Global Interleukin Inhibitors Market To Be Driven By Increase In The Chronic Inflammatory Diseases In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Interleukin Inhibitors Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the global interleukin inhibitors market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026):

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 13.5%

Due to factors such as an increase in the number of late-stage pipeline product approvals, label expansions of existing marketed products, and growing occurrence of diseases such as psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and others, the interleukin inhibitors market is expected to expand exponentially over the forecast period. Furthermore, positive clinical trial results are expected to provide opportunities for the market to expand during the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/interleukin-inhibitors-market

Based on type, the interleukin inhibitors market is divided into:

L-17

IL-23

IL-1

IL-5

IL-6

Others

Based on application, the interleukin inhibitors market is segmented into:

Psoriasis

Psoriatic Arthritis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Asthma

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Others

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

The global interleukin inhibitors market is being fueled by an increase in the prevalence of chronic inflammatory disorders such as arthritis, psoriasis, and asthma. Furthermore, the demand is being boosted by an increase in FDA approvals for new drugs and treatments for the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases. For example, the Dupixent monoclonal antibody, which targets interleukin 4, was the first biologic to be approved for atopic dermatitis in 2017. Furthermore, the presence of a large product pipeline, as well as an increase in public consciousness about chronic inflammatory diseases and their treatment in emerging economies, are expected to move the market forward in the near future. However, the global interleukin inhibitors market is likely to be hampered in the coming years by side effects and high costs associated with biological therapy. Due to an increase in the patient population suffering from psoriasis, arthritis, asthma, and other chronic inflammatory disorders, North America is projected to retain a significant share of the global market. The involvement of well-known drug manufacturers in North America is expected to further boost the demand in the area.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc [NYSE: ABBV], Eli Lilly and Company, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AstraZeneca, Bausch Health, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries, Ltd, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

