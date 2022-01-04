LED Production Equipment Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2021

The LED Production Equipment market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global LED Production Equipment market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1678.7 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 2212 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.0% during review period. LED accounting for % of the LED Production Equipment global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a % CAGR in next six years. While MOCVD Equipment segment is altered to a % CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

Global key companies of LED Production Equipment include ASM Pacific Technology, Veeco Instruments, Jusung Engineering, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, and NAURA Technology Group, etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.

Market segmentation

LED Production Equipment market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for revenue by Type and by Application. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market segment by Type, covers

MOCVD Equipment

Lithography Equipment

Dry Etch Equipment

PECVD Equipment

PVD Equipment

Back- end LED Production Equipment

Market segment by Application, can be divided into

LED

OLED

Market segment by players, this report covers

ASM Pacific Technology

Veeco Instruments

Jusung Engineering

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

NAURA Technology Group

EV Group (EVG)

Aixtron

Xin Yi Chang Automatic Equipment

Daitron Co.,Ltd

Wuhan HGLaser Engineering

Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment (Group)

Delphi Laser

FSE Corporation (Fulintec)

Altatech

Dai Nippon Kaken (DNK)

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe LED Production Equipment product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of LED Production Equipment, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of LED Production Equipment from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the LED Production Equipment competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the LED Production Equipment breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, end user, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and LED Production Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and end user, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of LED Production Equipment.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe LED Production Equipment sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of LED Production Equipment

1.2 Classification of LED Production Equipment by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global LED Production Equipment Market Size by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.2.2 Global LED Production Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type in 2021

1.2.3 MOCVD Equipment

1.2.4 Lithography Equipment

1.2.5 Dry Etch Equipment

1.2.6 PECVD Equipment

1.2.7 PVD Equipment

1.2.8 Back- end LED Production Equipment

1.3 Global LED Production Equipment Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global LED Production Equipment Market Size by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.3.2 LED

1.3.3 OLED

1.4 Global LED Production Equipment Market Size & Forecast

1.5 Global LED Production Equipment Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.5.1 Global LED Production Equipment Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 Global LED Production Equipment Market Size by Region, (2017-2022)

1.5.3 North America LED Production Equipment Market Size and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5.4 Europe LED Production Equipment Market Size and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Asia-Pacific LED Production Equipment Market Size and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5.6 South America LED Production Equipment Market Size and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5.7 Middle East and Africa LED Production Equipment Market Size and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 LED Production Equipment Market Drivers

1.6.2 LED Production Equipment Market Restraints

1.6.3 LED Production Equipment Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 ASM Pacific Technology

2.1.1 ASM Pacific Technology Details

2.1.2 ASM Pacific Technology Major Business

2.1.3 ASM Pacific Technology LED Production Equipment Product and Solutions

2.1.4 ASM Pacific Technology LED Production Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.1.5 ASM Pacific Technology Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.2 Veeco Instruments

2.2.1 Veeco Instruments Details

2.2.2 Veeco Instruments Major Business

2.2.3 Veeco Instruments LED Production Equipment Product and Solutions

2.2.4 Veeco Instruments LED Production Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.2.5 Veeco Instruments Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.3 Jusung Engineering

2.3.1 Jusung Engineering Details

2.3.2 Jusung Engineering Major Business

2.3.3 Jusung Engineering LED Production Equipment Product and Solutions

2.3.4 Jusung Engineering LED Production Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.3.5 Jusung Engineering Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.4 Taiyo Nippon Sanso

2.4.1 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Details

2.4.2 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Major Business

2.4.3 Taiyo Nippon Sanso LED Production Equipment Product and Solutions

2.4.4 Taiyo Nippon Sanso LED Production Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.4.5 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.5 NAURA Technology Group

2.5.1 NAURA Technology Group Details

2.5.2 NAURA Technology Group Major Business

2.5.3 NAURA Technology Group LED Production Equipment Product and Solutions

2.5.4 NAURA Technology Group LED Production Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.5.5 NAURA Technology Group Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.6 EV Group (EVG)

2.6.1 EV Group (EVG) Details

2.6.2 EV Group (EVG) Major Business

2.6.3 EV Group (EVG) LED Production Equipment Product and Solutions

2.6.4 EV Group (EVG) LED Production Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.6.5 EV Group (EVG) Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.7 Aixtron

2.7.1 Aixtron Details

2.7.2 Aixtron Major Business

2.7.3 Aixtron LED Production Equipment Product and Solutions

2.7.4 Aixtron LED Production Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.7.5 Aixtron Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.8 Xin Yi Chang Automatic Equipment

2.8.1 Xin Yi Chang Automatic Equipment Details

2.8.2 Xin Yi Chang Automatic Equipment Major Business

2.8.3 Xin Yi Chang Automatic Equipment LED Production Equipment Product and Solutions

2.8.4 Xin Yi Chang Automatic Equipment LED Production Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.8.5 Xin Yi Chang Automatic Equipment Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.9 Daitron Co.,Ltd

2.9.1 Daitron Co.,Ltd Details

2.9.2 Daitron Co.,Ltd Major Business

2.9.3 Daitron Co.,Ltd LED Production Equipment Product and Solutions

2.9.4 Daitron Co.,Ltd LED Production Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.9.5 Daitron Co.,Ltd Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.10 Wuhan HGLaser Engineering

2.10.1 Wuhan HGLaser Engineering Details

2.10.2 Wuhan HGLaser Engineering Major Business

2.10.3 Wuhan HGLaser Engineering LED Production Equipment Product and Solutions

2.10.4 Wuhan HGLaser Engineering LED Production Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.10.5 Wuhan HGLaser Engineering Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.11 Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment (Group)

2.11.1 Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment (Group) Details

2.11.2 Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment (Group) Major Business

2.11.3 Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment (Group) LED Production Equipment Product and Solutions

2.11.4 Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment (Group) LED Production Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.11.5 Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment (Group) Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.12 Delphi Laser

2.12.1 Delphi Laser Details

2.12.2 Delphi Laser Major Business

2.12.3 Delphi Laser LED Production Equipment Product and Solutions

2.12.4 Delphi Laser LED Production Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.12.5 Delphi Laser Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.13 FSE Corporation (Fulintec)

2.13.1 FSE Corporation (Fulintec) Details

2.13.2 FSE Corporation (Fulintec) Major Business

2.13.3 FSE Corporation (Fulintec) LED Production Equipment Product and Solutions

2.13.4 FSE Corporation (Fulintec) LED Production Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.13.5 FSE Corporation (Fulintec) Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.14 Altatech

2.14.1 Altatech Details

2.14.2 Altatech Major Business

2.14.3 Altatech LED Production Equipment Product and Solutions

2.14.4 Altatech LED Production Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.14.5 Altatech Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.15 Dai Nippon Kaken (DNK)

2.15.1 Dai Nippon Kaken (DNK) Details

2.15.2 Dai Nippon Kaken (DNK) Major Business

2.15.3 Dai Nippon Kaken (DNK) LED Production Equipment Product and Solutions

2.15.4 Dai Nippon Kaken (DNK) LED Production Equipment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.15.5 Dai Nippon Kaken (DNK) Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global LED Production Equipment Revenue and Share by Players (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 3 LED Production Equipment Players Market Share in 2021

3.2.2 Top 10 LED Production Equipment Players Market Share in 2021

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 LED Production Equipment Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 LED Production Equipment Mergers & Acquisitions

3.5 LED Production Equipment New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global LED Production Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global LED Production Equipment Market Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global LED Production Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global LED Production Equipment Market Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

6 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 North America LED Production Equipment Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

6.2 North America LED Production Equipment Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 North America LED Production Equipment Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America LED Production Equipment Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.2 United States LED Production Equipment Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

6.3.3 Canada LED Production Equipment Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

6.3.4 Mexico LED Production Equipment Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 Europe LED Production Equipment Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe LED Production Equipment Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe LED Production Equipment Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe LED Production Equipment Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 Germany LED Production Equipment Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.3 France LED Production Equipment Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.4 United Kingdom LED Production Equipment Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.5 Russia LED Production Equipment Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.6 Italy LED Production Equipment Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8 Asia-Pacific by Region, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Asia-Pacific LED Production Equipment Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia-Pacific LED Production Equipment Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia-Pacific LED Production Equipment Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific LED Production Equipment Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.2 China LED Production Equipment Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Japan LED Production Equipment Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.4 South Korea LED Production Equipment Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.5 India LED Production Equipment Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.6 Southeast Asia LED Production Equipment Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.7 Australia LED Production Equipment Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9 South America by Country, by Type, and by Application

9.1 South America LED Production Equipment Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 South America LED Production Equipment Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 South America LED Production Equipment Market Size by Country

9.3.1 South America LED Production Equipment Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Brazil LED Production Equipment Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.3 Argentina LED Production Equipment Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

10.1 Middle East & Africa LED Production Equipment Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East & Africa LED Production Equipment Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East & Africa LED Production Equipment Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa LED Production Equipment Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Turkey LED Production Equipment Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Saudi Arabia LED Production Equipment Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10.3.4 UAE LED Production Equipment Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11 Research Findings and Conclusion

12 Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Research Process and Data Source

12.3 Disclaimer

