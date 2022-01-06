Global BOPP Synthetic Paper Market Size Is Forecast To A Readjusted Size Of USD 312.3 Million By 2028 With A CAGR Of 5.5% During Review Period

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global BOPP Synthetic Paper market size is estimated to be worth US$ 215.4 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 312.3 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.5% during review period. Label accounting for % of the BOPP Synthetic Paper global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a % CAGR in next six years. While Coated Synthetic Paper segment is altered to a % CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

Global key manufacturers of BOPP Synthetic Paper include Yupo, Nan Ya Plastics, HOP Industries, American Profol, and , etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.

Market segmentation

BOPP Synthetic Paper market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market segment by Type, covers

Coated Synthetic Paper

Uncoated Synthetic Paper

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Label

Non-Label

The key market players for global BOPP Synthetic Paper market are listed below:

Yupo

Nan Ya Plastics

HOP Industries

American Profol

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe BOPP Synthetic Paper product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of BOPP Synthetic Paper, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of BOPP Synthetic Paper from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the BOPP Synthetic Paper competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the BOPP Synthetic Paper breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, end user, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and BOPP Synthetic Paper market forecast, by regions, type and end user, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of BOPP Synthetic Paper.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe BOPP Synthetic Paper sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

