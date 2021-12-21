Global PET Polyester Fiber Market Analysis and Development 2021

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the PET Polyester Fiber industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on PET Polyester Fiber and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

The recent report added by GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH gives a detailed account of the drivers and restraints in the global PET Polyester Fiber market. The research report, title[Global PET Polyester Fiber Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026] presents a comprehensive take on the overall market. Analysts have carefully evaluated the milestones achieved by the global PET Polyester Fiber market and the current trends that are likely to shape its future. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to put together an exhaustive report on the subject. Analysts have offered unbiased outlook on the global PET Polyester Fiber market to guide clients toward a well-informed business decision.

The comprehensive research report has used Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to give the readers a fair idea of the direction the global PET Polyester Fiber market is expected to take. The Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the intensity of the competitive rivalry while the SWOT analysis focuses on explaining strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats present in the global PET Polyester Fiber market. The research report gives an in-depth explanation of the trends and consumer behavior pattern that are likely to govern the evolution of the global PET Polyester Fiber market.

Market segment by Type, covers

Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF)

Polyester Filament Yarn (PFY)

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Apparel

Industrial and Consumer Textiles

Household and Institutional Textiles

Carpets and Rugs

The key market players for global PET Polyester Fiber market are listed below:

Tongkun Group

Reliance

Zhejiang Hengyi Group

Shenghong

Xin Feng Ming Group

Hengli Group

Billion Industrial

Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group

Nanya

Rongsheng PetroChemical

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre

Zhejiang GuXianDao Industrial Fiber

Far Eastern New Century

DAK Americas

Advansa

Lealea Group

Regions Covered in the Global PET Polyester Fiber Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The research report on global PET Polyester Fiber market includes segmentation on the basis of technology, application, end users, and region. Each segmentation is a chapter, which explains relevant components. The chapters include graphs to explain the year-on-year progress and the segment-specific drivers and restraints. In addition, the report also provides the government outlooks within the regional markets that are impacting the global PET Polyester Fiber market.

Lastly, GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH’s report on PET Polyester Fiber market includes a detailed chapter on the company profiles. This chapter studies the key players in the global PET Polyester Fiber market. It mentions the key products and services of the companies along with an explanation of the strategic initiatives. An overall analysis of the strategic initiatives of the companies indicates the trends they are likely to follow, their research and development statuses, and their financial outlooks. The report intends to give the readers a comprehensive point of view about the direction the global PET Polyester Fiber market is expected to take.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global PET Polyester Fiber market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global PET Polyester Fiber market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global PET Polyester Fiber market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 PET Polyester Fiber Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global PET Polyester Fiber Revenue by Type: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.2.2 Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF)

1.2.3 Polyester Filament Yarn (PFY)

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global PET Polyester Fiber Revenue by Application: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.3.2 Apparel

1.3.3 Industrial and Consumer Textiles

1.3.4 Household and Institutional Textiles

1.3.5 Carpets and Rugs

1.4 Global PET Polyester Fiber Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global PET Polyester Fiber Sales in Value (2016-2026))

1.4.2 Global PET Polyester Fiber Sales in Volume (2016-2026)

1.4.3 Global PET Polyester Fiber Price by Type (2016-2026) & (US$/Ton)

1.5 Global PET Polyester Fiber Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global PET Polyester Fiber Total Production Capacity (2016-2026)

1.5.2 Global PET Polyester Fiber Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 PET Polyester Fiber Market Drivers

1.6.2 PET Polyester Fiber Market Restraints

1.6.3 PET Polyester Fiber Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Tongkun Group

2.1.1 Tongkun Group Details

2.1.2 Tongkun Group Major Business

2.1.3 Tongkun Group PET Polyester Fiber Product and Services

2.1.4 Tongkun Group PET Polyester Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.2 Reliance

2.2.1 Reliance Details

2.2.2 Reliance Major Business

2.2.3 Reliance PET Polyester Fiber Product and Services

2.2.4 Reliance PET Polyester Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.3 Zhejiang Hengyi Group

2.3.1 Zhejiang Hengyi Group Details

2.3.2 Zhejiang Hengyi Group Major Business

2.3.3 Zhejiang Hengyi Group PET Polyester Fiber Product and Services

2.3.4 Zhejiang Hengyi Group PET Polyester Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.4 Shenghong

2.4.1 Shenghong Details

2.4.2 Shenghong Major Business

2.4.3 Shenghong PET Polyester Fiber Product and Services

2.4.4 Shenghong PET Polyester Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.5 Xin Feng Ming Group

2.5.1 Xin Feng Ming Group Details

2.5.2 Xin Feng Ming Group Major Business

2.5.3 Xin Feng Ming Group PET Polyester Fiber Product and Services

2.5.4 Xin Feng Ming Group PET Polyester Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.6 Hengli Group

2.6.1 Hengli Group Details

2.6.2 Hengli Group Major Business

2.6.3 Hengli Group PET Polyester Fiber Product and Services

2.6.4 Hengli Group PET Polyester Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.7 Billion Industrial

2.7.1 Billion Industrial Details

2.7.2 Billion Industrial Major Business

2.7.3 Billion Industrial PET Polyester Fiber Product and Services

2.7.4 Billion Industrial PET Polyester Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.8 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group

2.8.1 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Details

2.8.2 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Major Business

2.8.3 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group PET Polyester Fiber Product and Services

2.8.4 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group PET Polyester Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.9 Nanya

2.9.1 Nanya Details

2.9.2 Nanya Major Business

2.9.3 Nanya PET Polyester Fiber Product and Services

2.9.4 Nanya PET Polyester Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.10 Rongsheng PetroChemical

2.10.1 Rongsheng PetroChemical Details

2.10.2 Rongsheng PetroChemical Major Business

2.10.3 Rongsheng PetroChemical PET Polyester Fiber Product and Services

2.10.4 Rongsheng PetroChemical PET Polyester Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.11 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre

2.11.1 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Details

2.11.2 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Major Business

2.11.3 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre PET Polyester Fiber Product and Services

2.11.4 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre PET Polyester Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.12 Zhejiang GuXianDao Industrial Fiber

2.12.1 Zhejiang GuXianDao Industrial Fiber Details

2.12.2 Zhejiang GuXianDao Industrial Fiber Major Business

2.12.3 Zhejiang GuXianDao Industrial Fiber PET Polyester Fiber Product and Services

2.12.4 Zhejiang GuXianDao Industrial Fiber PET Polyester Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.13 Far Eastern New Century

2.13.1 Far Eastern New Century Details

2.13.2 Far Eastern New Century Major Business

2.13.3 Far Eastern New Century PET Polyester Fiber Product and Services

2.13.4 Far Eastern New Century PET Polyester Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.14 DAK Americas

2.14.1 DAK Americas Details

2.14.2 DAK Americas Major Business

2.14.3 DAK Americas PET Polyester Fiber Product and Services

2.14.4 DAK Americas PET Polyester Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.15 Advansa

2.15.1 Advansa Details

2.15.2 Advansa Major Business

2.15.3 Advansa PET Polyester Fiber Product and Services

2.15.4 Advansa PET Polyester Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.16 Lealea Group

2.16.1 Lealea Group Details

2.16.2 Lealea Group Major Business

2.16.3 Lealea Group PET Polyester Fiber Product and Services

2.16.4 Lealea Group PET Polyester Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

3 PET Polyester Fiber Sales by Manufacturer

3.1 Global PET Polyester Fiber Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.2 Global PET Polyester Fiber Revenue by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in PET Polyester Fiber

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 PET Polyester Fiber Manufacturer Market Share

3.4.2 Top 6 PET Polyester Fiber Manufacturer Market Share

3.5 Global PET Polyester Fiber Production Capacity by Company

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and PET Polyester Fiber Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global PET Polyester Fiber Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global PET Polyester Fiber Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

4.1.2 Global PET Polyester Fiber Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

4.2 North America PET Polyester Fiber Revenue (2016-2026)

4.3 Europe PET Polyester Fiber Revenue (2016-2026)

4.4 Asia-Pacific PET Polyester Fiber Revenue (2016-2026)

4.5 South America PET Polyester Fiber Revenue (2016-2026)

4.6 Middle East and Africa PET Polyester Fiber Revenue (2016-2026)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global PET Polyester Fiber Sales in Volume by Type (2016-2026)

5.2 Global PET Polyester Fiber Revenue by Type (2016-2026)

5.3 Global PET Polyester Fiber Price by Type (2016-2026)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global PET Polyester Fiber Sales in Volume by Application (2016-2026)

6.2 Global PET Polyester Fiber Revenue by Application (2016-2026)

6.3 Global PET Polyester Fiber Price by Application (2016-2026)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America PET Polyester Fiber Sales by Type (2016-2026)

7.2 North America PET Polyester Fiber Sales by Application (2016-2026)

7.3 North America PET Polyester Fiber Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America PET Polyester Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.2 North America PET Polyester Fiber Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe PET Polyester Fiber Sales by Type (2016-2026)

8.2 Europe PET Polyester Fiber Sales by Application (2016-2026)

8.3 Europe PET Polyester Fiber Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe PET Polyester Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.2 Europe PET Polyester Fiber Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9 Asia-Pacific by Country, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific PET Polyester Fiber Sales by Type (2016-2026)

9.2 Asia-Pacific PET Polyester Fiber Sales by Application (2016-2026)

9.3 Asia-Pacific PET Polyester Fiber Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific PET Polyester Fiber Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific PET Polyester Fiber Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10 South America by Country, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America PET Polyester Fiber Sales by Type (2016-2026)

10.2 South America PET Polyester Fiber Sales by Application (2016-2026)

10.3 South America PET Polyester Fiber Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America PET Polyester Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.2 South America PET Polyester Fiber Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa PET Polyester Fiber Sales by Type (2016-2026)

11.2 Middle East & Africa PET Polyester Fiber Sales by Application (2016-2026)

11.3 Middle East & Africa PET Polyester Fiber Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa PET Polyester Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa PET Polyester Fiber Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

12 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

12.1 Sales Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.2 PET Polyester Fiber Typical Distributors

12.3 PET Polyester Fiber Typical Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Process and Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

