Global Cycling Apparel Market Outlook 2021

The Cycling Apparel market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Cycling Apparel market size is estimated to be worth US$ 3335.7 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 5089.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.2% during review period. Male Cyclists accounting for % of the Cycling Apparel global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a % CAGR in next six years. While Professional Cycling Apparel segment is altered to a % CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

Global key manufacturers of Cycling Apparel include Adidas, Nike, Specialized Bicycle, MERIDA, and TREK, etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.

Market segmentation

Cycling Apparel market is split by Type and by End User. For the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by End User in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market segment by Type, covers

Professional Cycling Apparel

Amateur Cycling Apparel

Market segment by End User can be divided into

Male Cyclists

Female Cyclists

The key market players for global Cycling Apparel market are listed below:

Adidas

Nike

Specialized Bicycle

MERIDA

TREK

Capo

Assos

Rapha

Marcello Bergamo

Castelli

Jaggad

Pearl Izumi

GIANT

CCN Sport

Mysenlan

JAKROO

Spakct

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Cycling Apparel product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Cycling Apparel, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Cycling Apparel from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Cycling Apparel competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Cycling Apparel breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, end user, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Cycling Apparel market forecast, by regions, type and end user, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Cycling Apparel.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Cycling Apparel sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Cycling Apparel Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Cycling Apparel Revenue by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.2.2 Professional Cycling Apparel

1.2.3 Amateur Cycling Apparel

1.3 Market Analysis by End User

1.3.1 Overview: Global Cycling Apparel Revenue by End User: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.3.2 Male Cyclists

1.3.3 Female Cyclists

1.4 Global Cycling Apparel Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Cycling Apparel Sales in Value (2017 & 2021 & 2028)

1.4.2 Global Cycling Apparel Sales in Volume (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Cycling Apparel Price (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Cycling Apparel Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Cycling Apparel Total Production Capacity (2017-2028)

1.5.2 Global Cycling Apparel Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Cycling Apparel Market Drivers

1.6.2 Cycling Apparel Market Restraints

1.6.3 Cycling Apparel Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Adidas

2.1.1 Adidas Details

2.1.2 Adidas Major Business

2.1.3 Adidas Cycling Apparel Product and Services

2.1.4 Adidas Cycling Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.2 Nike

2.2.1 Nike Details

2.2.2 Nike Major Business

2.2.3 Nike Cycling Apparel Product and Services

2.2.4 Nike Cycling Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.3 Specialized Bicycle

2.3.1 Specialized Bicycle Details

2.3.2 Specialized Bicycle Major Business

2.3.3 Specialized Bicycle Cycling Apparel Product and Services

2.3.4 Specialized Bicycle Cycling Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.4 MERIDA

2.4.1 MERIDA Details

2.4.2 MERIDA Major Business

2.4.3 MERIDA Cycling Apparel Product and Services

2.4.4 MERIDA Cycling Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.5 TREK

2.5.1 TREK Details

2.5.2 TREK Major Business

2.5.3 TREK Cycling Apparel Product and Services

2.5.4 TREK Cycling Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.6 Capo

2.6.1 Capo Details

2.6.2 Capo Major Business

2.6.3 Capo Cycling Apparel Product and Services

2.6.4 Capo Cycling Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.7 Assos

2.7.1 Assos Details

2.7.2 Assos Major Business

2.7.3 Assos Cycling Apparel Product and Services

2.7.4 Assos Cycling Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.8 Rapha

2.8.1 Rapha Details

2.8.2 Rapha Major Business

2.8.3 Rapha Cycling Apparel Product and Services

2.8.4 Rapha Cycling Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.9 Marcello Bergamo

2.9.1 Marcello Bergamo Details

2.9.2 Marcello Bergamo Major Business

2.9.3 Marcello Bergamo Cycling Apparel Product and Services

2.9.4 Marcello Bergamo Cycling Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.10 Castelli

2.10.1 Castelli Details

2.10.2 Castelli Major Business

2.10.3 Castelli Cycling Apparel Product and Services

2.10.4 Castelli Cycling Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.11 Jaggad

2.11.1 Jaggad Details

2.11.2 Jaggad Major Business

2.11.3 Jaggad Cycling Apparel Product and Services

2.11.4 Jaggad Cycling Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.12 Pearl Izumi

2.12.1 Pearl Izumi Details

2.12.2 Pearl Izumi Major Business

2.12.3 Pearl Izumi Cycling Apparel Product and Services

2.12.4 Pearl Izumi Cycling Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.13 GIANT

2.13.1 GIANT Details

2.13.2 GIANT Major Business

2.13.3 GIANT Cycling Apparel Product and Services

2.13.4 GIANT Cycling Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.14 CCN Sport

2.14.1 CCN Sport Details

2.14.2 CCN Sport Major Business

2.14.3 CCN Sport Cycling Apparel Product and Services

2.14.4 CCN Sport Cycling Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.15 Mysenlan

2.15.1 Mysenlan Details

2.15.2 Mysenlan Major Business

2.15.3 Mysenlan Cycling Apparel Product and Services

2.15.4 Mysenlan Cycling Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.16 JAKROO

2.16.1 JAKROO Details

2.16.2 JAKROO Major Business

2.16.3 JAKROO Cycling Apparel Product and Services

2.16.4 JAKROO Cycling Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.17 Spakct

2.17.1 Spakct Details

2.17.2 Spakct Major Business

2.17.3 Spakct Cycling Apparel Product and Services

2.17.4 Spakct Cycling Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3 Cycling Apparel Breakdown Data by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Cycling Apparel Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.2 Global Cycling Apparel Revenue by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Cycling Apparel

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Cycling Apparel Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.4.2 Top 6 Cycling Apparel Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.5 Global Cycling Apparel Production Capacity by Company: 2021 VS 2022

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Cycling Apparel Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Cycling Apparel Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Cycling Apparel Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

4.1.2 Global Cycling Apparel Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

4.2 North America Cycling Apparel Revenue (2017-2028)

4.3 Europe Cycling Apparel Revenue (2017-2028)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Cycling Apparel Revenue (2017-2028)

4.5 South America Cycling Apparel Revenue (2017-2028)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Cycling Apparel Revenue (2017-2028)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Cycling Apparel Sales in Volume by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Cycling Apparel Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Cycling Apparel Price by Type (2017-2028)

6 Market Segment by End User

6.1 Global Cycling Apparel Sales in Volume by End User (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Cycling Apparel Revenue by End User (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Cycling Apparel Price by End User (2017-2028)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by End User

7.1 North America Cycling Apparel Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Cycling Apparel Sales by End User (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Cycling Apparel Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Cycling Apparel Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Cycling Apparel Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by End User

8.1 Europe Cycling Apparel Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Cycling Apparel Sales by End User (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Cycling Apparel Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Cycling Apparel Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Cycling Apparel Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9 Asia-Pacific by Region, by Type, and by End User

9.1 Asia-Pacific Cycling Apparel Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Cycling Apparel Sales by End User (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Cycling Apparel Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Cycling Apparel Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Cycling Apparel Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10 South America by Region, by Type, and by End User

10.1 South America Cycling Apparel Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 South America Cycling Apparel Sales by End User (2017-2028)

10.3 South America Cycling Apparel Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Cycling Apparel Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 South America Cycling Apparel Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by End User

11.1 Middle East & Africa Cycling Apparel Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Cycling Apparel Sales by End User (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Cycling Apparel Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Cycling Apparel Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Cycling Apparel Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

12 Raw Material and Industry Chain

12.1 Raw Material of Cycling Apparel and Key Manufacturers

12.2 Manufacturing Costs Percentage of Cycling Apparel

12.3 Cycling Apparel Production Process

12.4 Cycling Apparel Industrial Chain

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Cycling Apparel Typical Distributors

13.3 Cycling Apparel Typical Customers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Process and Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

