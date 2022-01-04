Topical Skin Adhesive Market Forecast, Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2026

The Topical Skin Adhesive market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Topical Skin Adhesive market size is estimated to be worth US$ 649.9 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1075.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.5% during review period. Integumentary System Surgery accounting for % of the Topical Skin Adhesive global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a % CAGR in next six years. While 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive segment is altered to a % CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

Global key manufacturers of Topical Skin Adhesive include J&J (Ethicon), Medtronic, Advanced Medical Solutions, Medline, and B. Braun (Aesculap), etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.

Market segmentation

Topical Skin Adhesive market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market segment by Type, covers

2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive

N-2-Butyl-Cyanoacrylate Adhesive

2-Ethyl-Cyanoacrylate Adhesive

2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate & N-2-Butyl-Cyanoacrylate

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Integumentary System Surgery

Minimally Invasive Surgery

Others

The key market players for global Topical Skin Adhesive market are listed below:

J&J (Ethicon)

Medtronic

Advanced Medical Solutions

Medline

B. Braun (Aesculap)

Chemence Medical

Adhezion Biomedical

Compont Medical Devices

GluStitch

Meyer-Haake

Cartell Chemical

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Topical Skin Adhesive product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Topical Skin Adhesive, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Topical Skin Adhesive from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Topical Skin Adhesive competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Topical Skin Adhesive breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, end user, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Topical Skin Adhesive market forecast, by regions, type and end user, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Topical Skin Adhesive.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Topical Skin Adhesive sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Topical Skin Adhesive Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Topical Skin Adhesive Revenue by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.2.2 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive

1.2.3 N-2-Butyl-Cyanoacrylate Adhesive

1.2.4 2-Ethyl-Cyanoacrylate Adhesive

1.2.5 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate & N-2-Butyl-Cyanoacrylate

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Topical Skin Adhesive Revenue by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.3.2 Integumentary System Surgery

1.3.3 Minimally Invasive Surgery

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Topical Skin Adhesive Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Topical Skin Adhesive Sales in Value (2017 & 2021 & 2028)

1.4.2 Global Topical Skin Adhesive Sales in Volume (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Topical Skin Adhesive Price (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Topical Skin Adhesive Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Topical Skin Adhesive Total Production Capacity (2017-2028)

1.5.2 Global Topical Skin Adhesive Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Topical Skin Adhesive Market Drivers

1.6.2 Topical Skin Adhesive Market Restraints

1.6.3 Topical Skin Adhesive Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 J&J (Ethicon)

2.1.1 J&J (Ethicon) Details

2.1.2 J&J (Ethicon) Major Business

2.1.3 J&J (Ethicon) Topical Skin Adhesive Product and Services

2.1.4 J&J (Ethicon) Topical Skin Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.2 Medtronic

2.2.1 Medtronic Details

2.2.2 Medtronic Major Business

2.2.3 Medtronic Topical Skin Adhesive Product and Services

2.2.4 Medtronic Topical Skin Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.3 Advanced Medical Solutions

2.3.1 Advanced Medical Solutions Details

2.3.2 Advanced Medical Solutions Major Business

2.3.3 Advanced Medical Solutions Topical Skin Adhesive Product and Services

2.3.4 Advanced Medical Solutions Topical Skin Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.4 Medline

2.4.1 Medline Details

2.4.2 Medline Major Business

2.4.3 Medline Topical Skin Adhesive Product and Services

2.4.4 Medline Topical Skin Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.5 B. Braun (Aesculap)

2.5.1 B. Braun (Aesculap) Details

2.5.2 B. Braun (Aesculap) Major Business

2.5.3 B. Braun (Aesculap) Topical Skin Adhesive Product and Services

2.5.4 B. Braun (Aesculap) Topical Skin Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.6 Chemence Medical

2.6.1 Chemence Medical Details

2.6.2 Chemence Medical Major Business

2.6.3 Chemence Medical Topical Skin Adhesive Product and Services

2.6.4 Chemence Medical Topical Skin Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.7 Adhezion Biomedical

2.7.1 Adhezion Biomedical Details

2.7.2 Adhezion Biomedical Major Business

2.7.3 Adhezion Biomedical Topical Skin Adhesive Product and Services

2.7.4 Adhezion Biomedical Topical Skin Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.8 Compont Medical Devices

2.8.1 Compont Medical Devices Details

2.8.2 Compont Medical Devices Major Business

2.8.3 Compont Medical Devices Topical Skin Adhesive Product and Services

2.8.4 Compont Medical Devices Topical Skin Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.9 GluStitch

2.9.1 GluStitch Details

2.9.2 GluStitch Major Business

2.9.3 GluStitch Topical Skin Adhesive Product and Services

2.9.4 GluStitch Topical Skin Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.10 Meyer-Haake

2.10.1 Meyer-Haake Details

2.10.2 Meyer-Haake Major Business

2.10.3 Meyer-Haake Topical Skin Adhesive Product and Services

2.10.4 Meyer-Haake Topical Skin Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.11 Cartell Chemical

2.11.1 Cartell Chemical Details

2.11.2 Cartell Chemical Major Business

2.11.3 Cartell Chemical Topical Skin Adhesive Product and Services

2.11.4 Cartell Chemical Topical Skin Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3 Topical Skin Adhesive Breakdown Data by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Topical Skin Adhesive Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.2 Global Topical Skin Adhesive Revenue by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Topical Skin Adhesive

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Topical Skin Adhesive Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.4.2 Top 6 Topical Skin Adhesive Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.5 Global Topical Skin Adhesive Production Capacity by Company: 2021 VS 2022

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Topical Skin Adhesive Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Topical Skin Adhesive Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Topical Skin Adhesive Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

4.1.2 Global Topical Skin Adhesive Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

4.2 North America Topical Skin Adhesive Revenue (2017-2028)

4.3 Europe Topical Skin Adhesive Revenue (2017-2028)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Topical Skin Adhesive Revenue (2017-2028)

4.5 South America Topical Skin Adhesive Revenue (2017-2028)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Topical Skin Adhesive Revenue (2017-2028)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Topical Skin Adhesive Sales in Volume by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Topical Skin Adhesive Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Topical Skin Adhesive Price by Type (2017-2028)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Topical Skin Adhesive Sales in Volume by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Topical Skin Adhesive Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Topical Skin Adhesive Price by Application (2017-2028)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Topical Skin Adhesive Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Topical Skin Adhesive Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Topical Skin Adhesive Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Topical Skin Adhesive Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Topical Skin Adhesive Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Topical Skin Adhesive Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Topical Skin Adhesive Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Topical Skin Adhesive Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Topical Skin Adhesive Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Topical Skin Adhesive Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9 Asia-Pacific by Region, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Topical Skin Adhesive Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Topical Skin Adhesive Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Topical Skin Adhesive Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Topical Skin Adhesive Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Topical Skin Adhesive Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10 South America by Region, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Topical Skin Adhesive Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 South America Topical Skin Adhesive Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 South America Topical Skin Adhesive Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Topical Skin Adhesive Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 South America Topical Skin Adhesive Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Topical Skin Adhesive Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Topical Skin Adhesive Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Topical Skin Adhesive Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Topical Skin Adhesive Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Topical Skin Adhesive Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

12 Raw Material and Industry Chain

12.1 Raw Material of Topical Skin Adhesive and Key Manufacturers

12.2 Manufacturing Costs Percentage of Topical Skin Adhesive

12.3 Topical Skin Adhesive Production Process

12.4 Topical Skin Adhesive Industrial Chain

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Topical Skin Adhesive Typical Distributors

13.3 Topical Skin Adhesive Typical Customers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Process and Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

