The Crop Protection market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.globalinforesearch.com/reports/707188/crop-protection

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Crop Protection market size is estimated to be worth US$ 76930 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 115900 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.0% during review period. Cereals & Grains accounting for % of the Crop Protection global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a % CAGR in next six years. While Insecticide segment is altered to a % CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

Global key manufacturers of Crop Protection include Syngenta, Bayer (Monsanto), BASF, Corteva Agriscience, and Adama, etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.

Market segmentation

Crop Protection market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market segment by Type, covers

Insecticide

Fungicide

Herbicide

Molluscicide

Others

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Oilseeds & Pulses

Turfs & Ornamentals

Others

The key market players for global Crop Protection market are listed below:

Syngenta

Bayer (Monsanto)

BASF

Corteva Agriscience

Adama

Nufarm

FMC

Sumitomo Chemical

UPL

Arysta Lifescience

Wynca Chemical

Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical

Huapont

Sichuan Leshan Fuhua Tongda Agro-Chemical Technology

Kumiai Chemical

Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha

Sanonda Group

Rallis India

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Crop Protection product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Crop Protection, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Crop Protection from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Crop Protection competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Crop Protection breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, end user, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Crop Protection market forecast, by regions, type and end user, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Crop Protection.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Crop Protection sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Crop Protection Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Crop Protection Revenue by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.2.2 Insecticide

1.2.3 Fungicide

1.2.4 Herbicide

1.2.5 Molluscicide

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Crop Protection Revenue by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.3.2 Cereals & Grains

1.3.3 Fruits & Vegetables

1.3.4 Oilseeds & Pulses

1.3.5 Turfs & Ornamentals

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Crop Protection Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Crop Protection Sales in Value (2017 & 2021 & 2028)

1.4.2 Global Crop Protection Sales in Volume (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Crop Protection Price (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Crop Protection Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Crop Protection Total Production Capacity (2017-2028)

1.5.2 Global Crop Protection Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Crop Protection Market Drivers

1.6.2 Crop Protection Market Restraints

1.6.3 Crop Protection Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Syngenta

2.1.1 Syngenta Details

2.1.2 Syngenta Major Business

2.1.3 Syngenta Crop Protection Product and Services

2.1.4 Syngenta Crop Protection Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.2 Bayer (Monsanto)

2.2.1 Bayer (Monsanto) Details

2.2.2 Bayer (Monsanto) Major Business

2.2.3 Bayer (Monsanto) Crop Protection Product and Services

2.2.4 Bayer (Monsanto) Crop Protection Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.3 BASF

2.3.1 BASF Details

2.3.2 BASF Major Business

2.3.3 BASF Crop Protection Product and Services

2.3.4 BASF Crop Protection Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.4 Corteva Agriscience

2.4.1 Corteva Agriscience Details

2.4.2 Corteva Agriscience Major Business

2.4.3 Corteva Agriscience Crop Protection Product and Services

2.4.4 Corteva Agriscience Crop Protection Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.5 Adama

2.5.1 Adama Details

2.5.2 Adama Major Business

2.5.3 Adama Crop Protection Product and Services

2.5.4 Adama Crop Protection Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.6 Nufarm

2.6.1 Nufarm Details

2.6.2 Nufarm Major Business

2.6.3 Nufarm Crop Protection Product and Services

2.6.4 Nufarm Crop Protection Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.7 FMC

2.7.1 FMC Details

2.7.2 FMC Major Business

2.7.3 FMC Crop Protection Product and Services

2.7.4 FMC Crop Protection Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.8 Sumitomo Chemical

2.8.1 Sumitomo Chemical Details

2.8.2 Sumitomo Chemical Major Business

2.8.3 Sumitomo Chemical Crop Protection Product and Services

2.8.4 Sumitomo Chemical Crop Protection Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.9 UPL

2.9.1 UPL Details

2.9.2 UPL Major Business

2.9.3 UPL Crop Protection Product and Services

2.9.4 UPL Crop Protection Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.10 Arysta Lifescience

2.10.1 Arysta Lifescience Details

2.10.2 Arysta Lifescience Major Business

2.10.3 Arysta Lifescience Crop Protection Product and Services

2.10.4 Arysta Lifescience Crop Protection Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.11 Wynca Chemical

2.11.1 Wynca Chemical Details

2.11.2 Wynca Chemical Major Business

2.11.3 Wynca Chemical Crop Protection Product and Services

2.11.4 Wynca Chemical Crop Protection Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.12 Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical

2.12.1 Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical Details

2.12.2 Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical Major Business

2.12.3 Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical Crop Protection Product and Services

2.12.4 Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical Crop Protection Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.13 Huapont

2.13.1 Huapont Details

2.13.2 Huapont Major Business

2.13.3 Huapont Crop Protection Product and Services

2.13.4 Huapont Crop Protection Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.14 Sichuan Leshan Fuhua Tongda Agro-Chemical Technology

2.14.1 Sichuan Leshan Fuhua Tongda Agro-Chemical Technology Details

2.14.2 Sichuan Leshan Fuhua Tongda Agro-Chemical Technology Major Business

2.14.3 Sichuan Leshan Fuhua Tongda Agro-Chemical Technology Crop Protection Product and Services

2.14.4 Sichuan Leshan Fuhua Tongda Agro-Chemical Technology Crop Protection Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.15 Kumiai Chemical

2.15.1 Kumiai Chemical Details

2.15.2 Kumiai Chemical Major Business

2.15.3 Kumiai Chemical Crop Protection Product and Services

2.15.4 Kumiai Chemical Crop Protection Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.16 Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha

2.16.1 Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Details

2.16.2 Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Major Business

2.16.3 Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Crop Protection Product and Services

2.16.4 Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Crop Protection Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.17 Sanonda Group

2.17.1 Sanonda Group Details

2.17.2 Sanonda Group Major Business

2.17.3 Sanonda Group Crop Protection Product and Services

2.17.4 Sanonda Group Crop Protection Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.18 Rallis India

2.18.1 Rallis India Details

2.18.2 Rallis India Major Business

2.18.3 Rallis India Crop Protection Product and Services

2.18.4 Rallis India Crop Protection Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3 Crop Protection Breakdown Data by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Crop Protection Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.2 Global Crop Protection Revenue by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Crop Protection

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Crop Protection Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.4.2 Top 6 Crop Protection Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.5 Global Crop Protection Production Capacity by Company: 2021 VS 2022

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Crop Protection Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Crop Protection Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Crop Protection Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

4.1.2 Global Crop Protection Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

4.2 North America Crop Protection Revenue (2017-2028)

4.3 Europe Crop Protection Revenue (2017-2028)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Crop Protection Revenue (2017-2028)

4.5 South America Crop Protection Revenue (2017-2028)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Crop Protection Revenue (2017-2028)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Crop Protection Sales in Volume by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Crop Protection Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Crop Protection Price by Type (2017-2028)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Crop Protection Sales in Volume by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Crop Protection Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Crop Protection Price by Application (2017-2028)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Crop Protection Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Crop Protection Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Crop Protection Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Crop Protection Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Crop Protection Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Crop Protection Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Crop Protection Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Crop Protection Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Crop Protection Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Crop Protection Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9 Asia-Pacific by Region, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Crop Protection Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Crop Protection Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Crop Protection Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Crop Protection Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Crop Protection Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10 South America by Region, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Crop Protection Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 South America Crop Protection Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 South America Crop Protection Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Crop Protection Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 South America Crop Protection Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Crop Protection Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Crop Protection Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Crop Protection Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Crop Protection Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Crop Protection Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

12 Raw Material and Industry Chain

12.1 Raw Material of Crop Protection and Key Manufacturers

12.2 Manufacturing Costs Percentage of Crop Protection

12.3 Crop Protection Production Process

12.4 Crop Protection Industrial Chain

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Crop Protection Typical Distributors

13.3 Crop Protection Typical Customers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Process and Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. GlobalInfoResearch will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

WeChat: 17665052062

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG