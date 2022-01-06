Global Pasta Market Industry Research Report 2022

The Pasta market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Pasta market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during review period. Residential accounting for % of the Pasta global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a % CAGR in next six years. While Dry Pasta segment is altered to a % CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

Global key manufacturers of Pasta include AMI Operating Inc., Andriani Spa, Barilla SpA, BiAglut, and Bionaturae, etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.

Market segmentation

Pasta market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market segment by Type, covers

Dry Pasta

Fresh Pasta

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Residential

Restaurant

The key market players for global Pasta market are listed below:

AMI Operating Inc.

Andriani Spa

Barilla SpA

BiAglut

Bionaturae

De Cecco

Doves Farm Foods

Dr.Schar

Food Directions Inc

Garofalo

Giovanni Rana

Il Pastaio

Jovial Foods Inc.

Lilly’s Fresh Pasta

Maffei

Marcello Raffetto

Newlat

Pappardelle’s Pasta

Pasta Jesce

Pasta Lensi

Pastificio Brema

Pastificio Gaetarelli

Pastificio Lucio Garofalo

Pastificio Mansi

Quinoa Corporation

RPs Pasta Company

SpaghettoFactory

The Fresh Pasta Company

TreeHouse Foods

Ugo Foods Group

Voltan SpA

Waitrose

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Pasta product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Pasta, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Pasta from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Pasta competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Pasta breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, end user, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Pasta market forecast, by regions, type and end user, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Pasta.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Pasta sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

