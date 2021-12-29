Basalt Roving Market Forecast, Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2026

The global Basalt Roving market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Basalt Roving market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global?Basalt Roving Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Basalt Roving market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Basalt Roving market.

Leading players of the global Basalt Roving market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Basalt Roving market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Basalt Roving market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Basalt Roving market.

Market segment by Type, covers

Twisted Roving

Twistless Roving

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Construction Industry

Fire Industry

Automotive Industry

Aerospace

Others

The key market players for global Basalt Roving market are listed below:

Kamenny Vek

Technobasalt-Invest

Mafic SA

BASALTEX NV

Zhengzhou Dengdian CBF

Sichuan Aerospace Tuoxin

Jiangsu Tianlong

Zhejiang GBF

Shanxi ECIC Basalt

Shanxi Basalt Fibre Technology

Jiangsu Green Materials Vally

Sichuan Qianyi Composite Material

Jilin Tongxin Basalt Technology

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Basalt Roving Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Basalt Roving Revenue by Type: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.2.2 Twisted Roving

1.2.3 Twistless Roving

1.2.4 (Additional Type)

1.2.5 (Additional Type)

1.2.6 (Additional Type)

1.2.7 (Additional Type)

1.2.8 (Additional Type)

1.2.9 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Basalt Roving Revenue by Application: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.3.2 Construction Industry

1.3.3 Fire Industry

1.4 Global Basalt Roving Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Basalt Roving Sales in Value (2016-2026))

1.4.2 Global Basalt Roving Sales in Volume (2016-2026)

1.4.3 Global Basalt Roving Price by Type (2016-2026) & (USD/Kg)

1.5 Global Basalt Roving Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Basalt Roving Total Production Capacity (2016-2026)

1.5.2 Global Basalt Roving Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Basalt Roving Market Drivers

1.6.2 Basalt Roving Market Restraints

1.6.3 Basalt Roving Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Kamenny Vek

2.1.1 Kamenny Vek Details

2.1.2 Kamenny Vek Major Business

2.1.3 Kamenny Vek Basalt Roving Product and Services

2.1.4 Kamenny Vek Basalt Roving Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.2 Technobasalt-Invest

2.2.1 Technobasalt-Invest Details

2.2.2 Technobasalt-Invest Major Business

2.2.3 Technobasalt-Invest Basalt Roving Product and Services

2.2.4 Technobasalt-Invest Basalt Roving Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.3 Mafic SA

2.3.1 Mafic SA Details

2.3.2 Mafic SA Major Business

2.3.3 Mafic SA Basalt Roving Product and Services

2.3.4 Mafic SA Basalt Roving Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.4 BASALTEX NV

2.4.1 BASALTEX NV Details

2.4.2 BASALTEX NV Major Business

2.4.3 BASALTEX NV Basalt Roving Product and Services

2.4.4 BASALTEX NV Basalt Roving Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.5 Zhengzhou Dengdian CBF

2.5.1 Zhengzhou Dengdian CBF Details

2.5.2 Zhengzhou Dengdian CBF Major Business

2.5.3 Zhengzhou Dengdian CBF Basalt Roving Product and Services

2.5.4 Zhengzhou Dengdian CBF Basalt Roving Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.6 Sichuan Aerospace Tuoxin

2.6.1 Sichuan Aerospace Tuoxin Details

2.6.2 Sichuan Aerospace Tuoxin Major Business

2.6.3 Sichuan Aerospace Tuoxin Basalt Roving Product and Services

2.6.4 Sichuan Aerospace Tuoxin Basalt Roving Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.7 Jiangsu Tianlong

2.7.1 Jiangsu Tianlong Details

2.7.2 Jiangsu Tianlong Major Business

2.7.3 Jiangsu Tianlong Basalt Roving Product and Services

2.7.4 Jiangsu Tianlong Basalt Roving Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.8 Zhejiang GBF

2.8.1 Zhejiang GBF Details

2.8.2 Zhejiang GBF Major Business

2.8.3 Zhejiang GBF Basalt Roving Product and Services

2.8.4 Zhejiang GBF Basalt Roving Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.9 Shanxi ECIC Basalt

2.9.1 Shanxi ECIC Basalt Details

2.9.2 Shanxi ECIC Basalt Major Business

2.9.3 Shanxi ECIC Basalt Basalt Roving Product and Services

2.9.4 Shanxi ECIC Basalt Basalt Roving Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.10 Shanxi Basalt Fibre Technology

2.10.1 Shanxi Basalt Fibre Technology Details

2.10.2 Shanxi Basalt Fibre Technology Major Business

2.10.3 Shanxi Basalt Fibre Technology Basalt Roving Product and Services

2.10.4 Shanxi Basalt Fibre Technology Basalt Roving Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.11 Jiangsu Green Materials Vally

2.11.1 Jiangsu Green Materials Vally Details

2.11.2 Jiangsu Green Materials Vally Major Business

2.11.3 Jiangsu Green Materials Vally Basalt Roving Product and Services

2.11.4 Jiangsu Green Materials Vally Basalt Roving Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.12 Sichuan Qianyi Composite Material

2.12.1 Sichuan Qianyi Composite Material Details

2.12.2 Sichuan Qianyi Composite Material Major Business

2.12.3 Sichuan Qianyi Composite Material Basalt Roving Product and Services

2.12.4 Sichuan Qianyi Composite Material Basalt Roving Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.13 Jilin Tongxin Basalt Technology

2.13.1 Jilin Tongxin Basalt Technology Details

2.13.2 Jilin Tongxin Basalt Technology Major Business

2.13.3 Jilin Tongxin Basalt Technology Basalt Roving Product and Services

2.13.4 Jilin Tongxin Basalt Technology Basalt Roving Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

3 Basalt Roving Sales by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Basalt Roving Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.2 Global Basalt Roving Revenue by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Basalt Roving

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Basalt Roving Manufacturer Market Share

3.4.2 Top 6 Basalt Roving Manufacturer Market Share

3.5 Global Basalt Roving Production Capacity by Company

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Basalt Roving Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Basalt Roving Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Basalt Roving Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

4.1.2 Global Basalt Roving Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

4.2 North America Basalt Roving Revenue (2016-2026)

4.3 Europe Basalt Roving Revenue (2016-2026)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Basalt Roving Revenue (2016-2026)

4.5 South America Basalt Roving Revenue (2016-2026)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Basalt Roving Revenue (2016-2026)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Basalt Roving Sales in Volume by Type (2016-2026)

5.2 Global Basalt Roving Revenue by Type (2016-2026)

5.3 Global Basalt Roving Price by Type (2016-2026)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Basalt Roving Sales in Volume by Application (2016-2026)

6.2 Global Basalt Roving Revenue by Application (2016-2026)

6.3 Global Basalt Roving Price by Application (2016-2026)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Basalt Roving Sales by Type (2016-2026)

7.2 North America Basalt Roving Sales by Application (2016-2026)

7.3 North America Basalt Roving Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Basalt Roving Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.2 North America Basalt Roving Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Basalt Roving Sales by Type (2016-2026)

8.2 Europe Basalt Roving Sales by Application (2016-2026)

8.3 Europe Basalt Roving Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Basalt Roving Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.2 Europe Basalt Roving Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9 Asia-Pacific by Country, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Basalt Roving Sales by Type (2016-2026)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Basalt Roving Sales by Application (2016-2026)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Basalt Roving Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Basalt Roving Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Basalt Roving Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10 South America by Country, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Basalt Roving Sales by Type (2016-2026)

10.2 South America Basalt Roving Sales by Application (2016-2026)

10.3 South America Basalt Roving Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Basalt Roving Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.2 South America Basalt Roving Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Basalt Roving Sales by Type (2016-2026)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Basalt Roving Sales by Application (2016-2026)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Basalt Roving Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Basalt Roving Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Basalt Roving Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

12 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

12.1 Sales Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.2 Basalt Roving Typical Distributors

12.3 Basalt Roving Typical Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Process and Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

