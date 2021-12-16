Global 5G mmWave Chipset Market Outlook 2021

The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global 5G mmWave Chipset market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 5G mmWave Chipset market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 5G mmWave Chipset report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Market segment by Type, covers

24GHz-39GHz

40GHz-57GHz

Above 57GHz

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Industrial

Education

Airports

Automobile

Transportation

Public Safety

Healthcare

Other

The key market players for global 5G mmWave Chipset market are listed below:

Qualcomm

Samsung

Huawei

Nokia

MediaTek

Intel Corporation

Qorvo

Xilinx

Analog Devices

NXP Semiconductors

Marvell

Renesas

Anokiwave

MACOM

MaxLinear

MixComm

Sivers Semiconductor

Movandi

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 14 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe 5G mmWave Chipset product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of 5G mmWave Chipset, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of 5G mmWave Chipset in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the 5G mmWave Chipset competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the 5G mmWave Chipset breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2016 to 2021.and 5G mmWave Chipset market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 12, 13 and 14, to describe 5G mmWave Chipset sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 5G mmWave Chipset Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global 5G mmWave Chipset Revenue by Type: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global 5G mmWave Chipset Revenue by Application: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.4 Global 5G mmWave Chipset Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global 5G mmWave Chipset Sales in Value (2016-2026))

1.4.2 Global 5G mmWave Chipset Sales in Volume (2016-2026)

1.4.3 Global 5G mmWave Chipset Price by Type (2016-2026) & (US$/Unit)

1.5 Global 5G mmWave Chipset Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global 5G mmWave Chipset Total Production Capacity (2016-2026)

1.5.2 Global 5G mmWave Chipset Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 5G mmWave Chipset Market Drivers

1.6.2 5G mmWave Chipset Market Restraints

1.6.3 5G mmWave Chipset Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Qualcomm

2.1.1 Qualcomm Details

2.1.2 Qualcomm Major Business

2.1.3 Qualcomm 5G mmWave Chipset Product and Services

2.1.4 Qualcomm 5G mmWave Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.2 Samsung

2.2.1 Samsung Details

2.2.2 Samsung Major Business

2.2.3 Samsung 5G mmWave Chipset Product and Services

2.2.4 Samsung 5G mmWave Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.3 Huawei

2.3.1 Huawei Details

2.3.2 Huawei Major Business

2.3.3 Huawei 5G mmWave Chipset Product and Services

2.3.4 Huawei 5G mmWave Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.4 Nokia

2.4.1 Nokia Details

2.4.2 Nokia Major Business

2.4.3 Nokia 5G mmWave Chipset Product and Services

2.4.4 Nokia 5G mmWave Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.5 MediaTek

2.5.1 MediaTek Details

2.5.2 MediaTek Major Business

2.5.3 MediaTek 5G mmWave Chipset Product and Services

2.5.4 MediaTek 5G mmWave Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.6 Intel Corporation

2.6.1 Intel Corporation Details

2.6.2 Intel Corporation Major Business

2.6.3 Intel Corporation 5G mmWave Chipset Product and Services

2.6.4 Intel Corporation 5G mmWave Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.7 Qorvo

2.7.1 Qorvo Details

2.7.2 Qorvo Major Business

2.7.3 Qorvo 5G mmWave Chipset Product and Services

2.7.4 Qorvo 5G mmWave Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.8 Xilinx

2.8.1 Xilinx Details

2.8.2 Xilinx Major Business

2.8.3 Xilinx 5G mmWave Chipset Product and Services

2.8.4 Xilinx 5G mmWave Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.9 Analog Devices

2.9.1 Analog Devices Details

2.9.2 Analog Devices Major Business

2.9.3 Analog Devices 5G mmWave Chipset Product and Services

2.9.4 Analog Devices 5G mmWave Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.10 NXP Semiconductors

2.10.1 NXP Semiconductors Details

2.10.2 NXP Semiconductors Major Business

2.10.3 NXP Semiconductors 5G mmWave Chipset Product and Services

2.10.4 NXP Semiconductors 5G mmWave Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.11 Marvell

2.11.1 Marvell Details

2.11.2 Marvell Major Business

2.11.3 Marvell 5G mmWave Chipset Product and Services

2.11.4 Marvell 5G mmWave Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.12 Renesas

2.12.1 Renesas Details

2.12.2 Renesas Major Business

2.12.3 Renesas 5G mmWave Chipset Product and Services

2.12.4 Renesas 5G mmWave Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.13 Anokiwave

2.13.1 Anokiwave Details

2.13.2 Anokiwave Major Business

2.13.3 Anokiwave 5G mmWave Chipset Product and Services

2.13.4 Anokiwave 5G mmWave Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.14 MACOM

2.14.1 MACOM Details

2.14.2 MACOM Major Business

2.14.3 MACOM 5G mmWave Chipset Product and Services

2.14.4 MACOM 5G mmWave Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.15 MaxLinear

2.15.1 MaxLinear Details

2.15.2 MaxLinear Major Business

2.15.3 MaxLinear 5G mmWave Chipset Product and Services

2.15.4 MaxLinear 5G mmWave Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.16 MixComm

2.16.1 MixComm Details

2.16.2 MixComm Major Business

2.16.3 MixComm 5G mmWave Chipset Product and Services

2.16.4 MixComm 5G mmWave Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.17 Sivers Semiconductor

2.17.1 Sivers Semiconductor Details

2.17.2 Sivers Semiconductor Major Business

2.17.3 Sivers Semiconductor 5G mmWave Chipset Product and Services

2.17.4 Sivers Semiconductor 5G mmWave Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.18 Movandi

2.18.1 Movandi Details

2.18.2 Movandi Major Business

2.18.3 Movandi 5G mmWave Chipset Product and Services

2.18.4 Movandi 5G mmWave Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

3 5G mmWave Chipset Sales by Manufacturer

3.1 Global 5G mmWave Chipset Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.2 Global 5G mmWave Chipset Revenue by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in 5G mmWave Chipset

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 5G mmWave Chipset Manufacturer Market Share

3.4.2 Top 6 5G mmWave Chipset Manufacturer Market Share

3.5 Global 5G mmWave Chipset Production Capacity by Company

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and 5G mmWave Chipset Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global 5G mmWave Chipset Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global 5G mmWave Chipset Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

4.1.2 Global 5G mmWave Chipset Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

4.2 North America 5G mmWave Chipset Revenue (2016-2026)

4.3 Europe 5G mmWave Chipset Revenue (2016-2026)

4.4 Asia-Pacific 5G mmWave Chipset Revenue (2016-2026)

4.5 South America 5G mmWave Chipset Revenue (2016-2026)

4.6 Middle East and Africa 5G mmWave Chipset Revenue (2016-2026)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global 5G mmWave Chipset Sales in Volume by Type (2016-2026)

5.2 Global 5G mmWave Chipset Revenue by Type (2016-2026)

5.3 Global 5G mmWave Chipset Price by Type (2016-2026)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global 5G mmWave Chipset Sales in Volume by Application (2016-2026)

6.2 Global 5G mmWave Chipset Revenue by Application (2016-2026)

6.3 Global 5G mmWave Chipset Price by Application (2016-2026)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America 5G mmWave Chipset Sales by Type (2016-2026)

7.2 North America 5G mmWave Chipset Sales by Application (2016-2026)

7.3 North America 5G mmWave Chipset Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America 5G mmWave Chipset Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.2 North America 5G mmWave Chipset Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe 5G mmWave Chipset Sales by Type (2016-2026)

8.2 Europe 5G mmWave Chipset Sales by Application (2016-2026)

8.3 Europe 5G mmWave Chipset Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe 5G mmWave Chipset Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.2 Europe 5G mmWave Chipset Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9 Asia-Pacific by Country, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific 5G mmWave Chipset Sales by Type (2016-2026)

9.2 Asia-Pacific 5G mmWave Chipset Sales by Application (2016-2026)

9.3 Asia-Pacific 5G mmWave Chipset Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific 5G mmWave Chipset Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific 5G mmWave Chipset Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10 South America by Country, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America 5G mmWave Chipset Sales by Type (2016-2026)

10.2 South America 5G mmWave Chipset Sales by Application (2016-2026)

10.3 South America 5G mmWave Chipset Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America 5G mmWave Chipset Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.2 South America 5G mmWave Chipset Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa 5G mmWave Chipset Sales by Type (2016-2026)

11.2 Middle East & Africa 5G mmWave Chipset Sales by Application (2016-2026)

11.3 Middle East & Africa 5G mmWave Chipset Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa 5G mmWave Chipset Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa 5G mmWave Chipset Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

12 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

12.1 Sales Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.2 5G mmWave Chipset Typical Distributors

12.3 5G mmWave Chipset Typical Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Process and Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the5G mmWave Chipset market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in5G mmWave Chipset industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global5G mmWave Chipset market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global5G mmWave Chipset market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global5G mmWave Chipset market?

