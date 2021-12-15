Global Portable MRI Industry Research Report 2021

Global Info Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Portable MRI Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026”. The Global Portable MRI market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segment by Type, covers

Superconducting-magnet-based Portable MRI

Electromagnet-based Portable MRI

Permanent-magnet-based Portable MRI

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Laboratories

The key market players for global Portable MRI market are listed below:

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Philips Healthcare

Canon Medical Systems

Hyperfine

Voxelgrids

PrizMed Imaging

The content of this report includes 14 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Portable MRI product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Portable MRI, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Portable MRI from 2019 to 2021.

Chapter 3, the Portable MRI competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Portable MRI breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2016 to 2026.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2016 to 2026.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2016 to 2021.and Portable MRI market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 12, 13 and 14, to describe Portable MRI sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Portable MRI Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Portable MRI Revenue by Type: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.2.2 Atomic Portable MRI

1.2.3 Molecular Portable MRI

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Portable MRI Revenue by Application: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.3.2 Environmental Monitoring

1.3.3 Food Safety

1.3.4 Agriculture

1.3.5 Medical

1.3.6 Automotive

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Portable MRI Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Portable MRI Sales in Value (2016-2026))

1.4.2 Global Portable MRI Sales in Volume (2016-2026)

1.4.3 Global Portable MRI Price by Type (2016-2026) & (US$/Unit)

1.5 Global Portable MRI Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Portable MRI Total Production Capacity (2016-2026)

1.5.2 Global Portable MRI Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Portable MRI Market Drivers

1.6.2 Portable MRI Market Restraints

1.6.3 Portable MRI Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 GE Healthcare

2.1.1 GE Healthcare Details

2.1.2 GE Healthcare Major Business

2.1.3 GE Healthcare Portable MRI Product and Services

2.1.4 GE Healthcare Portable MRI Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.2 Siemens Healthineers

2.2.1 Siemens Healthineers Details

2.2.2 Siemens Healthineers Major Business

2.2.3 Siemens Healthineers Portable MRI Product and Services

2.2.4 Siemens Healthineers Portable MRI Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.3 Philips Healthcare

2.3.1 Philips Healthcare Details

2.3.2 Philips Healthcare Major Business

2.3.3 Philips Healthcare Portable MRI Product and Services

2.3.4 Philips Healthcare Portable MRI Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.4 Canon Medical Systems

2.4.1 Canon Medical Systems Details

2.4.2 Canon Medical Systems Major Business

2.4.3 Canon Medical Systems Portable MRI Product and Services

2.4.4 Canon Medical Systems Portable MRI Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.5 Hyperfine

2.5.1 Hyperfine Details

2.5.2 Hyperfine Major Business

2.5.3 Hyperfine Portable MRI Product and Services

2.5.4 Hyperfine Portable MRI Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.6 Voxelgrids

2.6.1 Voxelgrids Details

2.6.2 Voxelgrids Major Business

2.6.3 Voxelgrids Portable MRI Product and Services

2.6.4 Voxelgrids Portable MRI Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.7 PrizMed Imaging

2.7.1 PrizMed Imaging Details

2.7.2 PrizMed Imaging Major Business

2.7.3 PrizMed Imaging Portable MRI Product and Services

2.7.4 PrizMed Imaging Portable MRI Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

3 Portable MRI Sales by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Portable MRI Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.2 Global Portable MRI Revenue by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Portable MRI

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Portable MRI Manufacturer Market Share

3.4.2 Top 6 Portable MRI Manufacturer Market Share

3.5 Global Portable MRI Production Capacity by Company

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Portable MRI Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Portable MRI Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Portable MRI Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

4.1.2 Global Portable MRI Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

4.2 North America Portable MRI Revenue (2016-2026)

4.3 Europe Portable MRI Revenue (2016-2026)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Portable MRI Revenue (2016-2026)

4.5 South America Portable MRI Revenue (2016-2026)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Portable MRI Revenue (2016-2026)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Portable MRI Sales in Volume by Type (2016-2026)

5.2 Global Portable MRI Revenue by Type (2016-2026)

5.3 Global Portable MRI Price by Type (2016-2026)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Portable MRI Sales in Volume by Application (2016-2026)

6.2 Global Portable MRI Revenue by Application (2016-2026)

6.3 Global Portable MRI Price by Application (2016-2026)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Portable MRI Sales by Type (2016-2026)

7.2 North America Portable MRI Sales by Application (2016-2026)

7.3 North America Portable MRI Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Portable MRI Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.2 North America Portable MRI Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Portable MRI Sales by Type (2016-2026)

8.2 Europe Portable MRI Sales by Application (2016-2026)

8.3 Europe Portable MRI Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Portable MRI Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.2 Europe Portable MRI Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9 Asia-Pacific by Country, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Portable MRI Sales by Type (2016-2026)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Portable MRI Sales by Application (2016-2026)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Portable MRI Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Portable MRI Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Portable MRI Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10 South America by Country, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Portable MRI Sales by Type (2016-2026)

10.2 South America Portable MRI Sales by Application (2016-2026)

10.3 South America Portable MRI Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Portable MRI Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.2 South America Portable MRI Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Portable MRI Sales by Type (2016-2026)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Portable MRI Sales by Application (2016-2026)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Portable MRI Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Portable MRI Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Portable MRI Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

12 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

12.1 Sales Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.2 Portable MRI Typical Distributors

12.3 Portable MRI Typical Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Process and Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

