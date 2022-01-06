Global Articulated Robot Market Size Is Forecast To A Readjusted Size Of USD 15960 Million By 2028 With A CAGR Of 9.0% During Review Period

The Articulated Robot market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Articulated Robot market size is estimated to be worth US$ 8732.9 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 15960 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.0% during review period. Automotive accounting for % of the Articulated Robot global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a % CAGR in next six years. While 4-Axis or Less segment is altered to a % CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

Global key manufacturers of Articulated Robot include FANUC, KUKA, ABB, Yaskawa, and Kawasaki, etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.

Market segmentation

Articulated Robot market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market segment by Type, covers

4-Axis or Less

5-Axis

6-Axis or More

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Machinery

Rubber, Plastics & Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Others

The key market players for global Articulated Robot market are listed below:

FANUC

KUKA

ABB

Yaskawa

Kawasaki

DENSO

Nachi-Fujikoshi

Epson

Staubli

OTC

COMAU

Omron Adept Technologies

SIASUN

HIWIN(TW)

Yamaha

GSK

Triowin

Nanjing Estun Automation

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Articulated Robot product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Articulated Robot, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Articulated Robot from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Articulated Robot competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Articulated Robot breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, end user, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Articulated Robot market forecast, by regions, type and end user, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Articulated Robot.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Articulated Robot sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

