Global All-Flash Array Storage Market States And Outlook 2021

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the All-Flash Array Storage industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on All-Flash Array Storage and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Global All-Flash Array Storage Market Overview:

The global All-Flash Array Storage market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH. Its latest research report, titled [Global All-Flash Array Storage Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026], offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global All-Flash Array Storage market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Market segment by Type, covers

Traditional Type

Custom Type

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Enterprise

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Others

The key market players for global All-Flash Array Storage market are listed below:

Dell EMC

NetApp

Pure Storage

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

IBM

Hitachi

Huawei

The research methodologies used by the analysts play an integral role in the way the publication has been collated. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to create a comprehensive analysis. For an accurate and precise analysis of the global All-Flash Array Storage market, analysts have bottom-up and top-down approaches.

Global All-Flash Array Storage Market: Competitive Rivalry

The research report includes an analysis of the competitive landscape present in the global All-Flash Array Storage market. It includes an assessment of the existing and upcoming trends that players can invest in. Furthermore, it also includes an evaluation of the financial outlooks of the players and explains the nature of the competition.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global All-Flash Array Storage market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global All-Flash Array Storage market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global All-Flash Array Storage market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 All-Flash Array Storage Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global All-Flash Array Storage Revenue by Type: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.2.2 Traditional Type

1.2.3 Custom Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global All-Flash Array Storage Revenue by Application: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.3.2 Enterprise

1.3.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.3.5 Media & Entertainment

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global All-Flash Array Storage Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global All-Flash Array Storage Sales in Value (2016-2026))

1.4.2 Global All-Flash Array Storage Sales in Volume (2016-2026)

1.4.3 Global All-Flash Array Storage Price by Type (2016-2026) & (US$/Unit)

1.5 Global All-Flash Array Storage Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global All-Flash Array Storage Total Production Capacity (2016-2026)

1.5.2 Global All-Flash Array Storage Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 All-Flash Array Storage Market Drivers

1.6.2 All-Flash Array Storage Market Restraints

1.6.3 All-Flash Array Storage Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Dell EMC

2.1.1 Dell EMC Details

2.1.2 Dell EMC Major Business

2.1.3 Dell EMC All-Flash Array Storage Product and Services

2.1.4 Dell EMC All-Flash Array Storage Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.2 NetApp

2.2.1 NetApp Details

2.2.2 NetApp Major Business

2.2.3 NetApp All-Flash Array Storage Product and Services

2.2.4 NetApp All-Flash Array Storage Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.3 Pure Storage

2.3.1 Pure Storage Details

2.3.2 Pure Storage Major Business

2.3.3 Pure Storage All-Flash Array Storage Product and Services

2.3.4 Pure Storage All-Flash Array Storage Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

2.4.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Details

2.4.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Major Business

2.4.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) All-Flash Array Storage Product and Services

2.4.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) All-Flash Array Storage Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.5 IBM

2.5.1 IBM Details

2.5.2 IBM Major Business

2.5.3 IBM All-Flash Array Storage Product and Services

2.5.4 IBM All-Flash Array Storage Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.6 Hitachi

2.6.1 Hitachi Details

2.6.2 Hitachi Major Business

2.6.3 Hitachi All-Flash Array Storage Product and Services

2.6.4 Hitachi All-Flash Array Storage Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.7 Huawei

2.7.1 Huawei Details

2.7.2 Huawei Major Business

2.7.3 Huawei All-Flash Array Storage Product and Services

2.7.4 Huawei All-Flash Array Storage Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

3 All-Flash Array Storage Sales by Manufacturer

3.1 Global All-Flash Array Storage Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.2 Global All-Flash Array Storage Revenue by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in All-Flash Array Storage

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 All-Flash Array Storage Manufacturer Market Share

3.4.2 Top 6 All-Flash Array Storage Manufacturer Market Share

3.5 Global All-Flash Array Storage Production Capacity by Company

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and All-Flash Array Storage Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global All-Flash Array Storage Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global All-Flash Array Storage Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

4.1.2 Global All-Flash Array Storage Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

4.2 North America All-Flash Array Storage Revenue (2016-2026)

4.3 Europe All-Flash Array Storage Revenue (2016-2026)

4.4 Asia-Pacific All-Flash Array Storage Revenue (2016-2026)

4.5 South America All-Flash Array Storage Revenue (2016-2026)

4.6 Middle East and Africa All-Flash Array Storage Revenue (2016-2026)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global All-Flash Array Storage Sales in Volume by Type (2016-2026)

5.2 Global All-Flash Array Storage Revenue by Type (2016-2026)

5.3 Global All-Flash Array Storage Price by Type (2016-2026)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global All-Flash Array Storage Sales in Volume by Application (2016-2026)

6.2 Global All-Flash Array Storage Revenue by Application (2016-2026)

6.3 Global All-Flash Array Storage Price by Application (2016-2026)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America All-Flash Array Storage Sales by Type (2016-2026)

7.2 North America All-Flash Array Storage Sales by Application (2016-2026)

7.3 North America All-Flash Array Storage Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America All-Flash Array Storage Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.2 North America All-Flash Array Storage Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe All-Flash Array Storage Sales by Type (2016-2026)

8.2 Europe All-Flash Array Storage Sales by Application (2016-2026)

8.3 Europe All-Flash Array Storage Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe All-Flash Array Storage Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.2 Europe All-Flash Array Storage Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9 Asia-Pacific by Country, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific All-Flash Array Storage Sales by Type (2016-2026)

9.2 Asia-Pacific All-Flash Array Storage Sales by Application (2016-2026)

9.3 Asia-Pacific All-Flash Array Storage Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific All-Flash Array Storage Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific All-Flash Array Storage Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10 South America by Country, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America All-Flash Array Storage Sales by Type (2016-2026)

10.2 South America All-Flash Array Storage Sales by Application (2016-2026)

10.3 South America All-Flash Array Storage Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America All-Flash Array Storage Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.2 South America All-Flash Array Storage Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa All-Flash Array Storage Sales by Type (2016-2026)

11.2 Middle East & Africa All-Flash Array Storage Sales by Application (2016-2026)

11.3 Middle East & Africa All-Flash Array Storage Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa All-Flash Array Storage Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa All-Flash Array Storage Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

12 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

12.1 Sales Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.2 All-Flash Array Storage Typical Distributors

12.3 All-Flash Array Storage Typical Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Process and Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

