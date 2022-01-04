Global Hand Soldering Market Research Report 2021

The Hand Soldering market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Hand Soldering market size is estimated to be worth US$ 365 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 447.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.0% during review period. Electronics Manufacturing accounting for % of the Hand Soldering global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a % CAGR in next six years. While Soldering Iron segment is altered to a % CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

Global key manufacturers of Hand Soldering include Weller (Apex Tool Group), QUICK Soldering, JBC, Kurtz Ersa, and HAKKO, etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.

Market segmentation

Hand Soldering market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market segment by Type, covers

Soldering Iron

Soldering Stations

Others

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Electronics Manufacturing

Electronics Repairing

The key market players for global Hand Soldering market are listed below:

Weller (Apex Tool Group)

QUICK Soldering

JBC

Kurtz Ersa

HAKKO

Hexacon

GOOT (Taiyo Electric)

OK International

JAPAN UNIX

PACE

ATTEN

EDSYN

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Hand Soldering product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Hand Soldering, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Hand Soldering from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Hand Soldering competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Hand Soldering breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, end user, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Hand Soldering market forecast, by regions, type and end user, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Hand Soldering.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Hand Soldering sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Hand Soldering Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Hand Soldering Revenue by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.2.2 Soldering Iron

1.2.3 Soldering Stations

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Hand Soldering Revenue by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.3.2 Electronics Manufacturing

1.3.3 Electronics Repairing

1.4 Global Hand Soldering Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Hand Soldering Sales in Value (2017 & 2021 & 2028)

1.4.2 Global Hand Soldering Sales in Volume (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Hand Soldering Price (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Hand Soldering Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Hand Soldering Total Production Capacity (2017-2028)

1.5.2 Global Hand Soldering Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Hand Soldering Market Drivers

1.6.2 Hand Soldering Market Restraints

1.6.3 Hand Soldering Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Weller (Apex Tool Group)

2.1.1 Weller (Apex Tool Group) Details

2.1.2 Weller (Apex Tool Group) Major Business

2.1.3 Weller (Apex Tool Group) Hand Soldering Product and Services

2.1.4 Weller (Apex Tool Group) Hand Soldering Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.2 QUICK Soldering

2.2.1 QUICK Soldering Details

2.2.2 QUICK Soldering Major Business

2.2.3 QUICK Soldering Hand Soldering Product and Services

2.2.4 QUICK Soldering Hand Soldering Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.3 JBC

2.3.1 JBC Details

2.3.2 JBC Major Business

2.3.3 JBC Hand Soldering Product and Services

2.3.4 JBC Hand Soldering Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.4 Kurtz Ersa

2.4.1 Kurtz Ersa Details

2.4.2 Kurtz Ersa Major Business

2.4.3 Kurtz Ersa Hand Soldering Product and Services

2.4.4 Kurtz Ersa Hand Soldering Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.5 HAKKO

2.5.1 HAKKO Details

2.5.2 HAKKO Major Business

2.5.3 HAKKO Hand Soldering Product and Services

2.5.4 HAKKO Hand Soldering Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.6 Hexacon

2.6.1 Hexacon Details

2.6.2 Hexacon Major Business

2.6.3 Hexacon Hand Soldering Product and Services

2.6.4 Hexacon Hand Soldering Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.7 GOOT (Taiyo Electric)

2.7.1 GOOT (Taiyo Electric) Details

2.7.2 GOOT (Taiyo Electric) Major Business

2.7.3 GOOT (Taiyo Electric) Hand Soldering Product and Services

2.7.4 GOOT (Taiyo Electric) Hand Soldering Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.8 OK International

2.8.1 OK International Details

2.8.2 OK International Major Business

2.8.3 OK International Hand Soldering Product and Services

2.8.4 OK International Hand Soldering Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.9 JAPAN UNIX

2.9.1 JAPAN UNIX Details

2.9.2 JAPAN UNIX Major Business

2.9.3 JAPAN UNIX Hand Soldering Product and Services

2.9.4 JAPAN UNIX Hand Soldering Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.10 PACE

2.10.1 PACE Details

2.10.2 PACE Major Business

2.10.3 PACE Hand Soldering Product and Services

2.10.4 PACE Hand Soldering Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.11 ATTEN

2.11.1 ATTEN Details

2.11.2 ATTEN Major Business

2.11.3 ATTEN Hand Soldering Product and Services

2.11.4 ATTEN Hand Soldering Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.12 EDSYN

2.12.1 EDSYN Details

2.12.2 EDSYN Major Business

2.12.3 EDSYN Hand Soldering Product and Services

2.12.4 EDSYN Hand Soldering Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3 Hand Soldering Breakdown Data by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Hand Soldering Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.2 Global Hand Soldering Revenue by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Hand Soldering

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Hand Soldering Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.4.2 Top 6 Hand Soldering Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.5 Global Hand Soldering Production Capacity by Company: 2021 VS 2022

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Hand Soldering Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Hand Soldering Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Hand Soldering Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

4.1.2 Global Hand Soldering Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

4.2 North America Hand Soldering Revenue (2017-2028)

4.3 Europe Hand Soldering Revenue (2017-2028)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Hand Soldering Revenue (2017-2028)

4.5 South America Hand Soldering Revenue (2017-2028)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Hand Soldering Revenue (2017-2028)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Hand Soldering Sales in Volume by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Hand Soldering Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Hand Soldering Price by Type (2017-2028)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Hand Soldering Sales in Volume by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Hand Soldering Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Hand Soldering Price by Application (2017-2028)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Hand Soldering Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Hand Soldering Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Hand Soldering Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Hand Soldering Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Hand Soldering Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Hand Soldering Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Hand Soldering Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Hand Soldering Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Hand Soldering Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Hand Soldering Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9 Asia-Pacific by Region, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Hand Soldering Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Hand Soldering Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Hand Soldering Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Hand Soldering Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Hand Soldering Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10 South America by Region, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Hand Soldering Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 South America Hand Soldering Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 South America Hand Soldering Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Hand Soldering Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 South America Hand Soldering Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Hand Soldering Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Hand Soldering Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Hand Soldering Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Hand Soldering Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Hand Soldering Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

12 Raw Material and Industry Chain

12.1 Raw Material of Hand Soldering and Key Manufacturers

12.2 Manufacturing Costs Percentage of Hand Soldering

12.3 Hand Soldering Production Process

12.4 Hand Soldering Industrial Chain

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Hand Soldering Typical Distributors

13.3 Hand Soldering Typical Customers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Process and Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

