Hubbell Lighting

2.4.1 Hubbell Lighting Details

2.4.2 Hubbell Lighting Major Business

2.4.3 Hubbell Lighting LED Horticulture Lighting Product and Services

2.4.4 Hubbell Lighting LED Horticulture Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.5 Cree

2.5.1 Cree Details

2.5.2 Cree Major Business

2.5.3 Cree LED Horticulture Lighting Product and Services

2.5.4 Cree LED Horticulture Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.6 General Electric

2.6.1 General Electric Details

2.6.2 General Electric Major Business

2.6.3 General Electric LED Horticulture Lighting Product and Services

2.6.4 General Electric LED Horticulture Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.7 Gavita

2.7.1 Gavita Details

2.7.2 Gavita Major Business

2.7.3 Gavita LED Horticulture Lighting Product and Services

2.7.4 Gavita LED Horticulture Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.8 Kessil

2.8.1 Kessil Details

2.8.2 Kessil Major Business

2.8.3 Kessil LED Horticulture Lighting Product and Services

2.8.4 Kessil LED Horticulture Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.9 Fionia Lighting

2.9.1 Fionia Lighting Details

2.9.2 Fionia Lighting Major Business

2.9.3 Fionia Lighting LED Horticulture Lighting Product and Services

2.9.4 Fionia Lighting LED Horticulture Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.10 Illumitex

2.10.1 Illumitex Details

2.10.2 Illumitex Major Business

2.10.3 Illumitex LED Horticulture Lighting Product and Services

2.10.4 Illumitex LED Horticulture Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.11 Lumigrow

2.11.1 Lumigrow Details

2.11.2 Lumigrow Major Business

2.11.3 Lumigrow LED Horticulture Lighting Product and Services

2.11.4 Lumigrow LED Horticulture Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.12 Valoya

2.12.1 Valoya Details

2.12.2 Valoya Major Business

2.12.3 Valoya LED Horticulture Lighting Product and Services

2.12.4 Valoya LED Horticulture Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.13 Cidly

2.13.1 Cidly Details

2.13.2 Cidly Major Business

2.13.3 Cidly LED Horticulture Lighting Product and Services

2.13.4 Cidly LED Horticulture Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.14 Heliospectra AB

2.14.1 Heliospectra AB Details

2.14.2 Heliospectra AB Major Business

2.14.3 Heliospectra AB LED Horticulture Lighting Product and Services

2.14.4 Heliospectra AB LED Horticulture Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.15 Ohmax Optoelectronic

2.15.1 Ohmax Optoelectronic Details

2.15.2 Ohmax Optoelectronic Major Business

2.15.3 Ohmax Optoelectronic LED Horticulture Lighting Product and Services

2.15.4 Ohmax Optoelectronic LED Horticulture Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

3 LED Horticulture Lighting Sales by Manufacturer

3.1 Global LED Horticulture Lighting Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.2 Global LED Horticulture Lighting Revenue by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in LED Horticulture Lighting

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 LED Horticulture Lighting Manufacturer Market Share

3.4.2 Top 6 LED Horticulture Lighting Manufacturer Market Share

3.5 Global LED Horticulture Lighting Production Capacity by Company

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and LED Horticulture Lighting Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global LED Horticulture Lighting Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global LED Horticulture Lighting Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

4.1.2 Global LED Horticulture Lighting Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

4.2 North America LED Horticulture Lighting Revenue (2016-2026)

4.3 Europe LED Horticulture Lighting Revenue (2016-2026)

4.4 Asia-Pacific LED Horticulture Lighting Revenue (2016-2026)

4.5 South America LED Horticulture Lighting Revenue (2016-2026)

4.6 Middle East and Africa LED Horticulture Lighting Revenue (2016-2026)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global LED Horticulture Lighting Sales in Volume by Type (2016-2026)

5.2 Global LED Horticulture Lighting Revenue by Type (2016-2026)

5.3 Global LED Horticulture Lighting Price by Type (2016-2026)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global LED Horticulture Lighting Sales in Volume by Application (2016-2026)

6.2 Global LED Horticulture Lighting Revenue by Application (2016-2026)

6.3 Global LED Horticulture Lighting Price by Application (2016-2026)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America LED Horticulture Lighting Sales by Type (2016-2026)

7.2 North America LED Horticulture Lighting Sales by Application (2016-2026)

7.3 North America LED Horticulture Lighting Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America LED Horticulture Lighting Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.2 North America LED Horticulture Lighting Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe LED Horticulture Lighting Sales by Type (2016-2026)

8.2 Europe LED Horticulture Lighting Sales by Application (2016-2026)

8.3 Europe LED Horticulture Lighting Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe LED Horticulture Lighting Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.2 Europe LED Horticulture Lighting Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9 Asia-Pacific by Country, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific LED Horticulture Lighting Sales by Type (2016-2026)

9.2 Asia-Pacific LED Horticulture Lighting Sales by Application (2016-2026)

9.3 Asia-Pacific LED Horticulture Lighting Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific LED Horticulture Lighting Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific LED Horticulture Lighting Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10 South America by Country, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America LED Horticulture Lighting Sales by Type (2016-2026)

10.2 South America LED Horticulture Lighting Sales by Application (2016-2026)

10.3 South America LED Horticulture Lighting Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America LED Horticulture Lighting Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.2 South America LED Horticulture Lighting Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa LED Horticulture Lighting Sales by Type (2016-2026)

11.2 Middle East & Africa LED Horticulture Lighting Sales by Application (2016-2026)

11.3 Middle East & Africa LED Horticulture Lighting Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa LED Horticulture Lighting Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa LED Horticulture Lighting Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

12 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

12.1 Sales Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.2 LED Horticulture Lighting Typical Distributors

12.3 LED Horticulture Lighting Typical Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Process and Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit @ https://www.globalinforesearch.com/reports/690159/led-horticulture-lighting

If You Need, We Can Customize Professional Reports According To Your Requirements Just Click On “Customize Request ”

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Focusing on customized research, management consulting,IPO consulting,industry chain research, data base & top industries Serviceses well.The company owns large basic databases (such as National Bureau of Statistics Datbase, Customs import and Export Database, Industry Association Database, etc.), Expert resources (including industry experts who own more than 10 years experiences on marketing or R&D in dustries of energy, automotive, chemicals, medical ICT consumer goods, etc.)

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail:: [email protected]

Tel: +86-17665052062 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG