Global Residential Air Purifiers Market States And Outlook 2022

The Residential Air Purifiers market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.globalinforesearch.com/reports/707166/residential-air-purifiers

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Residential Air Purifiers market size is estimated to be worth US$ 7422 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 10560 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.2% during review period. Living Room accounting for % of the Residential Air Purifiers global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a % CAGR in next six years. While HEPA Air Purifiers segment is altered to a % CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

Global key manufacturers of Residential Air Purifiers include Sharp, Panasonic, Philips, Daikin, and Midea, etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.

Market segmentation

Residential Air Purifiers market is split by Technology and by Application. For the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Technology and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market segment by Technology, covers

HEPA Air Purifiers

Active Carbon Air Purifiers

Electrostatic Precipitator Air Purifiers

Ion and Ozone Generator Air Purifiers

Others Air Purifiers

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Living Room

Bed Room

Kitchen

Others

The key market players for global Residential Air Purifiers market are listed below:

Sharp

Panasonic

Philips

Daikin

Midea

Coway

Electrolux

IQAir

Amway

Whirlpool

Honeywell

Yadu

Samsung

Austin

Blueair

Boneco

Broad

Mfresh

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Residential Air Purifiers product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Residential Air Purifiers, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Residential Air Purifiers from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Residential Air Purifiers competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Residential Air Purifiers breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, end user, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Residential Air Purifiers market forecast, by regions, type and end user, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Residential Air Purifiers.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Residential Air Purifiers sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Residential Air Purifiers Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Technology

1.2.1 Overview: Global Residential Air Purifiers Revenue by Technology: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.2.2 HEPA Air Purifiers

1.2.3 Active Carbon Air Purifiers

1.2.4 Electrostatic Precipitator Air Purifiers

1.2.5 Ion and Ozone Generator Air Purifiers

1.2.6 Others Air Purifiers

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Residential Air Purifiers Revenue by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.3.2 Living Room

1.3.3 Bed Room

1.3.4 Kitchen

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Residential Air Purifiers Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Residential Air Purifiers Sales in Value (2017 & 2021 & 2028)

1.4.2 Global Residential Air Purifiers Sales in Volume (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Residential Air Purifiers Price (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Residential Air Purifiers Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Residential Air Purifiers Total Production Capacity (2017-2028)

1.5.2 Global Residential Air Purifiers Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Residential Air Purifiers Market Drivers

1.6.2 Residential Air Purifiers Market Restraints

1.6.3 Residential Air Purifiers Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Sharp

2.1.1 Sharp Details

2.1.2 Sharp Major Business

2.1.3 Sharp Residential Air Purifiers Product and Services

2.1.4 Sharp Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.2 Panasonic

2.2.1 Panasonic Details

2.2.2 Panasonic Major Business

2.2.3 Panasonic Residential Air Purifiers Product and Services

2.2.4 Panasonic Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.3 Philips

2.3.1 Philips Details

2.3.2 Philips Major Business

2.3.3 Philips Residential Air Purifiers Product and Services

2.3.4 Philips Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.4 Daikin

2.4.1 Daikin Details

2.4.2 Daikin Major Business

2.4.3 Daikin Residential Air Purifiers Product and Services

2.4.4 Daikin Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.5 Midea

2.5.1 Midea Details

2.5.2 Midea Major Business

2.5.3 Midea Residential Air Purifiers Product and Services

2.5.4 Midea Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.6 Coway

2.6.1 Coway Details

2.6.2 Coway Major Business

2.6.3 Coway Residential Air Purifiers Product and Services

2.6.4 Coway Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.7 Electrolux

2.7.1 Electrolux Details

2.7.2 Electrolux Major Business

2.7.3 Electrolux Residential Air Purifiers Product and Services

2.7.4 Electrolux Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.8 IQAir

2.8.1 IQAir Details

2.8.2 IQAir Major Business

2.8.3 IQAir Residential Air Purifiers Product and Services

2.8.4 IQAir Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.9 Amway

2.9.1 Amway Details

2.9.2 Amway Major Business

2.9.3 Amway Residential Air Purifiers Product and Services

2.9.4 Amway Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.10 Whirlpool

2.10.1 Whirlpool Details

2.10.2 Whirlpool Major Business

2.10.3 Whirlpool Residential Air Purifiers Product and Services

2.10.4 Whirlpool Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.11 Honeywell

2.11.1 Honeywell Details

2.11.2 Honeywell Major Business

2.11.3 Honeywell Residential Air Purifiers Product and Services

2.11.4 Honeywell Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.12 Yadu

2.12.1 Yadu Details

2.12.2 Yadu Major Business

2.12.3 Yadu Residential Air Purifiers Product and Services

2.12.4 Yadu Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.13 Samsung

2.13.1 Samsung Details

2.13.2 Samsung Major Business

2.13.3 Samsung Residential Air Purifiers Product and Services

2.13.4 Samsung Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.14 Austin

2.14.1 Austin Details

2.14.2 Austin Major Business

2.14.3 Austin Residential Air Purifiers Product and Services

2.14.4 Austin Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.15 Blueair

2.15.1 Blueair Details

2.15.2 Blueair Major Business

2.15.3 Blueair Residential Air Purifiers Product and Services

2.15.4 Blueair Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.16 Boneco

2.16.1 Boneco Details

2.16.2 Boneco Major Business

2.16.3 Boneco Residential Air Purifiers Product and Services

2.16.4 Boneco Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.17 Broad

2.17.1 Broad Details

2.17.2 Broad Major Business

2.17.3 Broad Residential Air Purifiers Product and Services

2.17.4 Broad Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.18 Mfresh

2.18.1 Mfresh Details

2.18.2 Mfresh Major Business

2.18.3 Mfresh Residential Air Purifiers Product and Services

2.18.4 Mfresh Residential Air Purifiers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3 Residential Air Purifiers Breakdown Data by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Residential Air Purifiers Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.2 Global Residential Air Purifiers Revenue by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Residential Air Purifiers

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Residential Air Purifiers Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.4.2 Top 6 Residential Air Purifiers Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.5 Global Residential Air Purifiers Production Capacity by Company: 2021 VS 2022

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Residential Air Purifiers Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Residential Air Purifiers Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Residential Air Purifiers Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

4.1.2 Global Residential Air Purifiers Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

4.2 North America Residential Air Purifiers Revenue (2017-2028)

4.3 Europe Residential Air Purifiers Revenue (2017-2028)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Residential Air Purifiers Revenue (2017-2028)

4.5 South America Residential Air Purifiers Revenue (2017-2028)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Residential Air Purifiers Revenue (2017-2028)

5 Market Segment by Technology

5.1 Global Residential Air Purifiers Sales in Volume by Technology (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Residential Air Purifiers Revenue by Technology (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Residential Air Purifiers Price by Technology (2017-2028)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Residential Air Purifiers Sales in Volume by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Residential Air Purifiers Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Residential Air Purifiers Price by Application (2017-2028)

7 North America by Country, by Technology, and by Application

7.1 North America Residential Air Purifiers Sales by Technology (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Residential Air Purifiers Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Residential Air Purifiers Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Residential Air Purifiers Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Residential Air Purifiers Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8 Europe by Country, by Technology, and by Application

8.1 Europe Residential Air Purifiers Sales by Technology (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Residential Air Purifiers Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Residential Air Purifiers Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Residential Air Purifiers Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Residential Air Purifiers Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9 Asia-Pacific by Region, by Technology, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Residential Air Purifiers Sales by Technology (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Residential Air Purifiers Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Residential Air Purifiers Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Residential Air Purifiers Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Residential Air Purifiers Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10 South America by Region, by Technology, and by Application

10.1 South America Residential Air Purifiers Sales by Technology (2017-2028)

10.2 South America Residential Air Purifiers Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 South America Residential Air Purifiers Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Residential Air Purifiers Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 South America Residential Air Purifiers Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Technology, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Residential Air Purifiers Sales by Technology (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Residential Air Purifiers Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Residential Air Purifiers Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Residential Air Purifiers Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Residential Air Purifiers Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

12 Raw Material and Industry Chain

12.1 Raw Material of Residential Air Purifiers and Key Manufacturers

12.2 Manufacturing Costs Percentage of Residential Air Purifiers

12.3 Residential Air Purifiers Production Process

12.4 Residential Air Purifiers Industrial Chain

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Residential Air Purifiers Typical Distributors

13.3 Residential Air Purifiers Typical Customers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Process and Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. GlobalInfoResearch will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

WeChat: 17665052062

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG