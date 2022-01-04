Plant Growth Regulators Market Latest Research Report, Size predicts Favorable Growth and Forecast Analysis 2021-2026

The Plant Growth Regulators market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Plant Growth Regulators market size is estimated to be worth US$ 107.2 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 124.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.1% during review period. Cereals & Grains accounting for % of the Plant Growth Regulators global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a % CAGR in next six years. While Auxins segment is altered to a % CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

Global key manufacturers of Plant Growth Regulators include Valent, Fine Americas, FMC, Syngenta, and Bayer CropScience, etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.

Market segmentation

Plant Growth Regulators market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market segment by Type, covers

Auxins

Cytokinins

Gibberellins

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Oilseeds & Pulses

Turfs

Ornamentals

The key market players for global Plant Growth Regulators market are listed below:

Valent

Fine Americas

FMC

Syngenta

Bayer CropScience

DuPont

GroSpurt

Basf

Amvac

Arysta LifeScience

Acadian Seaplants

Helena Chemical

Agri-Growth International

Nufarm

Zhejiang Qianjiang Biochemical

Shanghai Tongrui Biotech

Jiangxi Xinruifeng Biochemical

Sichuan Longmang Fusheng Biotech

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Plant Growth Regulators product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Plant Growth Regulators, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Plant Growth Regulators from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Plant Growth Regulators competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Plant Growth Regulators breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, end user, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Plant Growth Regulators market forecast, by regions, type and end user, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Plant Growth Regulators.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Plant Growth Regulators sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Plant Growth Regulators Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Plant Growth Regulators Revenue by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.2.2 Auxins

1.2.3 Cytokinins

1.2.4 Gibberellins

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Plant Growth Regulators Revenue by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.3.2 Cereals & Grains

1.3.3 Fruits & Vegetables

1.3.4 Oilseeds & Pulses

1.3.5 Turfs

1.3.6 Ornamentals

1.4 Global Plant Growth Regulators Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Plant Growth Regulators Sales in Value (2017 & 2021 & 2028)

1.4.2 Global Plant Growth Regulators Sales in Volume (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Plant Growth Regulators Price (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Plant Growth Regulators Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Plant Growth Regulators Total Production Capacity (2017-2028)

1.5.2 Global Plant Growth Regulators Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Plant Growth Regulators Market Drivers

1.6.2 Plant Growth Regulators Market Restraints

1.6.3 Plant Growth Regulators Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Valent

2.1.1 Valent Details

2.1.2 Valent Major Business

2.1.3 Valent Plant Growth Regulators Product and Services

2.1.4 Valent Plant Growth Regulators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.2 Fine Americas

2.2.1 Fine Americas Details

2.2.2 Fine Americas Major Business

2.2.3 Fine Americas Plant Growth Regulators Product and Services

2.2.4 Fine Americas Plant Growth Regulators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.3 FMC

2.3.1 FMC Details

2.3.2 FMC Major Business

2.3.3 FMC Plant Growth Regulators Product and Services

2.3.4 FMC Plant Growth Regulators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.4 Syngenta

2.4.1 Syngenta Details

2.4.2 Syngenta Major Business

2.4.3 Syngenta Plant Growth Regulators Product and Services

2.4.4 Syngenta Plant Growth Regulators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.5 Bayer CropScience

2.5.1 Bayer CropScience Details

2.5.2 Bayer CropScience Major Business

2.5.3 Bayer CropScience Plant Growth Regulators Product and Services

2.5.4 Bayer CropScience Plant Growth Regulators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.6 DuPont

2.6.1 DuPont Details

2.6.2 DuPont Major Business

2.6.3 DuPont Plant Growth Regulators Product and Services

2.6.4 DuPont Plant Growth Regulators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.7 GroSpurt

2.7.1 GroSpurt Details

2.7.2 GroSpurt Major Business

2.7.3 GroSpurt Plant Growth Regulators Product and Services

2.7.4 GroSpurt Plant Growth Regulators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.8 Basf

2.8.1 Basf Details

2.8.2 Basf Major Business

2.8.3 Basf Plant Growth Regulators Product and Services

2.8.4 Basf Plant Growth Regulators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.9 Amvac

2.9.1 Amvac Details

2.9.2 Amvac Major Business

2.9.3 Amvac Plant Growth Regulators Product and Services

2.9.4 Amvac Plant Growth Regulators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.10 Arysta LifeScience

2.10.1 Arysta LifeScience Details

2.10.2 Arysta LifeScience Major Business

2.10.3 Arysta LifeScience Plant Growth Regulators Product and Services

2.10.4 Arysta LifeScience Plant Growth Regulators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.11 Acadian Seaplants

2.11.1 Acadian Seaplants Details

2.11.2 Acadian Seaplants Major Business

2.11.3 Acadian Seaplants Plant Growth Regulators Product and Services

2.11.4 Acadian Seaplants Plant Growth Regulators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.12 Helena Chemical

2.12.1 Helena Chemical Details

2.12.2 Helena Chemical Major Business

2.12.3 Helena Chemical Plant Growth Regulators Product and Services

2.12.4 Helena Chemical Plant Growth Regulators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.13 Agri-Growth International

2.13.1 Agri-Growth International Details

2.13.2 Agri-Growth International Major Business

2.13.3 Agri-Growth International Plant Growth Regulators Product and Services

2.13.4 Agri-Growth International Plant Growth Regulators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.14 Nufarm

2.14.1 Nufarm Details

2.14.2 Nufarm Major Business

2.14.3 Nufarm Plant Growth Regulators Product and Services

2.14.4 Nufarm Plant Growth Regulators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.15 Zhejiang Qianjiang Biochemical

2.15.1 Zhejiang Qianjiang Biochemical Details

2.15.2 Zhejiang Qianjiang Biochemical Major Business

2.15.3 Zhejiang Qianjiang Biochemical Plant Growth Regulators Product and Services

2.15.4 Zhejiang Qianjiang Biochemical Plant Growth Regulators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.16 Shanghai Tongrui Biotech

2.16.1 Shanghai Tongrui Biotech Details

2.16.2 Shanghai Tongrui Biotech Major Business

2.16.3 Shanghai Tongrui Biotech Plant Growth Regulators Product and Services

2.16.4 Shanghai Tongrui Biotech Plant Growth Regulators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.17 Jiangxi Xinruifeng Biochemical

2.17.1 Jiangxi Xinruifeng Biochemical Details

2.17.2 Jiangxi Xinruifeng Biochemical Major Business

2.17.3 Jiangxi Xinruifeng Biochemical Plant Growth Regulators Product and Services

2.17.4 Jiangxi Xinruifeng Biochemical Plant Growth Regulators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.18 Sichuan Longmang Fusheng Biotech

2.18.1 Sichuan Longmang Fusheng Biotech Details

2.18.2 Sichuan Longmang Fusheng Biotech Major Business

2.18.3 Sichuan Longmang Fusheng Biotech Plant Growth Regulators Product and Services

2.18.4 Sichuan Longmang Fusheng Biotech Plant Growth Regulators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3 Plant Growth Regulators Breakdown Data by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Plant Growth Regulators Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.2 Global Plant Growth Regulators Revenue by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Plant Growth Regulators

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Plant Growth Regulators Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.4.2 Top 6 Plant Growth Regulators Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.5 Global Plant Growth Regulators Production Capacity by Company: 2021 VS 2022

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Plant Growth Regulators Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Plant Growth Regulators Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Plant Growth Regulators Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

4.1.2 Global Plant Growth Regulators Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

4.2 North America Plant Growth Regulators Revenue (2017-2028)

4.3 Europe Plant Growth Regulators Revenue (2017-2028)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Plant Growth Regulators Revenue (2017-2028)

4.5 South America Plant Growth Regulators Revenue (2017-2028)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Plant Growth Regulators Revenue (2017-2028)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Plant Growth Regulators Sales in Volume by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Plant Growth Regulators Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Plant Growth Regulators Price by Type (2017-2028)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Plant Growth Regulators Sales in Volume by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Plant Growth Regulators Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Plant Growth Regulators Price by Application (2017-2028)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Plant Growth Regulators Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Plant Growth Regulators Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Plant Growth Regulators Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Plant Growth Regulators Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Plant Growth Regulators Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Plant Growth Regulators Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Plant Growth Regulators Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Plant Growth Regulators Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Plant Growth Regulators Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Plant Growth Regulators Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9 Asia-Pacific by Region, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Plant Growth Regulators Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Plant Growth Regulators Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Plant Growth Regulators Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Plant Growth Regulators Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Plant Growth Regulators Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10 South America by Region, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Plant Growth Regulators Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 South America Plant Growth Regulators Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 South America Plant Growth Regulators Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Plant Growth Regulators Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 South America Plant Growth Regulators Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Plant Growth Regulators Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Plant Growth Regulators Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Plant Growth Regulators Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Plant Growth Regulators Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Plant Growth Regulators Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

12 Raw Material and Industry Chain

12.1 Raw Material of Plant Growth Regulators and Key Manufacturers

12.2 Manufacturing Costs Percentage of Plant Growth Regulators

12.3 Plant Growth Regulators Production Process

12.4 Plant Growth Regulators Industrial Chain

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Plant Growth Regulators Typical Distributors

13.3 Plant Growth Regulators Typical Customers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Process and Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. GlobalInfoResearch will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

WeChat: 17665052062

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG