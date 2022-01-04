Powder Coating Market Forecast, Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2022-2028

The Powder Coating market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Powder Coatings market size is estimated to be worth US$ 11860 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 17760 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.9% during review period. Indoor Application accounting for % of the Powder Coatings global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a % CAGR in next six years. While Thermoset Powder Coating segment is altered to a % CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

Global key manufacturers of Powder Coatings include Akzonobel, Sherwin-Williams, PPG Industries, Axalta Coating Systems, and Arsonsisi, etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.

Market segmentation

Powder Coatings market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market segment by Type, covers

Thermoset Powder Coating

Thermoplastic Powder Coating

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Indoor Application

Outdoor/Architectural Application

Automotive

Appliance & Housewares

Others

The key market players for global Powder Coatings market are listed below:

Akzonobel

Sherwin-Williams

PPG Industries

Axalta Coating Systems

Arsonsisi

TIGER Drylac

RPM International

Nippon Paint

Jotun Powder Coatings

3M

TITAN Powder Coatings

Teknos

Masco

ST Powder Coatings

Ripol

RIH

Pulverit

Protech-Oxyplast

American Powder Coatings

IGP

CIN

ADAPTA COLOR

Aiyue Group

Huajia

Jingaoli Group

Wisely

Fujian Wanan

Meijia New Materials

Zhejiang Huacai

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

