Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Survey Report 2021

The Horizontal Directional Drilling market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Horizontal Directional Drilling market size is estimated to be worth US$ 817.7 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1016.5 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.2% during review period. Oil and Gas accounting for % of the Horizontal Directional Drilling global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a % CAGR in next six years. While Small HDD segment is altered to a % CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

Global key manufacturers of Horizontal Directional Drilling include Charles Machine Works, XCMG, Vermeer, Goodeng Machine, and Herrenknecht AG, etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.

Market segmentation

Horizontal Directional Drilling market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market segment by Type, covers

Small HDD

Medium HDD

Large HDD

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Oil and Gas

Telecommunication

Water Sypply and Sewer Network

Power Industry

Others

The key market players for global Horizontal Directional Drilling market are listed below:

Charles Machine Works

XCMG

Vermeer

Goodeng Machine

Herrenknecht AG

Dilong

Drillto

DW/TXS

CHTC JOVE

Huanghai

TRACTO-TECHNIK

Guangxi Huali

Barbco

Terra

Prime Drilling

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Horizontal Directional Drilling product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Horizontal Directional Drilling, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Horizontal Directional Drilling from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Horizontal Directional Drilling competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Horizontal Directional Drilling breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, end user, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Horizontal Directional Drilling market forecast, by regions, type and end user, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Horizontal Directional Drilling.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Horizontal Directional Drilling sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Horizontal Directional Drilling Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Revenue by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.2.2 Small HDD

1.2.3 Medium HDD

1.2.4 Large HDD

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Revenue by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.3.2 Oil and Gas

1.3.3 Telecommunication

1.3.4 Water Sypply and Sewer Network

1.3.5 Power Industry

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales in Value (2017 & 2021 & 2028)

1.4.2 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales in Volume (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Price (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Total Production Capacity (2017-2028)

1.5.2 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Drivers

1.6.2 Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Restraints

1.6.3 Horizontal Directional Drilling Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Charles Machine Works

2.1.1 Charles Machine Works Details

2.1.2 Charles Machine Works Major Business

2.1.3 Charles Machine Works Horizontal Directional Drilling Product and Services

2.1.4 Charles Machine Works Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.2 XCMG

2.2.1 XCMG Details

2.2.2 XCMG Major Business

2.2.3 XCMG Horizontal Directional Drilling Product and Services

2.2.4 XCMG Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.3 Vermeer

2.3.1 Vermeer Details

2.3.2 Vermeer Major Business

2.3.3 Vermeer Horizontal Directional Drilling Product and Services

2.3.4 Vermeer Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.4 Goodeng Machine

2.4.1 Goodeng Machine Details

2.4.2 Goodeng Machine Major Business

2.4.3 Goodeng Machine Horizontal Directional Drilling Product and Services

2.4.4 Goodeng Machine Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.5 Herrenknecht AG

2.5.1 Herrenknecht AG Details

2.5.2 Herrenknecht AG Major Business

2.5.3 Herrenknecht AG Horizontal Directional Drilling Product and Services

2.5.4 Herrenknecht AG Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.6 Dilong

2.6.1 Dilong Details

2.6.2 Dilong Major Business

2.6.3 Dilong Horizontal Directional Drilling Product and Services

2.6.4 Dilong Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.7 Drillto

2.7.1 Drillto Details

2.7.2 Drillto Major Business

2.7.3 Drillto Horizontal Directional Drilling Product and Services

2.7.4 Drillto Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.8 DW/TXS

2.8.1 DW/TXS Details

2.8.2 DW/TXS Major Business

2.8.3 DW/TXS Horizontal Directional Drilling Product and Services

2.8.4 DW/TXS Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.9 CHTC JOVE

2.9.1 CHTC JOVE Details

2.9.2 CHTC JOVE Major Business

2.9.3 CHTC JOVE Horizontal Directional Drilling Product and Services

2.9.4 CHTC JOVE Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.10 Huanghai

2.10.1 Huanghai Details

2.10.2 Huanghai Major Business

2.10.3 Huanghai Horizontal Directional Drilling Product and Services

2.10.4 Huanghai Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.11 TRACTO-TECHNIK

2.11.1 TRACTO-TECHNIK Details

2.11.2 TRACTO-TECHNIK Major Business

2.11.3 TRACTO-TECHNIK Horizontal Directional Drilling Product and Services

2.11.4 TRACTO-TECHNIK Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.12 Guangxi Huali

2.12.1 Guangxi Huali Details

2.12.2 Guangxi Huali Major Business

2.12.3 Guangxi Huali Horizontal Directional Drilling Product and Services

2.12.4 Guangxi Huali Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.13 Barbco

2.13.1 Barbco Details

2.13.2 Barbco Major Business

2.13.3 Barbco Horizontal Directional Drilling Product and Services

2.13.4 Barbco Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.14 Terra

2.14.1 Terra Details

2.14.2 Terra Major Business

2.14.3 Terra Horizontal Directional Drilling Product and Services

2.14.4 Terra Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.15 Prime Drilling

2.15.1 Prime Drilling Details

2.15.2 Prime Drilling Major Business

2.15.3 Prime Drilling Horizontal Directional Drilling Product and Services

2.15.4 Prime Drilling Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3 Horizontal Directional Drilling Breakdown Data by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.2 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Revenue by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Horizontal Directional Drilling

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Horizontal Directional Drilling Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.4.2 Top 6 Horizontal Directional Drilling Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.5 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Production Capacity by Company: 2021 VS 2022

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Horizontal Directional Drilling Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

4.1.2 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

4.2 North America Horizontal Directional Drilling Revenue (2017-2028)

4.3 Europe Horizontal Directional Drilling Revenue (2017-2028)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Horizontal Directional Drilling Revenue (2017-2028)

4.5 South America Horizontal Directional Drilling Revenue (2017-2028)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Horizontal Directional Drilling Revenue (2017-2028)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales in Volume by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Price by Type (2017-2028)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales in Volume by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Price by Application (2017-2028)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Horizontal Directional Drilling Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Horizontal Directional Drilling Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9 Asia-Pacific by Region, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Horizontal Directional Drilling Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10 South America by Region, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 South America Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 South America Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 South America Horizontal Directional Drilling Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Horizontal Directional Drilling Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

12 Raw Material and Industry Chain

12.1 Raw Material of Horizontal Directional Drilling and Key Manufacturers

12.2 Manufacturing Costs Percentage of Horizontal Directional Drilling

12.3 Horizontal Directional Drilling Production Process

12.4 Horizontal Directional Drilling Industrial Chain

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Horizontal Directional Drilling Typical Distributors

13.3 Horizontal Directional Drilling Typical Customers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Process and Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. GlobalInfoResearch will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

WeChat: 17665052062

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG