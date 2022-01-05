Global Facial Wipes Market Size Is Forecast To A Readjusted Size Of USD 3886.1 Million By 2028 With a CAGR of 5.7% During Review Period

The Facial Wipes market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Facial Wipes market size is estimated to be worth US$ 2629 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 3886.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.7% during review period. Multiples accounting for % of the Facial Wipes global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a % CAGR in next six years. While Absorbent Cotton segment is altered to a % CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

Global key manufacturers of Facial Wipes include P&G, Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark, Nice-Pak Products, and Rockline Industries, etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.

Market segmentation

Facial Wipes market is split by Type and by Sales Channel. For the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Sales Channel in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market segment by Type, covers

Absorbent Cotton

Non-Woven Fabric

Market segment by Sales Channel can be divided into

Multiples

Pharmacy

Discounters

Online

Specialist Retailer

Others

The key market players for global Facial Wipes market are listed below:

P&G

Johnson & Johnson

Kimberly-Clark

Nice-Pak Products

Rockline Industries

Albaad Massuot

Beiersdorf

3M

Diamond Wipes International

Pigeon

Lenzing

GS Coverting

Hengan Group

Tongling Jieya

Vinda Group

Shanghai Chicmax

My Beauty Diary

DR.JOU Biotech

Yujiahui

Herborist

THE FACE SHOP

SK-II

Choiskycn

L&P

Estee Lauder

Pechoin

Yalget

Avon

Kose

Proya

Shiseido

Inoherb

Cel-derma

Yangzhou Perfect Daily Chemicals

Procotech Limited

Unilever

Nox Bellcow Cosmetics

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Facial Wipes product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Facial Wipes, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Facial Wipes from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Facial Wipes competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Facial Wipes breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, end user, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Facial Wipes market forecast, by regions, type and end user, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Facial Wipes.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Facial Wipes sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Facial Wipes Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Facial Wipes Revenue by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.2.2 Absorbent Cotton

1.2.3 Non-Woven Fabric

1.3 Market Analysis by Sales Channel

1.3.1 Overview: Global Facial Wipes Revenue by Sales Channel: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.3.2 Multiples

1.3.3 Pharmacy

1.3.4 Discounters

1.3.5 Online

1.3.6 Specialist Retailer

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Facial Wipes Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Facial Wipes Sales in Value (2017 & 2021 & 2028)

1.4.2 Global Facial Wipes Sales in Volume (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Facial Wipes Price (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Facial Wipes Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Facial Wipes Total Production Capacity (2017-2028)

1.5.2 Global Facial Wipes Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Facial Wipes Market Drivers

1.6.2 Facial Wipes Market Restraints

1.6.3 Facial Wipes Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 P&G

2.1.1 P&G Details

2.1.2 P&G Major Business

2.1.3 P&G Facial Wipes Product and Services

2.1.4 P&G Facial Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.2 Johnson & Johnson

2.2.1 Johnson & Johnson Details

2.2.2 Johnson & Johnson Major Business

2.2.3 Johnson & Johnson Facial Wipes Product and Services

2.2.4 Johnson & Johnson Facial Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.3 Kimberly-Clark

2.3.1 Kimberly-Clark Details

2.3.2 Kimberly-Clark Major Business

2.3.3 Kimberly-Clark Facial Wipes Product and Services

2.3.4 Kimberly-Clark Facial Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.4 Nice-Pak Products

2.4.1 Nice-Pak Products Details

2.4.2 Nice-Pak Products Major Business

2.4.3 Nice-Pak Products Facial Wipes Product and Services

2.4.4 Nice-Pak Products Facial Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.5 Rockline Industries

2.5.1 Rockline Industries Details

2.5.2 Rockline Industries Major Business

2.5.3 Rockline Industries Facial Wipes Product and Services

2.5.4 Rockline Industries Facial Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.6 Albaad Massuot

2.6.1 Albaad Massuot Details

2.6.2 Albaad Massuot Major Business

2.6.3 Albaad Massuot Facial Wipes Product and Services

2.6.4 Albaad Massuot Facial Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.7 Beiersdorf

2.7.1 Beiersdorf Details

2.7.2 Beiersdorf Major Business

2.7.3 Beiersdorf Facial Wipes Product and Services

2.7.4 Beiersdorf Facial Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.8 3M

2.8.1 3M Details

2.8.2 3M Major Business

2.8.3 3M Facial Wipes Product and Services

2.8.4 3M Facial Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.9 Diamond Wipes International

2.9.1 Diamond Wipes International Details

2.9.2 Diamond Wipes International Major Business

2.9.3 Diamond Wipes International Facial Wipes Product and Services

2.9.4 Diamond Wipes International Facial Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.10 Pigeon

2.10.1 Pigeon Details

2.10.2 Pigeon Major Business

2.10.3 Pigeon Facial Wipes Product and Services

2.10.4 Pigeon Facial Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.11 Lenzing

2.11.1 Lenzing Details

2.11.2 Lenzing Major Business

2.11.3 Lenzing Facial Wipes Product and Services

2.11.4 Lenzing Facial Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.12 GS Coverting

2.12.1 GS Coverting Details

2.12.2 GS Coverting Major Business

2.12.3 GS Coverting Facial Wipes Product and Services

2.12.4 GS Coverting Facial Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.13 Hengan Group

2.13.1 Hengan Group Details

2.13.2 Hengan Group Major Business

2.13.3 Hengan Group Facial Wipes Product and Services

2.13.4 Hengan Group Facial Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.14 Tongling Jieya

2.14.1 Tongling Jieya Details

2.14.2 Tongling Jieya Major Business

2.14.3 Tongling Jieya Facial Wipes Product and Services

2.14.4 Tongling Jieya Facial Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.15 Vinda Group

2.15.1 Vinda Group Details

2.15.2 Vinda Group Major Business

2.15.3 Vinda Group Facial Wipes Product and Services

2.15.4 Vinda Group Facial Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.16 Shanghai Chicmax

2.16.1 Shanghai Chicmax Details

2.16.2 Shanghai Chicmax Major Business

2.16.3 Shanghai Chicmax Facial Wipes Product and Services

2.16.4 Shanghai Chicmax Facial Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.17 My Beauty Diary

2.17.1 My Beauty Diary Details

2.17.2 My Beauty Diary Major Business

2.17.3 My Beauty Diary Facial Wipes Product and Services

2.17.4 My Beauty Diary Facial Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.18 DR.JOU Biotech

2.18.1 DR.JOU Biotech Details

2.18.2 DR.JOU Biotech Major Business

2.18.3 DR.JOU Biotech Facial Wipes Product and Services

2.18.4 DR.JOU Biotech Facial Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.19 Yujiahui

2.19.1 Yujiahui Details

2.19.2 Yujiahui Major Business

2.19.3 Yujiahui Facial Wipes Product and Services

2.19.4 Yujiahui Facial Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.20 Herborist

2.20.1 Herborist Details

2.20.2 Herborist Major Business

2.20.3 Herborist Facial Wipes Product and Services

2.20.4 Herborist Facial Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.21 THE FACE SHOP

2.21.1 THE FACE SHOP Details

2.21.2 THE FACE SHOP Major Business

2.21.3 THE FACE SHOP Facial Wipes Product and Services

2.21.4 THE FACE SHOP Facial Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.22 SK-II

2.22.1 SK-II Details

2.22.2 SK-II Major Business

2.22.3 SK-II Facial Wipes Product and Services

2.22.4 SK-II Facial Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.23 Choiskycn

2.23.1 Choiskycn Details

2.23.2 Choiskycn Major Business

2.23.3 Choiskycn Facial Wipes Product and Services

2.23.4 Choiskycn Facial Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.24 L&P

2.24.1 L&P Details

2.24.2 L&P Major Business

2.24.3 L&P Facial Wipes Product and Services

2.24.4 L&P Facial Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.25 Estee Lauder

2.25.1 Estee Lauder Details

2.25.2 Estee Lauder Major Business

2.25.3 Estee Lauder Facial Wipes Product and Services

2.25.4 Estee Lauder Facial Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.26 Pechoin

2.26.1 Pechoin Details

2.26.2 Pechoin Major Business

2.26.3 Pechoin Facial Wipes Product and Services

2.26.4 Pechoin Facial Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.27 Yalget

2.27.1 Yalget Details

2.27.2 Yalget Major Business

2.27.3 Yalget Facial Wipes Product and Services

2.27.4 Yalget Facial Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.28 Avon

2.28.1 Avon Details

2.28.2 Avon Major Business

2.28.3 Avon Facial Wipes Product and Services

2.28.4 Avon Facial Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.29 Kose

2.29.1 Kose Details

2.29.2 Kose Major Business

2.29.3 Kose Facial Wipes Product and Services

2.29.4 Kose Facial Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.30 Proya

2.30.1 Proya Details

2.30.2 Proya Major Business

2.30.3 Proya Facial Wipes Product and Services

2.30.4 Proya Facial Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.31 Shiseido

2.31.1 Shiseido Details

2.31.2 Shiseido Major Business

2.31.3 Shiseido Facial Wipes Product and Services

2.31.4 Shiseido Facial Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.32 Inoherb

2.32.1 Inoherb Details

2.32.2 Inoherb Major Business

2.32.3 Inoherb Facial Wipes Product and Services

2.32.4 Inoherb Facial Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.33 Cel-derma

2.33.1 Cel-derma Details

2.33.2 Cel-derma Major Business

2.33.3 Cel-derma Facial Wipes Product and Services

2.33.4 Cel-derma Facial Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.34 Yangzhou Perfect Daily Chemicals

2.34.1 Yangzhou Perfect Daily Chemicals Details

2.34.2 Yangzhou Perfect Daily Chemicals Major Business

2.34.3 Yangzhou Perfect Daily Chemicals Facial Wipes Product and Services

2.34.4 Yangzhou Perfect Daily Chemicals Facial Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.35 Procotech Limited

2.35.1 Procotech Limited Details

2.35.2 Procotech Limited Major Business

2.35.3 Procotech Limited Facial Wipes Product and Services

2.35.4 Procotech Limited Facial Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.36 Unilever

2.36.1 Unilever Details

2.36.2 Unilever Major Business

2.36.3 Unilever Facial Wipes Product and Services

2.36.4 Unilever Facial Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.37 Nox Bellcow Cosmetics

2.37.1 Nox Bellcow Cosmetics Details

2.37.2 Nox Bellcow Cosmetics Major Business

2.37.3 Nox Bellcow Cosmetics Facial Wipes Product and Services

2.37.4 Nox Bellcow Cosmetics Facial Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3 Facial Wipes Breakdown Data by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Facial Wipes Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.2 Global Facial Wipes Revenue by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Facial Wipes

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Facial Wipes Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.4.2 Top 6 Facial Wipes Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.5 Global Facial Wipes Production Capacity by Company: 2021 VS 2022

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Facial Wipes Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Facial Wipes Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Facial Wipes Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

4.1.2 Global Facial Wipes Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

4.2 North America Facial Wipes Revenue (2017-2028)

4.3 Europe Facial Wipes Revenue (2017-2028)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Facial Wipes Revenue (2017-2028)

4.5 South America Facial Wipes Revenue (2017-2028)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Facial Wipes Revenue (2017-2028)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Facial Wipes Sales in Volume by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Facial Wipes Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Facial Wipes Price by Type (2017-2028)

6 Market Segment by Sales Channel

6.1 Global Facial Wipes Sales in Volume by Sales Channel (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Facial Wipes Revenue by Sales Channel (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Facial Wipes Price by Sales Channel (2017-2028)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Sales Channel

7.1 North America Facial Wipes Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Facial Wipes Sales by Sales Channel (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Facial Wipes Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Facial Wipes Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Facial Wipes Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Sales Channel

8.1 Europe Facial Wipes Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Facial Wipes Sales by Sales Channel (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Facial Wipes Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Facial Wipes Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Facial Wipes Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9 Asia-Pacific by Region, by Type, and by Sales Channel

9.1 Asia-Pacific Facial Wipes Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Facial Wipes Sales by Sales Channel (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Facial Wipes Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Facial Wipes Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Facial Wipes Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10 South America by Region, by Type, and by Sales Channel

10.1 South America Facial Wipes Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 South America Facial Wipes Sales by Sales Channel (2017-2028)

10.3 South America Facial Wipes Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Facial Wipes Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 South America Facial Wipes Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Sales Channel

11.1 Middle East & Africa Facial Wipes Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Facial Wipes Sales by Sales Channel (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Facial Wipes Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Facial Wipes Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Facial Wipes Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

12 Raw Material and Industry Chain

12.1 Raw Material of Facial Wipes and Key Manufacturers

12.2 Manufacturing Costs Percentage of Facial Wipes

12.3 Facial Wipes Production Process

12.4 Facial Wipes Industrial Chain

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Facial Wipes Typical Distributors

13.3 Facial Wipes Typical Customers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Process and Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

