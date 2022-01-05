Global Ceramic Tiles Market Size Is Forecast To A Readjusted Size Of USD 124070 Million By 2028 With a CAGR of 2.6% During Review Period

The Ceramic Tiles market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Ceramic Tiles market size is estimated to be worth US$ 103780 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 124070 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.6% during review period. Household Usage accounting for % of the Ceramic Tiles global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a % CAGR in next six years. While Glazed Ceramic Tiles segment is altered to a % CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

Global key manufacturers of Ceramic Tiles include SCG Ceramics, Sanfi, Rovese, RAK Ceramics, and Portobello, etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.

Market segmentation

Ceramic Tiles market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market segment by Type, covers

Glazed Ceramic Tiles

Unglazed Ceramic Tiles

Porcelain Tiles

Others Tiles

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Household Usage

Commercial Usage

The key market players for global Ceramic Tiles market are listed below:

SCG Ceramics

Sanfi

Rovese

RAK Ceramics

Portobello

Panaria

Pamesa

Newpearl

Mohawk Industries

Monalisa

Nabel

Shaw Industries Group

Mohawk

Marco Polo

Lamosa

Keraben

Kajaria

Jinduo

Iris Ceramica

Interceramic

Grupo Lamosa

Florim

Florida Tile

EMIL AMERICA

Eagle

Del Conca

Crossville Inc

Cooperativa Ceramica d’Imola

Concorde

Champion

Casalgrande Padana

Xinzhongyuan

Guangdong Winto

Guangdong Jiajun

Guangdong Dongpeng

Guangdong BODE

Tidiy

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Ceramic Tiles product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Ceramic Tiles, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Ceramic Tiles from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Ceramic Tiles competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Ceramic Tiles breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, end user, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Ceramic Tiles market forecast, by regions, type and end user, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Ceramic Tiles.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Ceramic Tiles sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Ceramic Tiles Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Ceramic Tiles Revenue by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.2.2 Glazed Ceramic Tiles

1.2.3 Unglazed Ceramic Tiles

1.2.4 Porcelain Tiles

1.2.5 Others Tiles

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Ceramic Tiles Revenue by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.3.2 Household Usage

1.3.3 Commercial Usage

1.4 Global Ceramic Tiles Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Ceramic Tiles Sales in Value (2017 & 2021 & 2028)

1.4.2 Global Ceramic Tiles Sales in Volume (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Ceramic Tiles Price (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Ceramic Tiles Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Ceramic Tiles Total Production Capacity (2017-2028)

1.5.2 Global Ceramic Tiles Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Ceramic Tiles Market Drivers

1.6.2 Ceramic Tiles Market Restraints

1.6.3 Ceramic Tiles Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 SCG Ceramics

2.1.1 SCG Ceramics Details

2.1.2 SCG Ceramics Major Business

2.1.3 SCG Ceramics Ceramic Tiles Product and Services

2.1.4 SCG Ceramics Ceramic Tiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.2 Sanfi

2.2.1 Sanfi Details

2.2.2 Sanfi Major Business

2.2.3 Sanfi Ceramic Tiles Product and Services

2.2.4 Sanfi Ceramic Tiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.3 Rovese

2.3.1 Rovese Details

2.3.2 Rovese Major Business

2.3.3 Rovese Ceramic Tiles Product and Services

2.3.4 Rovese Ceramic Tiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.4 RAK Ceramics

2.4.1 RAK Ceramics Details

2.4.2 RAK Ceramics Major Business

2.4.3 RAK Ceramics Ceramic Tiles Product and Services

2.4.4 RAK Ceramics Ceramic Tiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.5 Portobello

2.5.1 Portobello Details

2.5.2 Portobello Major Business

2.5.3 Portobello Ceramic Tiles Product and Services

2.5.4 Portobello Ceramic Tiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.6 Panaria

2.6.1 Panaria Details

2.6.2 Panaria Major Business

2.6.3 Panaria Ceramic Tiles Product and Services

2.6.4 Panaria Ceramic Tiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.7 Pamesa

2.7.1 Pamesa Details

2.7.2 Pamesa Major Business

2.7.3 Pamesa Ceramic Tiles Product and Services

2.7.4 Pamesa Ceramic Tiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.8 Newpearl

2.8.1 Newpearl Details

2.8.2 Newpearl Major Business

2.8.3 Newpearl Ceramic Tiles Product and Services

2.8.4 Newpearl Ceramic Tiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.9 Mohawk Industries

2.9.1 Mohawk Industries Details

2.9.2 Mohawk Industries Major Business

2.9.3 Mohawk Industries Ceramic Tiles Product and Services

2.9.4 Mohawk Industries Ceramic Tiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.10 Monalisa

2.10.1 Monalisa Details

2.10.2 Monalisa Major Business

2.10.3 Monalisa Ceramic Tiles Product and Services

2.10.4 Monalisa Ceramic Tiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.11 Nabel

2.11.1 Nabel Details

2.11.2 Nabel Major Business

2.11.3 Nabel Ceramic Tiles Product and Services

2.11.4 Nabel Ceramic Tiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.12 Shaw Industries Group

2.12.1 Shaw Industries Group Details

2.12.2 Shaw Industries Group Major Business

2.12.3 Shaw Industries Group Ceramic Tiles Product and Services

2.12.4 Shaw Industries Group Ceramic Tiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.13 Mohawk

2.13.1 Mohawk Details

2.13.2 Mohawk Major Business

2.13.3 Mohawk Ceramic Tiles Product and Services

2.13.4 Mohawk Ceramic Tiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.14 Marco Polo

2.14.1 Marco Polo Details

2.14.2 Marco Polo Major Business

2.14.3 Marco Polo Ceramic Tiles Product and Services

2.14.4 Marco Polo Ceramic Tiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.15 Lamosa

2.15.1 Lamosa Details

2.15.2 Lamosa Major Business

2.15.3 Lamosa Ceramic Tiles Product and Services

2.15.4 Lamosa Ceramic Tiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.16 Keraben

2.16.1 Keraben Details

2.16.2 Keraben Major Business

2.16.3 Keraben Ceramic Tiles Product and Services

2.16.4 Keraben Ceramic Tiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.17 Kajaria

2.17.1 Kajaria Details

2.17.2 Kajaria Major Business

2.17.3 Kajaria Ceramic Tiles Product and Services

2.17.4 Kajaria Ceramic Tiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.18 Jinduo

2.18.1 Jinduo Details

2.18.2 Jinduo Major Business

2.18.3 Jinduo Ceramic Tiles Product and Services

2.18.4 Jinduo Ceramic Tiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.19 Iris Ceramica

2.19.1 Iris Ceramica Details

2.19.2 Iris Ceramica Major Business

2.19.3 Iris Ceramica Ceramic Tiles Product and Services

2.19.4 Iris Ceramica Ceramic Tiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.20 Interceramic

2.20.1 Interceramic Details

2.20.2 Interceramic Major Business

2.20.3 Interceramic Ceramic Tiles Product and Services

2.20.4 Interceramic Ceramic Tiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.21 Grupo Lamosa

2.21.1 Grupo Lamosa Details

2.21.2 Grupo Lamosa Major Business

2.21.3 Grupo Lamosa Ceramic Tiles Product and Services

2.21.4 Grupo Lamosa Ceramic Tiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.22 Florim

2.22.1 Florim Details

2.22.2 Florim Major Business

2.22.3 Florim Ceramic Tiles Product and Services

2.22.4 Florim Ceramic Tiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.23 Florida Tile

2.23.1 Florida Tile Details

2.23.2 Florida Tile Major Business

2.23.3 Florida Tile Ceramic Tiles Product and Services

2.23.4 Florida Tile Ceramic Tiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.24 EMIL AMERICA

2.24.1 EMIL AMERICA Details

2.24.2 EMIL AMERICA Major Business

2.24.3 EMIL AMERICA Ceramic Tiles Product and Services

2.24.4 EMIL AMERICA Ceramic Tiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.25 Eagle

2.25.1 Eagle Details

2.25.2 Eagle Major Business

2.25.3 Eagle Ceramic Tiles Product and Services

2.25.4 Eagle Ceramic Tiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.26 Del Conca

2.26.1 Del Conca Details

2.26.2 Del Conca Major Business

2.26.3 Del Conca Ceramic Tiles Product and Services

2.26.4 Del Conca Ceramic Tiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.27 Crossville Inc

2.27.1 Crossville Inc Details

2.27.2 Crossville Inc Major Business

2.27.3 Crossville Inc Ceramic Tiles Product and Services

2.27.4 Crossville Inc Ceramic Tiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.28 Cooperativa Ceramica d’Imola

2.28.1 Cooperativa Ceramica d’Imola Details

2.28.2 Cooperativa Ceramica d’Imola Major Business

2.28.3 Cooperativa Ceramica d’Imola Ceramic Tiles Product and Services

2.28.4 Cooperativa Ceramica d’Imola Ceramic Tiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.29 Concorde

2.29.1 Concorde Details

2.29.2 Concorde Major Business

2.29.3 Concorde Ceramic Tiles Product and Services

2.29.4 Concorde Ceramic Tiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.30 Champion

2.30.1 Champion Details

2.30.2 Champion Major Business

2.30.3 Champion Ceramic Tiles Product and Services

2.30.4 Champion Ceramic Tiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.31 Casalgrande Padana

2.31.1 Casalgrande Padana Details

2.31.2 Casalgrande Padana Major Business

2.31.3 Casalgrande Padana Ceramic Tiles Product and Services

2.31.4 Casalgrande Padana Ceramic Tiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.32 Xinzhongyuan

2.32.1 Xinzhongyuan Details

2.32.2 Xinzhongyuan Major Business

2.32.3 Xinzhongyuan Ceramic Tiles Product and Services

2.32.4 Xinzhongyuan Ceramic Tiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.33 Guangdong Winto

2.33.1 Guangdong Winto Details

2.33.2 Guangdong Winto Major Business

2.33.3 Guangdong Winto Ceramic Tiles Product and Services

2.33.4 Guangdong Winto Ceramic Tiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.34 Guangdong Jiajun

2.34.1 Guangdong Jiajun Details

2.34.2 Guangdong Jiajun Major Business

2.34.3 Guangdong Jiajun Ceramic Tiles Product and Services

2.34.4 Guangdong Jiajun Ceramic Tiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.35 Guangdong Dongpeng

2.35.1 Guangdong Dongpeng Details

2.35.2 Guangdong Dongpeng Major Business

2.35.3 Guangdong Dongpeng Ceramic Tiles Product and Services

2.35.4 Guangdong Dongpeng Ceramic Tiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.36 Guangdong BODE

2.36.1 Guangdong BODE Details

2.36.2 Guangdong BODE Major Business

2.36.3 Guangdong BODE Ceramic Tiles Product and Services

2.36.4 Guangdong BODE Ceramic Tiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.37 Tidiy

2.37.1 Tidiy Details

2.37.2 Tidiy Major Business

2.37.3 Tidiy Ceramic Tiles Product and Services

2.37.4 Tidiy Ceramic Tiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3 Ceramic Tiles Breakdown Data by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Ceramic Tiles Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.2 Global Ceramic Tiles Revenue by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Ceramic Tiles

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Ceramic Tiles Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.4.2 Top 6 Ceramic Tiles Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.5 Global Ceramic Tiles Production Capacity by Company: 2021 VS 2022

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Ceramic Tiles Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Ceramic Tiles Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Ceramic Tiles Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

4.1.2 Global Ceramic Tiles Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

4.2 North America Ceramic Tiles Revenue (2017-2028)

4.3 Europe Ceramic Tiles Revenue (2017-2028)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Ceramic Tiles Revenue (2017-2028)

4.5 South America Ceramic Tiles Revenue (2017-2028)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Ceramic Tiles Revenue (2017-2028)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Ceramic Tiles Sales in Volume by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Ceramic Tiles Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Ceramic Tiles Price by Type (2017-2028)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Ceramic Tiles Sales in Volume by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Ceramic Tiles Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Ceramic Tiles Price by Application (2017-2028)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Ceramic Tiles Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Ceramic Tiles Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Ceramic Tiles Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Ceramic Tiles Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Ceramic Tiles Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Ceramic Tiles Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Ceramic Tiles Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Ceramic Tiles Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Ceramic Tiles Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Ceramic Tiles Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9 Asia-Pacific by Region, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Ceramic Tiles Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Ceramic Tiles Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Ceramic Tiles Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Ceramic Tiles Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Ceramic Tiles Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10 South America by Region, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Ceramic Tiles Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 South America Ceramic Tiles Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 South America Ceramic Tiles Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Ceramic Tiles Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 South America Ceramic Tiles Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Ceramic Tiles Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Ceramic Tiles Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Ceramic Tiles Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Ceramic Tiles Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Ceramic Tiles Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

12 Raw Material and Industry Chain

12.1 Raw Material of Ceramic Tiles and Key Manufacturers

12.2 Manufacturing Costs Percentage of Ceramic Tiles

12.3 Ceramic Tiles Production Process

12.4 Ceramic Tiles Industrial Chain

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Ceramic Tiles Typical Distributors

13.3 Ceramic Tiles Typical Customers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Process and Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

