Global Electromechanical Switch Industry Research Report 2021

The Electromechanical Switch market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Electromechanical Switch market size is estimated to be worth US$ 4556.2 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 4968.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 1.2% during review period. Industrial Products / Machinery accounting for % of the Electromechanical Switch global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a % CAGR in next six years. While Tactile Switch segment is altered to a % CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

Global key manufacturers of Electromechanical Switch include ALPS, TE Connectivity, Nidec, C&K, and Carling Technologies, etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.

Market segmentation

Electromechanical Switch market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market segment by Type, covers

Tactile Switch

Rotary Switch

Encoder Switch

Toggle Switch

Push Switch

Detect Switch

Micro Switch

Dip Switch

Other

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Industrial Products / Machinery

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Medical

Aerospace

Telecoms

Others

The key market players for global Electromechanical Switch market are listed below:

ALPS

TE Connectivity

Nidec

C&K

Carling Technologies

Panasonic

Omron

APEM

Mitsumi Electric

ITW Switches

Honeywell

NKK Switches

CTS

OTTO

Coto Technology

E-Switch

Grayhill

ELMA

Electroswitch

TOPLY

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Electromechanical Switch product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Electromechanical Switch, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Electromechanical Switch from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Electromechanical Switch competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Electromechanical Switch breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, end user, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Electromechanical Switch market forecast, by regions, type and end user, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Electromechanical Switch.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Electromechanical Switch sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Electromechanical Switch Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Electromechanical Switch Revenue by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.2.2 Tactile Switch

1.2.3 Rotary Switch

1.2.4 Encoder Switch

1.2.5 Toggle Switch

1.2.6 Push Switch

1.2.7 Detect Switch

1.2.8 Micro Switch

1.2.9 Dip Switch

1.2.10 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Electromechanical Switch Revenue by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.3.2 Industrial Products / Machinery

1.3.3 Consumer Electronics

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Medical

1.3.6 Aerospace

1.3.7 Telecoms

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Electromechanical Switch Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Electromechanical Switch Sales in Value (2017 & 2021 & 2028)

1.4.2 Global Electromechanical Switch Sales in Volume (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Electromechanical Switch Price (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Electromechanical Switch Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Electromechanical Switch Total Production Capacity (2017-2028)

1.5.2 Global Electromechanical Switch Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Electromechanical Switch Market Drivers

1.6.2 Electromechanical Switch Market Restraints

1.6.3 Electromechanical Switch Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 ALPS

2.1.1 ALPS Details

2.1.2 ALPS Major Business

2.1.3 ALPS Electromechanical Switch Product and Services

2.1.4 ALPS Electromechanical Switch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.2 TE Connectivity

2.2.1 TE Connectivity Details

2.2.2 TE Connectivity Major Business

2.2.3 TE Connectivity Electromechanical Switch Product and Services

2.2.4 TE Connectivity Electromechanical Switch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.3 Nidec

2.3.1 Nidec Details

2.3.2 Nidec Major Business

2.3.3 Nidec Electromechanical Switch Product and Services

2.3.4 Nidec Electromechanical Switch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.4 C&K

2.4.1 C&K Details

2.4.2 C&K Major Business

2.4.3 C&K Electromechanical Switch Product and Services

2.4.4 C&K Electromechanical Switch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.5 Carling Technologies

2.5.1 Carling Technologies Details

2.5.2 Carling Technologies Major Business

2.5.3 Carling Technologies Electromechanical Switch Product and Services

2.5.4 Carling Technologies Electromechanical Switch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.6 Panasonic

2.6.1 Panasonic Details

2.6.2 Panasonic Major Business

2.6.3 Panasonic Electromechanical Switch Product and Services

2.6.4 Panasonic Electromechanical Switch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.7 Omron

2.7.1 Omron Details

2.7.2 Omron Major Business

2.7.3 Omron Electromechanical Switch Product and Services

2.7.4 Omron Electromechanical Switch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.8 APEM

2.8.1 APEM Details

2.8.2 APEM Major Business

2.8.3 APEM Electromechanical Switch Product and Services

2.8.4 APEM Electromechanical Switch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.9 Mitsumi Electric

2.9.1 Mitsumi Electric Details

2.9.2 Mitsumi Electric Major Business

2.9.3 Mitsumi Electric Electromechanical Switch Product and Services

2.9.4 Mitsumi Electric Electromechanical Switch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.10 ITW Switches

2.10.1 ITW Switches Details

2.10.2 ITW Switches Major Business

2.10.3 ITW Switches Electromechanical Switch Product and Services

2.10.4 ITW Switches Electromechanical Switch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.11 Honeywell

2.11.1 Honeywell Details

2.11.2 Honeywell Major Business

2.11.3 Honeywell Electromechanical Switch Product and Services

2.11.4 Honeywell Electromechanical Switch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.12 NKK Switches

2.12.1 NKK Switches Details

2.12.2 NKK Switches Major Business

2.12.3 NKK Switches Electromechanical Switch Product and Services

2.12.4 NKK Switches Electromechanical Switch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.13 CTS

2.13.1 CTS Details

2.13.2 CTS Major Business

2.13.3 CTS Electromechanical Switch Product and Services

2.13.4 CTS Electromechanical Switch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.14 OTTO

2.14.1 OTTO Details

2.14.2 OTTO Major Business

2.14.3 OTTO Electromechanical Switch Product and Services

2.14.4 OTTO Electromechanical Switch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.15 Coto Technology

2.15.1 Coto Technology Details

2.15.2 Coto Technology Major Business

2.15.3 Coto Technology Electromechanical Switch Product and Services

2.15.4 Coto Technology Electromechanical Switch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.16 E-Switch

2.16.1 E-Switch Details

2.16.2 E-Switch Major Business

2.16.3 E-Switch Electromechanical Switch Product and Services

2.16.4 E-Switch Electromechanical Switch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.17 Grayhill

2.17.1 Grayhill Details

2.17.2 Grayhill Major Business

2.17.3 Grayhill Electromechanical Switch Product and Services

2.17.4 Grayhill Electromechanical Switch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.18 ELMA

2.18.1 ELMA Details

2.18.2 ELMA Major Business

2.18.3 ELMA Electromechanical Switch Product and Services

2.18.4 ELMA Electromechanical Switch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.19 Electroswitch

2.19.1 Electroswitch Details

2.19.2 Electroswitch Major Business

2.19.3 Electroswitch Electromechanical Switch Product and Services

2.19.4 Electroswitch Electromechanical Switch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.20 TOPLY

2.20.1 TOPLY Details

2.20.2 TOPLY Major Business

2.20.3 TOPLY Electromechanical Switch Product and Services

2.20.4 TOPLY Electromechanical Switch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3 Electromechanical Switch Breakdown Data by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Electromechanical Switch Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.2 Global Electromechanical Switch Revenue by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Electromechanical Switch

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Electromechanical Switch Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.4.2 Top 6 Electromechanical Switch Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.5 Global Electromechanical Switch Production Capacity by Company: 2021 VS 2022

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Electromechanical Switch Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Electromechanical Switch Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Electromechanical Switch Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

4.1.2 Global Electromechanical Switch Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

4.2 North America Electromechanical Switch Revenue (2017-2028)

4.3 Europe Electromechanical Switch Revenue (2017-2028)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Electromechanical Switch Revenue (2017-2028)

4.5 South America Electromechanical Switch Revenue (2017-2028)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Electromechanical Switch Revenue (2017-2028)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Electromechanical Switch Sales in Volume by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Electromechanical Switch Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Electromechanical Switch Price by Type (2017-2028)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Electromechanical Switch Sales in Volume by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Electromechanical Switch Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Electromechanical Switch Price by Application (2017-2028)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Electromechanical Switch Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Electromechanical Switch Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Electromechanical Switch Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Electromechanical Switch Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Electromechanical Switch Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Electromechanical Switch Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Electromechanical Switch Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Electromechanical Switch Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Electromechanical Switch Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Electromechanical Switch Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9 Asia-Pacific by Region, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Electromechanical Switch Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Electromechanical Switch Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Electromechanical Switch Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Electromechanical Switch Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Electromechanical Switch Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10 South America by Region, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Electromechanical Switch Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 South America Electromechanical Switch Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 South America Electromechanical Switch Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Electromechanical Switch Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 South America Electromechanical Switch Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Electromechanical Switch Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Electromechanical Switch Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Electromechanical Switch Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Electromechanical Switch Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Electromechanical Switch Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

12 Raw Material and Industry Chain

12.1 Raw Material of Electromechanical Switch and Key Manufacturers

12.2 Manufacturing Costs Percentage of Electromechanical Switch

12.3 Electromechanical Switch Production Process

12.4 Electromechanical Switch Industrial Chain

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Electromechanical Switch Typical Distributors

13.3 Electromechanical Switch Typical Customers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Process and Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. GlobalInfoResearch will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

WeChat: 17665052062

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG