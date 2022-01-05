Global Antimicrobial Suture Market Size Is Forecast To A Readjusted Size Of USD 646.5 Million By 2028 With a CAGR of 11.9% During Review Period

The Antimicrobial Suture market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Antimicrobial Suture market size is estimated to be worth US$ 294.9 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 646.5 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.9% during review period. Polyglactin 910 Antimicrobial Suture accounting for % of the Antimicrobial Suture global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a % CAGR in next six years. While Triclosan Antimicrobial Suture segment is altered to a % CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

Global key manufacturers of Antimicrobial Suture include Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon), Dolphin Sutures, Lotus Surgicals, The Healthium Group, and Internacional Farmacéutica, etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.

Market segmentation

Antimicrobial Suture market is split by Type and by Raw Materials. For the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Raw Materials in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market segment by Type, covers

Triclosan Antimicrobial Suture

Chlorhexidine Antimicrobial Suture

Market segment by Raw Materials can be divided into

Polyglactin 910 Antimicrobial Suture

Other (Poliglecaprone 25, Polyglycolic acid)

The key market players for global Antimicrobial Suture market are listed below:

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon)

Dolphin Sutures

Lotus Surgicals

The Healthium Group

Internacional Farmacéutica

Meril Life Sciences

Unilene

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Antimicrobial Suture product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Antimicrobial Suture, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Antimicrobial Suture from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Antimicrobial Suture competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Antimicrobial Suture breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, end user, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Antimicrobial Suture market forecast, by regions, type and end user, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Antimicrobial Suture.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Antimicrobial Suture sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Antimicrobial Suture Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Antimicrobial Suture Revenue by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.2.2 Triclosan Antimicrobial Suture

1.2.3 Chlorhexidine Antimicrobial Suture

1.3 Market Analysis by Raw Materials

1.3.1 Overview: Global Antimicrobial Suture Revenue by Raw Materials: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.3.2 Polyglactin 910 Antimicrobial Suture

1.3.3 Other (Poliglecaprone 25, Polyglycolic acid)

1.4 Global Antimicrobial Suture Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Antimicrobial Suture Sales in Value (2017 & 2021 & 2028)

1.4.2 Global Antimicrobial Suture Sales in Volume (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Antimicrobial Suture Price (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Antimicrobial Suture Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Antimicrobial Suture Total Production Capacity (2017-2028)

1.5.2 Global Antimicrobial Suture Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Antimicrobial Suture Market Drivers

1.6.2 Antimicrobial Suture Market Restraints

1.6.3 Antimicrobial Suture Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon)

2.1.1 Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon) Details

2.1.2 Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon) Major Business

2.1.3 Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon) Antimicrobial Suture Product and Services

2.1.4 Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon) Antimicrobial Suture Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.2 Dolphin Sutures

2.2.1 Dolphin Sutures Details

2.2.2 Dolphin Sutures Major Business

2.2.3 Dolphin Sutures Antimicrobial Suture Product and Services

2.2.4 Dolphin Sutures Antimicrobial Suture Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.3 Lotus Surgicals

2.3.1 Lotus Surgicals Details

2.3.2 Lotus Surgicals Major Business

2.3.3 Lotus Surgicals Antimicrobial Suture Product and Services

2.3.4 Lotus Surgicals Antimicrobial Suture Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.4 The Healthium Group

2.4.1 The Healthium Group Details

2.4.2 The Healthium Group Major Business

2.4.3 The Healthium Group Antimicrobial Suture Product and Services

2.4.4 The Healthium Group Antimicrobial Suture Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.5 Internacional Farmacéutica

2.5.1 Internacional Farmacéutica Details

2.5.2 Internacional Farmacéutica Major Business

2.5.3 Internacional Farmacéutica Antimicrobial Suture Product and Services

2.5.4 Internacional Farmacéutica Antimicrobial Suture Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.6 Meril Life Sciences

2.6.1 Meril Life Sciences Details

2.6.2 Meril Life Sciences Major Business

2.6.3 Meril Life Sciences Antimicrobial Suture Product and Services

2.6.4 Meril Life Sciences Antimicrobial Suture Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.7 Unilene

2.7.1 Unilene Details

2.7.2 Unilene Major Business

2.7.3 Unilene Antimicrobial Suture Product and Services

2.7.4 Unilene Antimicrobial Suture Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3 Antimicrobial Suture Breakdown Data by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Antimicrobial Suture Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.2 Global Antimicrobial Suture Revenue by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Antimicrobial Suture

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Antimicrobial Suture Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.4.2 Top 6 Antimicrobial Suture Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.5 Global Antimicrobial Suture Production Capacity by Company: 2021 VS 2022

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Antimicrobial Suture Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Antimicrobial Suture Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Antimicrobial Suture Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

4.1.2 Global Antimicrobial Suture Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

4.2 North America Antimicrobial Suture Revenue (2017-2028)

4.3 Europe Antimicrobial Suture Revenue (2017-2028)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Suture Revenue (2017-2028)

4.5 South America Antimicrobial Suture Revenue (2017-2028)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Antimicrobial Suture Revenue (2017-2028)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Antimicrobial Suture Sales in Volume by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Antimicrobial Suture Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Antimicrobial Suture Price by Type (2017-2028)

6 Market Segment by Raw Materials

6.1 Global Antimicrobial Suture Sales in Volume by Raw Materials (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Antimicrobial Suture Revenue by Raw Materials (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Antimicrobial Suture Price by Raw Materials (2017-2028)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Raw Materials

7.1 North America Antimicrobial Suture Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Antimicrobial Suture Sales by Raw Materials (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Antimicrobial Suture Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Antimicrobial Suture Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Antimicrobial Suture Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Raw Materials

8.1 Europe Antimicrobial Suture Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Antimicrobial Suture Sales by Raw Materials (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Antimicrobial Suture Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Antimicrobial Suture Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Antimicrobial Suture Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9 Asia-Pacific by Region, by Type, and by Raw Materials

9.1 Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Suture Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Suture Sales by Raw Materials (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Suture Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Suture Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Suture Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10 South America by Region, by Type, and by Raw Materials

10.1 South America Antimicrobial Suture Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 South America Antimicrobial Suture Sales by Raw Materials (2017-2028)

10.3 South America Antimicrobial Suture Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Antimicrobial Suture Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 South America Antimicrobial Suture Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Raw Materials

11.1 Middle East & Africa Antimicrobial Suture Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Antimicrobial Suture Sales by Raw Materials (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Antimicrobial Suture Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Antimicrobial Suture Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Antimicrobial Suture Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

12 Raw Material and Industry Chain

12.1 Raw Material of Antimicrobial Suture and Key Manufacturers

12.2 Manufacturing Costs Percentage of Antimicrobial Suture

12.3 Antimicrobial Suture Production Process

12.4 Antimicrobial Suture Industrial Chain

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Antimicrobial Suture Typical Distributors

13.3 Antimicrobial Suture Typical Customers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Process and Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

