Global Avocado Market Outlook 2022

The Avocado market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Avocado market size is estimated to be worth US$ 11740 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 14590 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.2% during review period. Food accounting for % of the Avocado global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a % CAGR in next six years. While Hass Avocado segment is altered to a % CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

Global key manufacturers of Avocado include Calavo, Mission Produce, Henry Avocado, West Pak Avocado, and Del Rey Avocado, etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.

Market segmentation

Avocado market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market segment by Type, covers

Hass Avocado

Others

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Food

Cosmetic

Medical

Others

The key market players for global Avocado market are listed below:

Calavo

Mission Produce

Henry Avocado

West Pak Avocado

Del Rey Avocado

Camposol

Simpson Farms

MT. Kenya

McDaniel Fruit

Rincon Farms

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Avocado product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Avocado, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Avocado from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Avocado competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Avocado breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, end user, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Avocado market forecast, by regions, type and end user, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Avocado.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Avocado sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Avocado Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Avocado Revenue by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.2.2 Hass Avocado

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Avocado Revenue by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.3.2 Food

1.3.3 Cosmetic

1.3.4 Medical

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Avocado Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Avocado Sales in Value (2017 & 2021 & 2028)

1.4.2 Global Avocado Sales in Volume (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Avocado Price (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Avocado Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Avocado Total Production Capacity (2017-2028)

1.5.2 Global Avocado Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Avocado Market Drivers

1.6.2 Avocado Market Restraints

1.6.3 Avocado Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Calavo

2.1.1 Calavo Details

2.1.2 Calavo Major Business

2.1.3 Calavo Avocado Product and Services

2.1.4 Calavo Avocado Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.2 Mission Produce

2.2.1 Mission Produce Details

2.2.2 Mission Produce Major Business

2.2.3 Mission Produce Avocado Product and Services

2.2.4 Mission Produce Avocado Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.3 Henry Avocado

2.3.1 Henry Avocado Details

2.3.2 Henry Avocado Major Business

2.3.3 Henry Avocado Avocado Product and Services

2.3.4 Henry Avocado Avocado Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.4 West Pak Avocado

2.4.1 West Pak Avocado Details

2.4.2 West Pak Avocado Major Business

2.4.3 West Pak Avocado Avocado Product and Services

2.4.4 West Pak Avocado Avocado Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.5 Del Rey Avocado

2.5.1 Del Rey Avocado Details

2.5.2 Del Rey Avocado Major Business

2.5.3 Del Rey Avocado Avocado Product and Services

2.5.4 Del Rey Avocado Avocado Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.6 Camposol

2.6.1 Camposol Details

2.6.2 Camposol Major Business

2.6.3 Camposol Avocado Product and Services

2.6.4 Camposol Avocado Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.7 Simpson Farms

2.7.1 Simpson Farms Details

2.7.2 Simpson Farms Major Business

2.7.3 Simpson Farms Avocado Product and Services

2.7.4 Simpson Farms Avocado Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.8 MT. Kenya

2.8.1 MT. Kenya Details

2.8.2 MT. Kenya Major Business

2.8.3 MT. Kenya Avocado Product and Services

2.8.4 MT. Kenya Avocado Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.9 McDaniel Fruit

2.9.1 McDaniel Fruit Details

2.9.2 McDaniel Fruit Major Business

2.9.3 McDaniel Fruit Avocado Product and Services

2.9.4 McDaniel Fruit Avocado Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.10 Rincon Farms

2.10.1 Rincon Farms Details

2.10.2 Rincon Farms Major Business

2.10.3 Rincon Farms Avocado Product and Services

2.10.4 Rincon Farms Avocado Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3 Avocado Breakdown Data by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Avocado Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.2 Global Avocado Revenue by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Avocado

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Avocado Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.4.2 Top 6 Avocado Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.5 Global Avocado Production Capacity by Company: 2021 VS 2022

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Avocado Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Avocado Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Avocado Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

4.1.2 Global Avocado Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

4.2 North America Avocado Revenue (2017-2028)

4.3 Europe Avocado Revenue (2017-2028)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Avocado Revenue (2017-2028)

4.5 South America Avocado Revenue (2017-2028)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Avocado Revenue (2017-2028)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Avocado Sales in Volume by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Avocado Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Avocado Price by Type (2017-2028)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Avocado Sales in Volume by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Avocado Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Avocado Price by Application (2017-2028)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Avocado Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Avocado Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Avocado Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Avocado Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Avocado Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Avocado Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Avocado Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Avocado Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Avocado Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Avocado Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9 Asia-Pacific by Region, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Avocado Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Avocado Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Avocado Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Avocado Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Avocado Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10 South America by Region, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Avocado Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 South America Avocado Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 South America Avocado Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Avocado Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 South America Avocado Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Avocado Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Avocado Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Avocado Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Avocado Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Avocado Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

12 Raw Material and Industry Chain

12.1 Raw Material of Avocado and Key Manufacturers

12.2 Manufacturing Costs Percentage of Avocado

12.3 Avocado Production Process

12.4 Avocado Industrial Chain

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Avocado Typical Distributors

13.3 Avocado Typical Customers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Process and Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

