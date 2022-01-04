Global Oral Irrigator Industry Research Report 2022

The Oral Irrigator market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Oral Irrigator market size is estimated to be worth US$ 818 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 2230.5 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 15.4% during review period. Household accounting for % of the Oral Irrigator global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a % CAGR in next six years. While Countertop Oral Irrigator segment is altered to a % CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

Global key manufacturers of Oral Irrigator include Water Pik, Philips, Panasonic, Oral-B, and Jetpik, etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.

Market segmentation

Oral Irrigator market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market segment by Type, covers

Countertop Oral Irrigator

Cordless Oral Irrigator

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Household

Dentistry

The key market players for global Oral Irrigator market are listed below:

Water Pik

Philips

Panasonic

Oral-B

Jetpik

Aquapick

Conair Corporation

Hydro Floss

Matwave

Pro-Floss

H2Oral

H2Ofloss

Candeon

Risun

P&G

Fly Cat Oral Care

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Oral Irrigator product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Oral Irrigator, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Oral Irrigator from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Oral Irrigator competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Oral Irrigator breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, end user, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Oral Irrigator market forecast, by regions, type and end user, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Oral Irrigator.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Oral Irrigator sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Oral Irrigator Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Oral Irrigator Revenue by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.2.2 Countertop Oral Irrigator

1.2.3 Cordless Oral Irrigator

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Oral Irrigator Revenue by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Dentistry

1.4 Global Oral Irrigator Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Oral Irrigator Sales in Value (2017 & 2021 & 2028)

1.4.2 Global Oral Irrigator Sales in Volume (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Oral Irrigator Price (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Oral Irrigator Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Oral Irrigator Total Production Capacity (2017-2028)

1.5.2 Global Oral Irrigator Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Oral Irrigator Market Drivers

1.6.2 Oral Irrigator Market Restraints

1.6.3 Oral Irrigator Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Water Pik

2.1.1 Water Pik Details

2.1.2 Water Pik Major Business

2.1.3 Water Pik Oral Irrigator Product and Services

2.1.4 Water Pik Oral Irrigator Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.2 Philips

2.2.1 Philips Details

2.2.2 Philips Major Business

2.2.3 Philips Oral Irrigator Product and Services

2.2.4 Philips Oral Irrigator Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.3 Panasonic

2.3.1 Panasonic Details

2.3.2 Panasonic Major Business

2.3.3 Panasonic Oral Irrigator Product and Services

2.3.4 Panasonic Oral Irrigator Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.4 Oral-B

2.4.1 Oral-B Details

2.4.2 Oral-B Major Business

2.4.3 Oral-B Oral Irrigator Product and Services

2.4.4 Oral-B Oral Irrigator Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.5 Jetpik

2.5.1 Jetpik Details

2.5.2 Jetpik Major Business

2.5.3 Jetpik Oral Irrigator Product and Services

2.5.4 Jetpik Oral Irrigator Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.6 Aquapick

2.6.1 Aquapick Details

2.6.2 Aquapick Major Business

2.6.3 Aquapick Oral Irrigator Product and Services

2.6.4 Aquapick Oral Irrigator Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.7 Conair Corporation

2.7.1 Conair Corporation Details

2.7.2 Conair Corporation Major Business

2.7.3 Conair Corporation Oral Irrigator Product and Services

2.7.4 Conair Corporation Oral Irrigator Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.8 Hydro Floss

2.8.1 Hydro Floss Details

2.8.2 Hydro Floss Major Business

2.8.3 Hydro Floss Oral Irrigator Product and Services

2.8.4 Hydro Floss Oral Irrigator Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.9 Matwave

2.9.1 Matwave Details

2.9.2 Matwave Major Business

2.9.3 Matwave Oral Irrigator Product and Services

2.9.4 Matwave Oral Irrigator Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.10 Pro-Floss

2.10.1 Pro-Floss Details

2.10.2 Pro-Floss Major Business

2.10.3 Pro-Floss Oral Irrigator Product and Services

2.10.4 Pro-Floss Oral Irrigator Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.11 H2Oral

2.11.1 H2Oral Details

2.11.2 H2Oral Major Business

2.11.3 H2Oral Oral Irrigator Product and Services

2.11.4 H2Oral Oral Irrigator Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.12 H2Ofloss

2.12.1 H2Ofloss Details

2.12.2 H2Ofloss Major Business

2.12.3 H2Ofloss Oral Irrigator Product and Services

2.12.4 H2Ofloss Oral Irrigator Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.13 Candeon

2.13.1 Candeon Details

2.13.2 Candeon Major Business

2.13.3 Candeon Oral Irrigator Product and Services

2.13.4 Candeon Oral Irrigator Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.14 Risun

2.14.1 Risun Details

2.14.2 Risun Major Business

2.14.3 Risun Oral Irrigator Product and Services

2.14.4 Risun Oral Irrigator Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.15 P&G

2.15.1 P&G Details

2.15.2 P&G Major Business

2.15.3 P&G Oral Irrigator Product and Services

2.15.4 P&G Oral Irrigator Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.16 Fly Cat Oral Care

2.16.1 Fly Cat Oral Care Details

2.16.2 Fly Cat Oral Care Major Business

2.16.3 Fly Cat Oral Care Oral Irrigator Product and Services

2.16.4 Fly Cat Oral Care Oral Irrigator Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3 Oral Irrigator Breakdown Data by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Oral Irrigator Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.2 Global Oral Irrigator Revenue by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Oral Irrigator

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Oral Irrigator Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.4.2 Top 6 Oral Irrigator Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.5 Global Oral Irrigator Production Capacity by Company: 2021 VS 2022

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Oral Irrigator Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Oral Irrigator Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Oral Irrigator Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

4.1.2 Global Oral Irrigator Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

4.2 North America Oral Irrigator Revenue (2017-2028)

4.3 Europe Oral Irrigator Revenue (2017-2028)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Oral Irrigator Revenue (2017-2028)

4.5 South America Oral Irrigator Revenue (2017-2028)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Oral Irrigator Revenue (2017-2028)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Oral Irrigator Sales in Volume by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Oral Irrigator Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Oral Irrigator Price by Type (2017-2028)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Oral Irrigator Sales in Volume by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Oral Irrigator Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Oral Irrigator Price by Application (2017-2028)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Oral Irrigator Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Oral Irrigator Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Oral Irrigator Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Oral Irrigator Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Oral Irrigator Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Oral Irrigator Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Oral Irrigator Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Oral Irrigator Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Oral Irrigator Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Oral Irrigator Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9 Asia-Pacific by Region, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Oral Irrigator Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Oral Irrigator Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Oral Irrigator Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Oral Irrigator Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Oral Irrigator Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10 South America by Region, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Oral Irrigator Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 South America Oral Irrigator Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 South America Oral Irrigator Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Oral Irrigator Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 South America Oral Irrigator Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Oral Irrigator Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Oral Irrigator Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Oral Irrigator Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Oral Irrigator Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Oral Irrigator Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

12 Raw Material and Industry Chain

12.1 Raw Material of Oral Irrigator and Key Manufacturers

12.2 Manufacturing Costs Percentage of Oral Irrigator

12.3 Oral Irrigator Production Process

12.4 Oral Irrigator Industrial Chain

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Oral Irrigator Typical Distributors

13.3 Oral Irrigator Typical Customers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Process and Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

