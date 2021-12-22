Global Portable Electric Vehicle Market Survey Report 2021

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Portable Electric Vehicle industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Portable Electric Vehicle and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Global Portable Electric Vehicle Market Overview:

GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH has evaluated the global Portable Electric Vehicle market in its latest research report. The research report, titled [Global Portable Electric Vehicle Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026], presents a detailed analysis of the drivers and restraints impacting the overall market. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the global Portable Electric Vehicle market so far. It also notes the key trends in the market that are likely to be lucrative. The research report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the global Portable Electric Vehicle market to the readers.

Global Portable Electric Vehicle Market: Segmentation

For clearer understanding of the global Portable Electric Vehicle market, analysts have segmented the market. The segmentation has been done on the basis of application, technology, and users. Each segment has been further explained with the help of graphs figures. This breakdown of the market gives the readers an objective view of the global Portable Electric Vehicle market, which is essential to make sound investments.

Market segment by Type, covers

Electric Bike

Electric Scooter

Electric Hoverboard

Electric Unicycle

Electric 4 Wheel Bicycle

Others

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Personal Use

Shared

The key market players for global Portable Electric Vehicle market are listed below:

Inmotion

Segway Inc.

Honda Motor

Inventist

Airwheel

T3 Motion

Razor

AIMA

Yadea

Sunra

Incalcu

Lima

BYVIN

Lvyuan

TAILG

Supaq

E-TWOW

EcoReco

Glion Dolly

Jetson

Xiaomi

Taotao

Kugoo

JOYOR

Joybold

Okai

Onewheel

BOXX Corp.

Hangzhou CHIC Intelligent

Kingsong

Global Portable Electric Vehicle Market: Regional Segmentation

To understand the changing political scenario, analysts have regionally segmented the market. This gives an overview of the political and socio-economic status of the regions that is expected to impact the market dynamic.

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global Portable Electric Vehicle Market: Research Methodology

GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH uses a unique investigative approach to make an accurate assessment of the global Portable Electric Vehicle market. To begin with, the analysis has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies. The information has been authenticated by market expert through valuable commentary. Research analysts have also conducted exhaustive interviews with market-relevant questions to collate this research report.

Global Portable Electric Vehicle Market: Competitive Rivalry

The research report also studied the key players operating in the global Portable Electric Vehicle market. It has evaluated and elucidated the research and development statuses of these companies, their financial outlooks, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. In addition, the research report also includes the list of strategic initiatives that clearly explain the achievements of the companies in the recent past.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Portable Electric Vehicle Market Research Report:

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Portable Electric Vehicle market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Portable Electric Vehicle market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Portable Electric Vehicle market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Portable Electric Vehicle Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Portable Electric Vehicle Revenue by Type: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.2.2 Electric Bike

1.2.3 Electric Scooter

1.2.4 Electric Hoverboard

1.2.5 Electric Unicycle

1.2.6 Electric 4 Wheel Bicycle

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Portable Electric Vehicle Revenue by Application: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.3.2 Personal Use

1.3.3 Shared

1.4 Global Portable Electric Vehicle Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Portable Electric Vehicle Sales in Value (2016-2026))

1.4.2 Global Portable Electric Vehicle Sales in Volume (2016-2026)

1.4.3 Global Portable Electric Vehicle Price by Type (2016-2026) & (US$/Unit)

1.5 Global Portable Electric Vehicle Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Portable Electric Vehicle Total Production Capacity (2016-2026)

1.5.2 Global Portable Electric Vehicle Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Portable Electric Vehicle Market Drivers

1.6.2 Portable Electric Vehicle Market Restraints

1.6.3 Portable Electric Vehicle Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Inmotion

2.1.1 Inmotion Details

2.1.2 Inmotion Major Business

2.1.3 Inmotion Portable Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.1.4 Inmotion Portable Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.2 Segway Inc.

2.2.1 Segway Inc. Details

2.2.2 Segway Inc. Major Business

2.2.3 Segway Inc. Portable Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.2.4 Segway Inc. Portable Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.3 Honda Motor

2.3.1 Honda Motor Details

2.3.2 Honda Motor Major Business

2.3.3 Honda Motor Portable Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.3.4 Honda Motor Portable Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.4 Inventist

2.4.1 Inventist Details

2.4.2 Inventist Major Business

2.4.3 Inventist Portable Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.4.4 Inventist Portable Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.5 Airwheel

2.5.1 Airwheel Details

2.5.2 Airwheel Major Business

2.5.3 Airwheel Portable Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.5.4 Airwheel Portable Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.6 T3 Motion

2.6.1 T3 Motion Details

2.6.2 T3 Motion Major Business

2.6.3 T3 Motion Portable Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.6.4 T3 Motion Portable Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.7 Razor

2.7.1 Razor Details

2.7.2 Razor Major Business

2.7.3 Razor Portable Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.7.4 Razor Portable Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.8 AIMA

2.8.1 AIMA Details

2.8.2 AIMA Major Business

2.8.3 AIMA Portable Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.8.4 AIMA Portable Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.9 Yadea

2.9.1 Yadea Details

2.9.2 Yadea Major Business

2.9.3 Yadea Portable Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.9.4 Yadea Portable Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.10 Sunra

2.10.1 Sunra Details

2.10.2 Sunra Major Business

2.10.3 Sunra Portable Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.10.4 Sunra Portable Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.11 Incalcu

2.11.1 Incalcu Details

2.11.2 Incalcu Major Business

2.11.3 Incalcu Portable Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.11.4 Incalcu Portable Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.12 Lima

2.12.1 Lima Details

2.12.2 Lima Major Business

2.12.3 Lima Portable Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.12.4 Lima Portable Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.13 BYVIN

2.13.1 BYVIN Details

2.13.2 BYVIN Major Business

2.13.3 BYVIN Portable Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.13.4 BYVIN Portable Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.14 Lvyuan

2.14.1 Lvyuan Details

2.14.2 Lvyuan Major Business

2.14.3 Lvyuan Portable Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.14.4 Lvyuan Portable Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.15 TAILG

2.15.1 TAILG Details

2.15.2 TAILG Major Business

2.15.3 TAILG Portable Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.15.4 TAILG Portable Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.16 Supaq

2.16.1 Supaq Details

2.16.2 Supaq Major Business

2.16.3 Supaq Portable Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.16.4 Supaq Portable Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.17 E-TWOW

2.17.1 E-TWOW Details

2.17.2 E-TWOW Major Business

2.17.3 E-TWOW Portable Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.17.4 E-TWOW Portable Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.18 EcoReco

2.18.1 EcoReco Details

2.18.2 EcoReco Major Business

2.18.3 EcoReco Portable Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.18.4 EcoReco Portable Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.19 Glion Dolly

2.19.1 Glion Dolly Details

2.19.2 Glion Dolly Major Business

2.19.3 Glion Dolly Portable Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.19.4 Glion Dolly Portable Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.20 Jetson

2.20.1 Jetson Details

2.20.2 Jetson Major Business

2.20.3 Jetson Portable Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.20.4 Jetson Portable Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.21 Xiaomi

2.21.1 Xiaomi Details

2.21.2 Xiaomi Major Business

2.21.3 Xiaomi Portable Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.21.4 Xiaomi Portable Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.22 Taotao

2.22.1 Taotao Details

2.22.2 Taotao Major Business

2.22.3 Taotao Portable Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.22.4 Taotao Portable Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.23 Kugoo

2.23.1 Kugoo Details

2.23.2 Kugoo Major Business

2.23.3 Kugoo Portable Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.23.4 Kugoo Portable Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.24 JOYOR

2.24.1 JOYOR Details

2.24.2 JOYOR Major Business

2.24.3 JOYOR Portable Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.24.4 JOYOR Portable Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.25 Joybold

2.25.1 Joybold Details

2.25.2 Joybold Major Business

2.25.3 Joybold Portable Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.25.4 Joybold Portable Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.26 Okai

2.26.1 Okai Details

2.26.2 Okai Major Business

2.26.3 Okai Portable Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.26.4 Okai Portable Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.27 Onewheel

2.27.1 Onewheel Details

2.27.2 Onewheel Major Business

2.27.3 Onewheel Portable Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.27.4 Onewheel Portable Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.28 BOXX Corp.

2.28.1 BOXX Corp. Details

2.28.2 BOXX Corp. Major Business

2.28.3 BOXX Corp. Portable Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.28.4 BOXX Corp. Portable Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.29 Hangzhou CHIC Intelligent

2.29.1 Hangzhou CHIC Intelligent Details

2.29.2 Hangzhou CHIC Intelligent Major Business

2.29.3 Hangzhou CHIC Intelligent Portable Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.29.4 Hangzhou CHIC Intelligent Portable Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.30 Kingsong

2.30.1 Kingsong Details

2.30.2 Kingsong Major Business

2.30.3 Kingsong Portable Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.30.4 Kingsong Portable Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

3 Portable Electric Vehicle Sales by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Portable Electric Vehicle Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.2 Global Portable Electric Vehicle Revenue by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Portable Electric Vehicle

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Portable Electric Vehicle Manufacturer Market Share

3.4.2 Top 6 Portable Electric Vehicle Manufacturer Market Share

3.5 Global Portable Electric Vehicle Production Capacity by Company

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Portable Electric Vehicle Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Portable Electric Vehicle Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Portable Electric Vehicle Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

4.1.2 Global Portable Electric Vehicle Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

4.2 North America Portable Electric Vehicle Revenue (2016-2026)

4.3 Europe Portable Electric Vehicle Revenue (2016-2026)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Portable Electric Vehicle Revenue (2016-2026)

4.5 South America Portable Electric Vehicle Revenue (2016-2026)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Portable Electric Vehicle Revenue (2016-2026)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Portable Electric Vehicle Sales in Volume by Type (2016-2026)

5.2 Global Portable Electric Vehicle Revenue by Type (2016-2026)

5.3 Global Portable Electric Vehicle Price by Type (2016-2026)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Portable Electric Vehicle Sales in Volume by Application (2016-2026)

6.2 Global Portable Electric Vehicle Revenue by Application (2016-2026)

6.3 Global Portable Electric Vehicle Price by Application (2016-2026)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Portable Electric Vehicle Sales by Type (2016-2026)

7.2 North America Portable Electric Vehicle Sales by Application (2016-2026)

7.3 North America Portable Electric Vehicle Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Portable Electric Vehicle Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.2 North America Portable Electric Vehicle Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Portable Electric Vehicle Sales by Type (2016-2026)

8.2 Europe Portable Electric Vehicle Sales by Application (2016-2026)

8.3 Europe Portable Electric Vehicle Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Portable Electric Vehicle Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.2 Europe Portable Electric Vehicle Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9 Asia-Pacific by Country, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Electric Vehicle Sales by Type (2016-2026)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Electric Vehicle Sales by Application (2016-2026)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Electric Vehicle Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Electric Vehicle Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Electric Vehicle Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10 South America by Country, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Portable Electric Vehicle Sales by Type (2016-2026)

10.2 South America Portable Electric Vehicle Sales by Application (2016-2026)

10.3 South America Portable Electric Vehicle Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Portable Electric Vehicle Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.2 South America Portable Electric Vehicle Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Portable Electric Vehicle Sales by Type (2016-2026)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Portable Electric Vehicle Sales by Application (2016-2026)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Portable Electric Vehicle Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Portable Electric Vehicle Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Portable Electric Vehicle Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

12 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

12.1 Sales Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.2 Portable Electric Vehicle Typical Distributors

12.3 Portable Electric Vehicle Typical Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Process and Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

