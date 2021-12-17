Global Plant-based Meat Industry Research Report 2021

Global Info Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Plant-based Meat Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026”. The Global Plant-based Meat market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

If you need our report sample or have any problem about the report, please click our link: https://www.globalinforesearch.com/reports/313388/global-plant-based-meat-market

By Type, Plant-based Meat market has been segmented into

Soy-based Meat Alternatives

Mycoprotein Meat Alternatives

Wheat-based Meat Alternatives

Other

By Application, Plant-based Meat has been segmented into:

Vegetarian

Non-vegetarian

The major players covered in Plant-based Meat are:

Pinnacle Foods

Beyond Meat

Amy’s Kitchen

Turtle Island Foods

The Hain Celestial Group

Nutrisoy

Monde Nissin Corporation

Impossible Foods

Atlantic Natural Foods

Pacific Foods of Oregon

Sweet Earth

The Kraft Heinz Company

Kellogg Company

Taifun-Tofu

VBites Food

Hügli Holding

Fry Group Foods

Schouten Europe

Lightlife Foods

Nasoya Foods

Kellogg’s

The content of this report includes 14 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Plant-based Meat product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Plant-based Meat, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Plant-based Meat from 2019 to 2021.

Chapter 3, the Plant-based Meat competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Plant-based Meat breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2016 to 2026.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2016 to 2026.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2016 to 2021.and Plant-based Meat market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 12, 13 and 14, to describe Plant-based Meat sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Plant-based Meat Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Plant-based Meat Revenue by Type: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.2.2 Atomic Plant-based Meat

1.2.3 Molecular Plant-based Meat

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Plant-based Meat Revenue by Application: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.3.2 Environmental Monitoring

1.3.3 Food Safety

1.3.4 Agriculture

1.3.5 Medical

1.3.6 Automotive

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Plant-based Meat Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Plant-based Meat Sales in Value (2016-2026))

1.4.2 Global Plant-based Meat Sales in Volume (2016-2026)

1.4.3 Global Plant-based Meat Price by Type (2016-2026) & (US$/Unit)

1.5 Global Plant-based Meat Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Plant-based Meat Total Production Capacity (2016-2026)

1.5.2 Global Plant-based Meat Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Plant-based Meat Market Drivers

1.6.2 Plant-based Meat Market Restraints

1.6.3 Plant-based Meat Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Pinnacle Foods

2.1.1 Pinnacle Foods Details

2.1.2 Pinnacle Foods Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Pinnacle Foods SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Pinnacle Foods Product and Services

2.1.5 Pinnacle Foods Plant-based Meat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Beyond Meat

2.2.1 Beyond Meat Details

2.2.2 Beyond Meat Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Beyond Meat SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Beyond Meat Product and Services

2.2.5 Beyond Meat Plant-based Meat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Amy’s Kitchen

2.3.1 Amy’s Kitchen Details

2.3.2 Amy’s Kitchen Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Amy’s Kitchen SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Amy’s Kitchen Product and Services

2.3.5 Amy’s Kitchen Plant-based Meat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Turtle Island Foods

2.4.1 Turtle Island Foods Details

2.4.2 Turtle Island Foods Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Turtle Island Foods SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Turtle Island Foods Product and Services

2.4.5 Turtle Island Foods Plant-based Meat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 The Hain Celestial Group

2.5.1 The Hain Celestial Group Details

2.5.2 The Hain Celestial Group Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 The Hain Celestial Group SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 The Hain Celestial Group Product and Services

2.5.5 The Hain Celestial Group Plant-based Meat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Nutrisoy

2.6.1 Nutrisoy Details

2.6.2 Nutrisoy Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Nutrisoy SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Nutrisoy Product and Services

2.6.5 Nutrisoy Plant-based Meat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Monde Nissin Corporation

2.7.1 Monde Nissin Corporation Details

2.7.2 Monde Nissin Corporation Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Monde Nissin Corporation SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Monde Nissin Corporation Product and Services

2.7.5 Monde Nissin Corporation Plant-based Meat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Impossible Foods

2.8.1 Impossible Foods Details

2.8.2 Impossible Foods Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Impossible Foods SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Impossible Foods Product and Services

2.8.5 Impossible Foods Plant-based Meat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Atlantic Natural Foods

2.9.1 Atlantic Natural Foods Details

2.9.2 Atlantic Natural Foods Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Atlantic Natural Foods SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Atlantic Natural Foods Product and Services

2.9.5 Atlantic Natural Foods Plant-based Meat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Pacific Foods of Oregon

2.10.1 Pacific Foods of Oregon Details

2.10.2 Pacific Foods of Oregon Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Pacific Foods of Oregon SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Pacific Foods of Oregon Product and Services

2.10.5 Pacific Foods of Oregon Plant-based Meat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Sweet Earth

2.11.1 Sweet Earth Details

2.11.2 Sweet Earth Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Sweet Earth SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Sweet Earth Product and Services

2.11.5 Sweet Earth Plant-based Meat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 The Kraft Heinz Company

2.12.1 The Kraft Heinz Company Details

2.12.2 The Kraft Heinz Company Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 The Kraft Heinz Company SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 The Kraft Heinz Company Product and Services

2.12.5 The Kraft Heinz Company Plant-based Meat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Kellogg Company

2.13.1 Kellogg Company Details

2.13.2 Kellogg Company Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 Kellogg Company SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 Kellogg Company Product and Services

2.13.5 Kellogg Company Plant-based Meat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Taifun-Tofu

2.14.1 Taifun-Tofu Details

2.14.2 Taifun-Tofu Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 Taifun-Tofu SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 Taifun-Tofu Product and Services

2.14.5 Taifun-Tofu Plant-based Meat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 VBites Food

2.15.1 VBites Food Details

2.15.2 VBites Food Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.15.3 VBites Food SWOT Analysis

2.15.4 VBites Food Product and Services

2.15.5 VBites Food Plant-based Meat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Hügli Holding

2.16.1 Hügli Holding Details

2.16.2 Hügli Holding Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.16.3 Hügli Holding SWOT Analysis

2.16.4 Hügli Holding Product and Services

2.16.5 Hügli Holding Plant-based Meat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Fry Group Foods

2.17.1 Fry Group Foods Details

2.17.2 Fry Group Foods Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.17.3 Fry Group Foods SWOT Analysis

2.17.4 Fry Group Foods Product and Services

2.17.5 Fry Group Foods Plant-based Meat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 Schouten Europe

2.18.1 Schouten Europe Details

2.18.2 Schouten Europe Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.18.3 Schouten Europe SWOT Analysis

2.18.4 Schouten Europe Product and Services

2.18.5 Schouten Europe Plant-based Meat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 Lightlife Foods

2.19.1 Lightlife Foods Details

2.19.2 Lightlife Foods Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.19.3 Lightlife Foods SWOT Analysis

2.19.4 Lightlife Foods Product and Services

2.19.5 Lightlife Foods Plant-based Meat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.20 Nasoya Foods

2.20.1 Nasoya Foods Details

2.20.2 Nasoya Foods Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.20.3 Nasoya Foods SWOT Analysis

2.20.4 Nasoya Foods Product and Services

2.20.5 Nasoya Foods Plant-based Meat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.21 Kellogg’s

2.21.1 Kellogg’s Details

2.21.2 Kellogg’s Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.21.3 Kellogg’s SWOT Analysis

2.21.4 Kellogg’s Product and Services

2.21.5 Kellogg’s Plant-based Meat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Plant-based Meat Sales by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Plant-based Meat Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.2 Global Plant-based Meat Revenue by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Plant-based Meat

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Plant-based Meat Manufacturer Market Share

3.4.2 Top 6 Plant-based Meat Manufacturer Market Share

3.5 Global Plant-based Meat Production Capacity by Company

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Plant-based Meat Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Plant-based Meat Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Plant-based Meat Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

4.1.2 Global Plant-based Meat Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

4.2 North America Plant-based Meat Revenue (2016-2026)

4.3 Europe Plant-based Meat Revenue (2016-2026)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Plant-based Meat Revenue (2016-2026)

4.5 South America Plant-based Meat Revenue (2016-2026)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Meat Revenue (2016-2026)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Plant-based Meat Sales in Volume by Type (2016-2026)

5.2 Global Plant-based Meat Revenue by Type (2016-2026)

5.3 Global Plant-based Meat Price by Type (2016-2026)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Plant-based Meat Sales in Volume by Application (2016-2026)

6.2 Global Plant-based Meat Revenue by Application (2016-2026)

6.3 Global Plant-based Meat Price by Application (2016-2026)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Plant-based Meat Sales by Type (2016-2026)

7.2 North America Plant-based Meat Sales by Application (2016-2026)

7.3 North America Plant-based Meat Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Plant-based Meat Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.2 North America Plant-based Meat Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Plant-based Meat Sales by Type (2016-2026)

8.2 Europe Plant-based Meat Sales by Application (2016-2026)

8.3 Europe Plant-based Meat Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Plant-based Meat Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.2 Europe Plant-based Meat Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9 Asia-Pacific by Country, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Plant-based Meat Sales by Type (2016-2026)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Plant-based Meat Sales by Application (2016-2026)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Plant-based Meat Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Plant-based Meat Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Plant-based Meat Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10 South America by Country, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Plant-based Meat Sales by Type (2016-2026)

10.2 South America Plant-based Meat Sales by Application (2016-2026)

10.3 South America Plant-based Meat Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Plant-based Meat Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.2 South America Plant-based Meat Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Plant-based Meat Sales by Type (2016-2026)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Plant-based Meat Sales by Application (2016-2026)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Plant-based Meat Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Plant-based Meat Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Plant-based Meat Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

12 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

12.1 Sales Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.2 Plant-based Meat Typical Distributors

12.3 Plant-based Meat Typical Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Process and Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit @ https://www.globalinforesearch.com/reports/313388/global-plant-based-meat-market

If You Need, We Can Customize Professional Reports According To Your Requirements Just Click On “Customize Request ”

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Focusing on customized research, management consulting,IPO consulting,industry chain research, data base & top industries Serviceses well.The company owns large basic databases (such as National Bureau of Statistics Datbase, Customs import and Export Database, Industry Association Database, etc.), Expert resources (including industry experts who own more than 10 years experiences on marketing or R&D in dustries of energy, automotive, chemicals, medical ICT consumer goods, etc.)

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail:: [email protected]

Tel: +86-17665052062 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG