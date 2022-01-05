Global Kinesiology Tape Market Size Is Forecast To A Readjusted Size Of USD 328.4 Million By 2028 With a CAGR of 8.1% During Review Period

The Kinesiology Tape market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.globalinforesearch.com/reports/707195/kinesiology-tape

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Kinesiology Tape market size is estimated to be worth US$ 189.9 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 328.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.1% during review period. Exclusive Shop accounting for % of the Kinesiology Tape global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a % CAGR in next six years. While Roll Type segment is altered to a % CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

Global key manufacturers of Kinesiology Tape include Kinesio Taping, KT TAPE, RockTape, SpiderTech, and StrengthTape, etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.

Market segmentation

Kinesiology Tape market is split by Packaging and by Sales Channel. For the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Packaging and by Sales Channel in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market segment by Packaging, covers

Roll Type

Precut Type

Market segment by Sales Channel can be divided into

Exclusive Shop

Online Store

Professional Sports

Supermarkets and Pharmacies

Others

The key market players for global Kinesiology Tape market are listed below:

Kinesio Taping

KT TAPE

RockTape

SpiderTech

StrengthTape

Mueller

Nitto Denko

K-active

LP Support

Kindmax

Atex Medical

TERA Medical

Healixon

Towatek Korea

Medsport

DL Medical & Health

GSPMED

Major Medical

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Kinesiology Tape product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Kinesiology Tape, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Kinesiology Tape from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Kinesiology Tape competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Kinesiology Tape breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, end user, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Kinesiology Tape market forecast, by regions, type and end user, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Kinesiology Tape.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Kinesiology Tape sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Kinesiology Tape Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Packaging

1.2.1 Overview: Global Kinesiology Tape Revenue by Packaging: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.2.2 Roll Type

1.2.3 Precut Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Sales Channel

1.3.1 Overview: Global Kinesiology Tape Revenue by Sales Channel: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.3.2 Exclusive Shop

1.3.3 Online Store

1.3.4 Professional Sports

1.3.5 Supermarkets and Pharmacies

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Kinesiology Tape Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Kinesiology Tape Sales in Value (2017 & 2021 & 2028)

1.4.2 Global Kinesiology Tape Sales in Volume (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Kinesiology Tape Price (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Kinesiology Tape Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Kinesiology Tape Total Production Capacity (2017-2028)

1.5.2 Global Kinesiology Tape Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Kinesiology Tape Market Drivers

1.6.2 Kinesiology Tape Market Restraints

1.6.3 Kinesiology Tape Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Kinesio Taping

2.1.1 Kinesio Taping Details

2.1.2 Kinesio Taping Major Business

2.1.3 Kinesio Taping Kinesiology Tape Product and Services

2.1.4 Kinesio Taping Kinesiology Tape Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.2 KT TAPE

2.2.1 KT TAPE Details

2.2.2 KT TAPE Major Business

2.2.3 KT TAPE Kinesiology Tape Product and Services

2.2.4 KT TAPE Kinesiology Tape Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.3 RockTape

2.3.1 RockTape Details

2.3.2 RockTape Major Business

2.3.3 RockTape Kinesiology Tape Product and Services

2.3.4 RockTape Kinesiology Tape Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.4 SpiderTech

2.4.1 SpiderTech Details

2.4.2 SpiderTech Major Business

2.4.3 SpiderTech Kinesiology Tape Product and Services

2.4.4 SpiderTech Kinesiology Tape Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.5 StrengthTape

2.5.1 StrengthTape Details

2.5.2 StrengthTape Major Business

2.5.3 StrengthTape Kinesiology Tape Product and Services

2.5.4 StrengthTape Kinesiology Tape Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.6 Mueller

2.6.1 Mueller Details

2.6.2 Mueller Major Business

2.6.3 Mueller Kinesiology Tape Product and Services

2.6.4 Mueller Kinesiology Tape Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.7 Nitto Denko

2.7.1 Nitto Denko Details

2.7.2 Nitto Denko Major Business

2.7.3 Nitto Denko Kinesiology Tape Product and Services

2.7.4 Nitto Denko Kinesiology Tape Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.8 K-active

2.8.1 K-active Details

2.8.2 K-active Major Business

2.8.3 K-active Kinesiology Tape Product and Services

2.8.4 K-active Kinesiology Tape Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.9 LP Support

2.9.1 LP Support Details

2.9.2 LP Support Major Business

2.9.3 LP Support Kinesiology Tape Product and Services

2.9.4 LP Support Kinesiology Tape Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.10 Kindmax

2.10.1 Kindmax Details

2.10.2 Kindmax Major Business

2.10.3 Kindmax Kinesiology Tape Product and Services

2.10.4 Kindmax Kinesiology Tape Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.11 Atex Medical

2.11.1 Atex Medical Details

2.11.2 Atex Medical Major Business

2.11.3 Atex Medical Kinesiology Tape Product and Services

2.11.4 Atex Medical Kinesiology Tape Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.12 TERA Medical

2.12.1 TERA Medical Details

2.12.2 TERA Medical Major Business

2.12.3 TERA Medical Kinesiology Tape Product and Services

2.12.4 TERA Medical Kinesiology Tape Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.13 Healixon

2.13.1 Healixon Details

2.13.2 Healixon Major Business

2.13.3 Healixon Kinesiology Tape Product and Services

2.13.4 Healixon Kinesiology Tape Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.14 Towatek Korea

2.14.1 Towatek Korea Details

2.14.2 Towatek Korea Major Business

2.14.3 Towatek Korea Kinesiology Tape Product and Services

2.14.4 Towatek Korea Kinesiology Tape Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.15 Medsport

2.15.1 Medsport Details

2.15.2 Medsport Major Business

2.15.3 Medsport Kinesiology Tape Product and Services

2.15.4 Medsport Kinesiology Tape Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.16 DL Medical & Health

2.16.1 DL Medical & Health Details

2.16.2 DL Medical & Health Major Business

2.16.3 DL Medical & Health Kinesiology Tape Product and Services

2.16.4 DL Medical & Health Kinesiology Tape Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.17 GSPMED

2.17.1 GSPMED Details

2.17.2 GSPMED Major Business

2.17.3 GSPMED Kinesiology Tape Product and Services

2.17.4 GSPMED Kinesiology Tape Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.18 Major Medical

2.18.1 Major Medical Details

2.18.2 Major Medical Major Business

2.18.3 Major Medical Kinesiology Tape Product and Services

2.18.4 Major Medical Kinesiology Tape Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3 Kinesiology Tape Breakdown Data by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Kinesiology Tape Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.2 Global Kinesiology Tape Revenue by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Kinesiology Tape

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Kinesiology Tape Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.4.2 Top 6 Kinesiology Tape Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.5 Global Kinesiology Tape Production Capacity by Company: 2021 VS 2022

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Kinesiology Tape Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Kinesiology Tape Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Kinesiology Tape Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

4.1.2 Global Kinesiology Tape Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

4.2 North America Kinesiology Tape Revenue (2017-2028)

4.3 Europe Kinesiology Tape Revenue (2017-2028)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Kinesiology Tape Revenue (2017-2028)

4.5 South America Kinesiology Tape Revenue (2017-2028)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Kinesiology Tape Revenue (2017-2028)

5 Market Segment by Packaging

5.1 Global Kinesiology Tape Sales in Volume by Packaging (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Kinesiology Tape Revenue by Packaging (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Kinesiology Tape Price by Packaging (2017-2028)

6 Market Segment by Sales Channel

6.1 Global Kinesiology Tape Sales in Volume by Sales Channel (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Kinesiology Tape Revenue by Sales Channel (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Kinesiology Tape Price by Sales Channel (2017-2028)

7 North America by Country, by Packaging, and by Sales Channel

7.1 North America Kinesiology Tape Sales by Packaging (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Kinesiology Tape Sales by Sales Channel (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Kinesiology Tape Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Kinesiology Tape Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Kinesiology Tape Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8 Europe by Country, by Packaging, and by Sales Channel

8.1 Europe Kinesiology Tape Sales by Packaging (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Kinesiology Tape Sales by Sales Channel (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Kinesiology Tape Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Kinesiology Tape Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Kinesiology Tape Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9 Asia-Pacific by Region, by Packaging, and by Sales Channel

9.1 Asia-Pacific Kinesiology Tape Sales by Packaging (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Kinesiology Tape Sales by Sales Channel (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Kinesiology Tape Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Kinesiology Tape Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Kinesiology Tape Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10 South America by Region, by Packaging, and by Sales Channel

10.1 South America Kinesiology Tape Sales by Packaging (2017-2028)

10.2 South America Kinesiology Tape Sales by Sales Channel (2017-2028)

10.3 South America Kinesiology Tape Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Kinesiology Tape Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 South America Kinesiology Tape Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Packaging, and by Sales Channel

11.1 Middle East & Africa Kinesiology Tape Sales by Packaging (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Kinesiology Tape Sales by Sales Channel (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Kinesiology Tape Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Kinesiology Tape Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Kinesiology Tape Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

12 Raw Material and Industry Chain

12.1 Raw Material of Kinesiology Tape and Key Manufacturers

12.2 Manufacturing Costs Percentage of Kinesiology Tape

12.3 Kinesiology Tape Production Process

12.4 Kinesiology Tape Industrial Chain

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Kinesiology Tape Typical Distributors

13.3 Kinesiology Tape Typical Customers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Process and Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. GlobalInfoResearch will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

WeChat: 17665052062

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG